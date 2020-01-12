openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rhl

react-hot-loader-loader

by Noam Elboim
0.0.7 (see all)

A Webpack Loader that automatically inserts react-hot-loader to your App 👨‍🔬

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

549

GitHub Stars

175

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Hot Reload

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-hot-loader-loader

A Webpack Loader that automatically inserts react-hot-loader to your app, without any changes in your app code.

All it takes is a simple regex to indicate where your "App" Components are. This module does nothing if NODE_ENV is set to production.

Example:

react-hot-loader-loader example

This example code (A very informative webpack example)

Usage

  1. Install
npm i react-hot-loader-loader
  1. In your Webpack configuration, add this loader:
{
    test: /\/App\.js$/, // regex to match files to receive react-hot-loader functionality
    loader: require.resolve('react-hot-loader-loader'),
}

This loader must be placed after any ES6 transpiling loader (Babel), to make sure it transforms the code before it.

  1. Add react-hot-loader to your Babel plugins:
{
  "plugins": ["react-hot-loader/babel"]
}

Working project example with HMR, react-hot-loader and error recovery.

The loader is dependent on react-hot-loader v4+, and won't work with earlier versions.

How it works?

react-hot-loader is amazing! It exposes an HOC that does all the heavy lifting. It can wrap any component and will add real time components tweaking functionality while using HMR.

This Webpack loader just make things cleaner and easier, wrapping components with this HOC for you. All that from a Webpack configuration and not from inside Components.

This component:

import React from 'react';

export default class App extends React.Component {
    render() {
        return 'something';
    }
}

Will transform to this (before ES6 transpilation):

import {hot} from 'react-hot-loader';
import React from 'react';

class App extends React.Component {
    render() {
        return 'something';
    }
}
export default hot(module)(App);

See the test for many more examples.

Pros

  • Easier to control through configuration, just decide a convention and then there is no need for any additional code in an app.
  • No need to refactor old code.
  • Allows dynamic control, for example by using a command flag.
  • You can remove the loader on certain Webpack configurations.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

rhl
react-hot-loaderTweak React components in real time. (Deprecated: use Fast Refresh instead.)
GitHub Stars
12K
Weekly Downloads
1M
User Rating
4.5/ 5
10
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
3Performant
rrw
@pmmmwh/react-refresh-webpack-pluginA Webpack plugin to enable "Fast Refresh" (also previously known as Hot Reloading) for React components.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
5M
uhr
universal-hot-reloadHot reload client and server webpack bundles for the ultimate development experience
GitHub Stars
76
Weekly Downloads
136
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Buggy
@voxeet/react-redux-5.1.1Official React bindings for Redux
GitHub Stars
22K
Weekly Downloads
2K
ric
react-imported-component✂️📦Bundler-independent solution for SSR-friendly code-splitting
GitHub Stars
618
Weekly Downloads
8K
electron-react-boilerplateA Foundation for Scalable Cross-Platform Apps
GitHub Stars
19K
Weekly Downloads
15
User Rating
1.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Unwelcoming Community
See 42 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial