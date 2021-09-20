openbase logo
rhk

react-hot-keys

by 小弟调调™
2.7.1 (see all)

React component to listen to keydown and keyup keyboard events, defining and dispatching keyboard shortcuts.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

12.6K

GitHub Stars

327

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Keyboard Events

Readme

react-hotkeys

NPM Downloads Build & Deploy npm package Coveralls

React component to listen to keydown and keyup keyboard events, defining and dispatching keyboard shortcuts. Uses a fork of hotkeys.js for keydown detection of special characters. You give it a keymap of shortcuts & it bind it to the mousetrap singleton. The, it'll unbind it when the component unmounts.

react-hotkeys-hook - React hook for using keyboard shortcuts in components. Make sure that you have at least version 16.8 of react and react-dom installed, or otherwise hooks won't work for you.

Example

Install

npm i -S react-hot-keys

Demo

Preview demo. 

import React from 'react';
import Hotkeys from 'react-hot-keys';

export default class HotkeysDemo extends React.Component {
  constructor(props) {
    super(props);
    this.state = {
      output: 'Hello, I am a component that listens to keydown and keyup of a',
    }
  }
  onKeyUp(keyName, e, handle) {
    console.log("test:onKeyUp", e, handle)
    this.setState({
      output: `onKeyUp ${keyName}`,
    });
  }
  onKeyDown(keyName, e, handle) {
    console.log("test:onKeyDown", keyName, e, handle)
    this.setState({
      output: `onKeyDown ${keyName}`,
    });
  }
  render() {
    return (
      <Hotkeys 
        keyName="shift+a,alt+s" 
        onKeyDown={this.onKeyDown.bind(this)}
        onKeyUp={this.onKeyUp.bind(this)}
      >
        <div style={{ padding: "50px" }}>
          {this.state.output}
        </div>
      </Hotkeys>
    )
  }
}

API

keyName

Supported keys , shift, option, , alt, ctrl, control, command, .

Command()
Control
Option(alt)
Shift
Caps Lock
fn Function key is fn (not supported)
↩︎ return/enter space space keys

onKeyDown

Callback function to be called when user pressed the target buttons space space keys

onKeyUp

Callback function to be called when user key uped the target buttons

allowRepeat

allowRepeat?: boolean;

allowRepeat to allow auto repeating key down

disabled

disabled?: boolean;

Disable onKeyDown and onKeyUp events. Default: undefined

filter

INPUT SELECT TEXTAREA default does not handle. filter to return to the true shortcut keys set to play a role, flase shortcut keys set up failure.

<Hotkeys 
  keyName="shift+a,alt+s" 
+  filter={(event) => {
+    return true;
+  }}
  onKeyDown={this.onKeyDown.bind(this)}
  onKeyUp={this.onKeyUp.bind(this)}
/>

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
ozgegurleyen1 Rating0 Reviews
December 16, 2020
Great Documentation

