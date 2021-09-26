A react port of the horizontal time-line developed by CodyHouse. Here is a demo I hope you too are a fan of the elder scrolls.
This package is no longer maintained by me. If you find it usefull and would like to be a maintainer for this package please contact me sherub.thakur@gmail.com
It will just render a timeline with the dates that you provided and it is up to you what to do when a date is selected. i.e. it will give you the index of the date that was clicked and you can do anything with it.
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
|values (required)
|array
|undefined
|sorted array of dates (format:yyyy-mm-dd)
|indexClick (required)
|function
|undefined
|function that takes the index of the array as argument
|index (required)
|number
|undefined
|the index of the selected date
|getLabel
|function
|date.toDateString().substring(4)
|A function to calculate the label of the event based on the date of the event
|minEventPadding
|number
|20
|The minimum padding between two event labels
|maxEventPadding
|number
|120
|The maximum padding between two event labels
|linePadding
|number
|100
|Padding used at the start and end of the timeline
|labelWidth
|number
|85
|The width of an individual label
|fillingMotion
|object
|{ stiffness: 150, damping: 25 }
|Sets the animation style of how filling motion will look
|slidingMotion
|object
|{ stiffness: 150, damping: 25 }
|Sets the animation style of how sliding motion will look
|styles
|object
|{ background: '#f8f8f8', foreground: '#7b9d6f', outline: '#dfdfdf' }
|object containing the styles for the timeline currently outline (the color of the boundaries of the timeline and the buttons on it's either side), foreground (the filling color, active color) and background (the background color of your page) colors of the timeline can be changed.
|isTouchEnabled
|boolean
|true
|Enable touch events (swipe left, right)
|isKeyboardEnabled
|boolean
|true
|Enable keyboard events (up, down, left, right)
|isOpenBeginning
|boolean
|true
|Show the beginning of the timeline as open ended
|isOpenEnding
|boolean
|true
|Show the ending of the timeline as open ended
This is how it can be used.
import HorizontalTimeline from 'react-horizontal-timeline';
/*
Format: YYYY-MM-DD
Note: Make sure dates are sorted in increasing order
*/
const VALUES = [
'2008-06-01',
'2010-06-01',
'2013-06-01',
'2015-03-01',
'2019-01-01',
'2019-06-17',
'2019-08-01',
];
export default class App extends React.Component {
state = { value: 0, previous: 0 };
render() {
return (
<div>
{/* Bounding box for the Timeline */}
<div style={{ width: '60%', height: '100px', margin: '0 auto' }}>
<HorizontalTimeline
index={this.state.value}
indexClick={(index) => {
this.setState({ value: index, previous: this.state.value });
}}
values={ VALUES } />
</div>
<div className='text-center'>
{/* any arbitrary component can go here */}
{this.state.value}
</div>
</div>
);
}
}
For more advanced usage take a look at the demos directory.
npm install (or
yarn install)
npm install react react-dom to install
peerDependencies as both
yarn and
npm don't do this.
npm run start/
npm start/
yarn start.
localhost:5001/demos/<demo_name>/index.html to see the fruits of your labor.
An easy to customize, horizontal timeline powered by CSS and jQuery.