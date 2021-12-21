openbase logo
react-horizontal-scrolling-menu

by Aleksandr Smyshliaev
2.7.0 (see all)

Horizontal scrolling menu component for React.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

React horizontal scrolling menu

example

Proud corner

performance-dashboard-on-aws | React status code

Examples

Demo

Basic example

Hidden scrollbar and arrows on bottom

Select item

Drag by mouse

Click and select multiple items

Scroll by 1 item

Center item

Dynamically add items when last is visible

apiRef - controling component outside

Add item and scroll to it

Custom transition/animation

Previous version V1

This is a horizontal scrolling menu component for React. Menu component has adaptive width, just set width for parent container. Items width will be determined from CSS styles.

For navigation, you can use scrollbar, native touch scroll, mouse wheel or drag by mouse.

Component provide context with visible items and helpers.

Possible set default position on initialization.

⭐ if you like the project :)

Quick start

yarn add react-horizontal-scrolling-menu

In project:

import React from 'react';
import { ScrollMenu, VisibilityContext } from 'react-horizontal-scrolling-menu';

const getItems = () =>
  Array(20)
    .fill(0)
    .map((_, ind) => ({ id: `element-${ind}` }));

function App() {
  const [items, setItems] = React.useState(getItems);
  const [selected, setSelected] = React.useState([]);
  const [position, setPosition] = React.useState(0);

  const isItemSelected = (id) => !!selected.find((el) => el === id);

  const handleClick =
    (id) =>
    ({ getItemById, scrollToItem }) => {
      const itemSelected = isItemSelected(id);

      setSelected((currentSelected) =>
        itemSelected
          ? currentSelected.filter((el) => el !== id)
          : currentSelected.concat(id)
      );
    };

  return (
    <ScrollMenu LeftArrow={LeftArrow} RightArrow={RightArrow}>
      {items.map(({ id }) => (
        <Card
          itemId={id} // NOTE: itemId is required for track items
          title={id}
          key={id}
          onClick={handleClick(id)}
          selected={isItemSelected(id)}
        />
      ))}
    </ScrollMenu>
  );
}

function LeftArrow() {
  const { isFirstItemVisible, scrollPrev } =
    React.useContext(VisibilityContext);

  return (
    <Arrow disabled={isFirstItemVisible} onClick={() => scrollPrev()}>
      Left
    </Arrow>
  );
}

function RightArrow() {
  const { isLastItemVisible, scrollNext } = React.useContext(VisibilityContext);

  return (
    <Arrow disabled={isLastItemVisible} onClick={() => scrollNext()}>
      Right
    </Arrow>
  );
}

function Card({ onClick, selected, title, itemId }) {
  const visibility = React.useContext(VisibilityContext);

  return (
    <div
      onClick={() => onClick(visibility)}
      style={{
        width: '160px',
      }}
      tabIndex={0}
    >
      <div className="card">
        <div>{title}</div>
        <div>visible: {JSON.stringify(!!visibility.isItemVisible(itemId))}</div>
        <div>selected: {JSON.stringify(!!selected)}</div>
      </div>
      <div
        style={{
          height: '200px',
        }}
      />
    </div>
  );
}

export default App;

Check out Example in example-nextjs folder for info how to implement more features like mouse drag or disable body scroll.

Example

You can clone repository and run demo project.

git clone https://github.com/asmyshlyaev177/react-horizontal-scrolling-menu
yarn install
yarn run demo

Helpers and api

Children of main ScrollMenu component can use VisibilityContext to access state and callbacks. Function callbacks also pass context, eg onWheel, onScroll etc.

Properties and callbacks

PropSignature
LeftArrowReact component for left arrow
RightArrowReact component for right arrow
onWheel(VisibilityContext, event) => void
onScroll(VisibilityContext, event) => void, will fire before scroll
onInit(VisibilityContext) => void
apiRefReact.RefObject
onUpdate(VisibilityContext) => void
onMouseDown(VisibilityContext) => (React.MouseEventHandler) => void
onMouseUp(VisibilityContext) => (React.MouseEventHandler) => void
onMouseMove(VisibilityContext) => (React.MouseEventHandler) => void
itemClassNameClassName of Item
separatorClassNameClassName of Item's separator
scrollContainerClassNameClassName of scrollContainer
transitionDurationDuration of transitions in ms, default 500
transitionBehavior'smooth' |'auto' | customFunction
transitionEaseEase function, eg t => t*(2-t)
wrapperClassNameClassName of the outer-most div

VisibilityContext

PropSignature
getItemByIditemId => IOItem | undefined
getItemElementByIditemId => DOM Element | null
getItemByIndexindex => IOItem | undefined
getItemElementByIndexindex => DOM Element | null
getNextItem() => IOItem | undefined)
getPrevItem() => IOItem | undefined
initCompleteboolean
isFirstItemVisibleboolean
isItemVisibleitemId => boolean
isLastItemboolean
isLastItemVisibleboolean
scrollNext(behavior, inline, block, ScrollOptions) => void
scrollPrev(behavior, inline, block, ScrollOptions) => void
scrollToItem(item, behavior, inline, block, ScrollOptions) => void
visibleItemsWithoutSeparators['item1', 'item2']
initCompleteboolean
itemsItemsMap class instance
scrollContainerRef
visibleItems['item1', 'item1-separator', 'item2']

Transition/Animation

Can use transitionDuration, transitionEase and transitionBehavior See example

ScrollOptions for scrollToItem, scrollPrev, scrollNext

Will override transition* options passed to ScrollMenu

{
  // target,
  behavior, // 'smooth', 'auto' or custom function
    // inline,
    // block,
    {
      duration: number, // number in milliseconds
      ease: (t) => t, // ease function, more https://gist.github.com/gre/1650294#file-easing-js
    };
}

Other helpers

slidingWindow

Can get previous or next visible group of items with slidingWindow(allItems: string[], visibleItems: string[]) helper, e.g

slidingWindow(allItems, visibleItems)
.prev()
//.next()

getItemsPos

Can get first, center and last items, e.g.

const prevGroup = slidingWindow(allItems, visibleItems).prev()
const { first, center: centerItem, last } = getItemsPos(prevGroup)

// and scroll to center item of previous group of items
scrollToItem(getItemById(centerItem, 'smooth', 'center'))

Check out examples

apiRef

Can pass Ref object to Menu, current value will assigned as VisibilityContext. But visibleItems and some other values can be staled, so better use it only for firing functions like scrollToItem.

For scrolling use apiRef.scrollToItem(apiRef.getItemElementById) instead of apiRef.scrollToItem(apiRef.getItemById).

Can get item outside of context via apiRef.getItemElementById(id) or directly via document.querySelector(`[data-key='${itemId}']`). See apiRef example and Add item and scroll to it

Browser support

  • Browser must support IntersectionObserver API, Element.scrollIntoView for Safari and requestAnimationFrame or use polyfills.
  • Only modern browsers, no IE or smart toasters

About

My first npm project. Sorry for my english.

Any contribution and correction appreciated. Just fork repo, commit and make PR, don't forget about tests.

Contributing

Changelog

