React horizontal scrolling menu

Proud corner

performance-dashboard-on-aws | React status code

Examples

Demo

Basic example

Hidden scrollbar and arrows on bottom

Select item

Drag by mouse

Click and select multiple items

Scroll by 1 item

Center item

Dynamically add items when last is visible

apiRef - controling component outside

Add item and scroll to it

Custom transition/animation

Previous version V1

This is a horizontal scrolling menu component for React. Menu component has adaptive width, just set width for parent container. Items width will be determined from CSS styles.

For navigation, you can use scrollbar, native touch scroll, mouse wheel or drag by mouse.

Component provide context with visible items and helpers.

Possible set default position on initialization.

⭐ if you like the project :)

Quick start

yarn add react-horizontal-scrolling-menu

In project:

import React from 'react' ; import { ScrollMenu, VisibilityContext } from 'react-horizontal-scrolling-menu' ; const getItems = () => Array ( 20 ) .fill( 0 ) .map( ( _, ind ) => ({ id : `element- ${ind} ` })); function App ( ) { const [items, setItems] = React.useState(getItems); const [selected, setSelected] = React.useState([]); const [position, setPosition] = React.useState( 0 ); const isItemSelected = ( id ) => !!selected.find( ( el ) => el === id); const handleClick = ( id ) => ( { getItemById, scrollToItem } ) => { const itemSelected = isItemSelected(id); setSelected( ( currentSelected ) => itemSelected ? currentSelected.filter( ( el ) => el !== id) : currentSelected.concat(id) ); }; return ( <ScrollMenu LeftArrow={LeftArrow} RightArrow={RightArrow}> {items.map(({ id }) => ( <Card itemId={id} // NOTE: itemId is required for track items title={id} key={id} onClick={handleClick(id)} selected={isItemSelected(id)} /> ))} </ScrollMenu> ); } function LeftArrow() { const { isFirstItemVisible, scrollPrev } = React.useContext(VisibilityContext); return ( <Arrow disabled={isFirstItemVisible} onClick={() => scrollPrev()}> Left </Arrow> ); } function RightArrow() { const { isLastItemVisible, scrollNext } = React.useContext(VisibilityContext); return ( <Arrow disabled={isLastItemVisible} onClick={() => scrollNext()}> Right </Arrow> ); } function Card({ onClick, selected, title, itemId }) { const visibility = React.useContext(VisibilityContext); return ( <div onClick={() => onClick(visibility)} style={{ width: '160px', }} tabIndex={0} > <div className="card"> <div>{title}</div> <div>visible: {JSON.stringify(!!visibility.isItemVisible(itemId))}</div> <div>selected: {JSON.stringify(!!selected)}</div> </div> <div style={{ height: '200px', }} /> </div> ); } export default App;

Check out Example in example-nextjs folder for info how to implement more features like mouse drag or disable body scroll.

Example

You can clone repository and run demo project.

git clone https://github.com/asmyshlyaev177/react-horizontal-scrolling-menu yarn install yarn run demo

Helpers and api

Children of main ScrollMenu component can use VisibilityContext to access state and callbacks. Function callbacks also pass context, eg onWheel , onScroll etc.

Properties and callbacks

Prop Signature LeftArrow React component for left arrow RightArrow React component for right arrow onWheel (VisibilityContext, event) => void onScroll (VisibilityContext, event) => void, will fire before scroll onInit (VisibilityContext) => void apiRef React.RefObject onUpdate (VisibilityContext) => void onMouseDown (VisibilityContext) => (React.MouseEventHandler) => void onMouseUp (VisibilityContext) => (React.MouseEventHandler) => void onMouseMove (VisibilityContext) => (React.MouseEventHandler) => void itemClassName ClassName of Item separatorClassName ClassName of Item's separator scrollContainerClassName ClassName of scrollContainer transitionDuration Duration of transitions in ms, default 500 transitionBehavior 'smooth' |'auto' | customFunction transitionEase Ease function, eg t => t*(2-t) wrapperClassName ClassName of the outer-most div

VisibilityContext

Prop Signature getItemById itemId => IOItem | undefined getItemElementById itemId => DOM Element | null getItemByIndex index => IOItem | undefined getItemElementByIndex index => DOM Element | null getNextItem () => IOItem | undefined) getPrevItem () => IOItem | undefined initComplete boolean isFirstItemVisible boolean isItemVisible itemId => boolean isLastItem boolean isLastItemVisible boolean scrollNext (behavior, inline, block, ScrollOptions) => void scrollPrev (behavior, inline, block, ScrollOptions) => void scrollToItem (item, behavior, inline, block, ScrollOptions) => void visibleItemsWithoutSeparators ['item1', 'item2'] initComplete boolean items ItemsMap class instance scrollContainer Ref visibleItems ['item1', 'item1-separator', 'item2']

Can use transitionDuration , transitionEase and transitionBehavior See example

ScrollOptions for scrollToItem, scrollPrev, scrollNext

Will override transition* options passed to ScrollMenu

{ behavior, { duration : number, ease : ( t ) => t, }; }

Other helpers

slidingWindow

Can get previous or next visible group of items with slidingWindow(allItems: string[], visibleItems: string[]) helper, e.g

slidingWindow (allItems, visibleItems) .prev()

getItemsPos

Can get first, center and last items, e.g.

const prevGroup = slidingWindow(allItems, visibleItems).prev() const { first, center: centerItem, last } = getItemsPos(prevGroup) scrollToItem (getItemById(centerItem, 'smooth' , 'center' ) )

Check out examples

apiRef

Can pass Ref object to Menu, current value will assigned as VisibilityContext. But visibleItems and some other values can be staled, so better use it only for firing functions like scrollToItem .

For scrolling use apiRef.scrollToItem(apiRef.getItemElementById) instead of apiRef.scrollToItem(apiRef.getItemById) .

Can get item outside of context via apiRef.getItemElementById(id) or directly via document.querySelector(`[data-key='${itemId}']`) . See apiRef example and Add item and scroll to it

Browser support

Browser must support IntersectionObserver API , Element.scrollIntoView for Safari and requestAnimationFrame or use polyfills.

, and or use polyfills. Only modern browsers, no IE or smart toasters

About

My first npm project. Sorry for my english.

Any contribution and correction appreciated. Just fork repo, commit and make PR, don't forget about tests.