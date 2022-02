Smoking hot Notifications for React.

Lightweight, customizable and beautiful by default.

Cooked by Timo Lins 👨‍🍳

Features

🔥 Hot by default

🔩 Easily Customizable

⏳ Promise API - Automatic loader from a promise

- Automatic loader from a promise 🕊 Lightweight - less than 5kb including styles

- less than 5kb including styles ✅ Accessible

🤯 Headless Hooks - Create your own with useToaster()

Installation

With yarn

yarn add react-hot-toast

With NPM

npm install react-hot-toast

Getting Started

Add the Toaster to your app first. It will take care of rendering all notifications emitted. Now you can trigger toast() from anywhere!

import toast, { Toaster } from 'react-hot-toast' ; const notify = () => toast( 'Here is your toast.' ); const App = () => { return ( < div > < button onClick = {notify} > Make me a toast </ button > < Toaster /> </ div > ); };

Documentation

Find the full API reference on official documentation.