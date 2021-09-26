React Horizontal Timeline

A react port of the horizontal time-line developed by CodyHouse. Here is a demo I hope you too are a fan of the elder scrolls.

NOTE

This package is no longer maintained by me. If you find it usefull and would like to be a maintainer for this package please contact me sherub.thakur@gmail.com

HorizontalTimeline

It will just render a timeline with the dates that you provided and it is up to you what to do when a date is selected. i.e. it will give you the index of the date that was clicked and you can do anything with it.

Property Type Default Description values (required) array undefined sorted array of dates (format:yyyy-mm-dd) indexClick (required) function undefined function that takes the index of the array as argument index (required) number undefined the index of the selected date getLabel function date.toDateString().substring(4) A function to calculate the label of the event based on the date of the event minEventPadding number 20 The minimum padding between two event labels maxEventPadding number 120 The maximum padding between two event labels linePadding number 100 Padding used at the start and end of the timeline labelWidth number 85 The width of an individual label fillingMotion object { stiffness: 150, damping: 25 } Sets the animation style of how filling motion will look slidingMotion object { stiffness: 150, damping: 25 } Sets the animation style of how sliding motion will look styles object { background: '#f8f8f8', foreground: '#7b9d6f', outline: '#dfdfdf' } object containing the styles for the timeline currently outline (the color of the boundaries of the timeline and the buttons on it's either side), foreground (the filling color, active color) and background (the background color of your page) colors of the timeline can be changed. isTouchEnabled boolean true Enable touch events (swipe left, right) isKeyboardEnabled boolean true Enable keyboard events (up, down, left, right) isOpenBeginning boolean true Show the beginning of the timeline as open ended isOpenEnding boolean true Show the ending of the timeline as open ended

This is how it can be used.

import HorizontalTimeline from 'react-horizontal-timeline' ; const VALUES = [ '2008-06-01' , '2010-06-01' , '2013-06-01' , '2015-03-01' , '2019-01-01' , '2019-06-17' , '2019-08-01' , ]; export default class App extends React . Component { state = { value : 0 , previous : 0 }; render() { return ( < div > {/* Bounding box for the Timeline */} < div style = {{ width: ' 60 %', height: ' 100px ', margin: ' 0 auto ' }}> < HorizontalTimeline index = {this.state.value} indexClick = {(index) => { this.setState({ value: index, previous: this.state.value }); }} values={ VALUES } /> </ div > < div className = 'text-center' > {/* any arbitrary component can go here */} {this.state.value} </ div > </ div > ); } }

For more advanced usage take a look at the demos directory.

Running the development version

Just clone the repo and do an npm install (or yarn install )

(or ) Note: You will need to do npm install react react-dom to install peerDependencies as both yarn and npm don't do this.

to install as both and don't do this. Run npm run start / npm start / yarn start .

/ / . Then go to localhost:5001/demos/<demo_name>/index.html to see the fruits of your labor.

Here is the information provided by the original author.

An easy to customize, horizontal timeline powered by CSS and jQuery.

Article on CodyHouse

Demo

Terms