Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.7K

GitHub Stars

275

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Timeline

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Horizontal Timeline

npm version Build Status Code Climate Dependency Status devDependency Status

A react port of the horizontal time-line developed by CodyHouse. Here is a demo I hope you too are a fan of the elder scrolls.

NOTE

This package is no longer maintained by me. If you find it usefull and would like to be a maintainer for this package please contact me sherub.thakur@gmail.com

HorizontalTimeline

It will just render a timeline with the dates that you provided and it is up to you what to do when a date is selected. i.e. it will give you the index of the date that was clicked and you can do anything with it.

PropertyTypeDefaultDescription
values (required)arrayundefinedsorted array of dates (format:yyyy-mm-dd)
indexClick (required)functionundefinedfunction that takes the index of the array as argument
index (required)numberundefinedthe index of the selected date
getLabelfunctiondate.toDateString().substring(4)A function to calculate the label of the event based on the date of the event
minEventPaddingnumber20The minimum padding between two event labels
maxEventPaddingnumber120The maximum padding between two event labels
linePaddingnumber100Padding used at the start and end of the timeline
labelWidthnumber85The width of an individual label
fillingMotionobject{ stiffness: 150, damping: 25 }Sets the animation style of how filling motion will look
slidingMotionobject{ stiffness: 150, damping: 25 }Sets the animation style of how sliding motion will look
stylesobject{ background: '#f8f8f8', foreground: '#7b9d6f', outline: '#dfdfdf' }object containing the styles for the timeline currently outline (the color of the boundaries of the timeline and the buttons on it's either side), foreground (the filling color, active color) and background (the background color of your page) colors of the timeline can be changed.
isTouchEnabledbooleantrueEnable touch events (swipe left, right)
isKeyboardEnabledbooleantrueEnable keyboard events (up, down, left, right)
isOpenBeginningbooleantrueShow the beginning of the timeline as open ended
isOpenEndingbooleantrueShow the ending of the timeline as open ended

This is how it can be used.

import HorizontalTimeline from 'react-horizontal-timeline';

/*
Format: YYYY-MM-DD
Note: Make sure dates are sorted in increasing order
*/
const VALUES = [
    '2008-06-01',
    '2010-06-01',
    '2013-06-01',
    '2015-03-01',
    '2019-01-01',
    '2019-06-17',
    '2019-08-01',
];

export default class App extends React.Component {
  state = { value: 0, previous: 0 };

  render() {
    return (
      <div>
        {/* Bounding box for the Timeline */}
        <div style={{ width: '60%', height: '100px', margin: '0 auto' }}>
          <HorizontalTimeline
            index={this.state.value}
            indexClick={(index) => {
              this.setState({ value: index, previous: this.state.value });
            }}
            values={ VALUES } />
        </div>
        <div className='text-center'>
          {/* any arbitrary component can go here */}    
          {this.state.value}
        </div>
      </div>
    );
  }
}

For more advanced usage take a look at the demos directory.

Running the development version

  • Just clone the repo and do an npm install (or yarn install)
  • Note: You will need to do npm install react react-dom to install peerDependencies as both yarn and npm don't do this.
  • Run npm run start/npm start/yarn start.
  • Then go to localhost:5001/demos/<demo_name>/index.html to see the fruits of your labor.

Here is the information provided by the original author.

An easy to customize, horizontal timeline powered by CSS and jQuery.

Article on CodyHouse

Demo

Terms

