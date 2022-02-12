A very simple and small (1k gzipped!) state management lib for React that uses the bleeding edge React's
useState hook.
Which basically means no magic behind the curtains, only pure react APIs being used to share state across components.
Try it on Codesandbox!
⚠️ BREAKING CHANGES: in version 1.4+,
store.subscribewas simplified. check the Store Interface API
You can install the lib through NPM or grab the files in the
dist folder of this repository.
npm install --save react-hookstore
This is the most basic implementation of the library. create a store with its initial state.
Later, call
useStore inside components to retrieve its state and setState method.
The value passed as the first argument to the setState method will be the new state. no reducer required (but you can use a reducer, see the advanced example down below).
import React from 'react';
import { createStore, useStore } from 'react-hookstore';
createStore('clickStore', 0);
function StatefullHello() {
// just use the useStore method to grab the state and the setState methods
const [ timesClicked, setClicks ] = useStore('clickStore');
return (
<div>
<h1>Hello, component!</h1>
<h2>The button inside this component was clicked {timesClicked} times</h2>
<button type="button" onClick={() => setClicks(timesClicked+1)}>Update</button>
</div>
);
}
function AnotherComponent() {
// you can name the state whatever you want
const [ timesClicked ] = useStore('clickStore');
return (
<div>
<h1>Hello, this is a second component, with no relation to the one on the top</h1>
<h2>But it is still aware of how many times the button was clicked: {timesClicked} </h2>
</div>
)
}
It is possible to create multiple stores in an app. Stores can be referenced by using their instance that is returned by the createStore method, as well as using their name.
import React from 'react';
import { createStore, useStore } from 'react-hookstore';
const clickCount = createStore('clickCountStore', 0);
createStore('nameStore', 'John Doe');
// counter will start at 2
clickCount.setState(2);
function StatefullHello() {
// this line will reference a store by its instance
const [ clicks, setClicks ] = useStore(clickCount);
// this line will reference a store by its name
const [ name ] = useStore('nameStore');
return (
<div>
<h1>Hello, {name}!</h1>
<h2>The button inside this component was clicked {clicks} times</h2>
<button type="button" onClick={() => setClicks(clicks+1)}>Update</button>
</div>
);
}
Both methods can be used and mixed according to the needs, but we recomend using the instance identifiers.
We can delegate the state management to reducers (just like redux!) if we want.
import React from 'react';
import { createStore, useStore } from 'react-hookstore';
const todoListStore = createStore(
'todoList',
{
idCount: 0,
todos: [{ id: 0, text: 'buy milk' }]
},
(state, action) => {
// when a reducer is being used, you must return a new state value
switch (action.type) {
case 'add':
const id = ++state.idCount;
return {
...state,
todos: [...state.todos, { id, text: action.payload }]
};
case 'delete':
return {
...state,
todos: state.todos.filter(todo => todo.id !== action.payload)
};
default:
return state;
}
}
);
function AddTodo() {
const [state, dispatch] = useStore('todoList');
const inputRef = React.useRef(null);
const onSubmit = e => {
e.preventDefault();
const todo = inputRef.current.value;
inputRef.current.value = '';
dispatch({ type: 'add', payload: todo });
};
return (
<form onSubmit={onSubmit}>
<input ref={inputRef} />
<button>Create TODO</button>
</form>
);
}
function TodoList() {
const [{ todos }, dispatch] = useStore(todoListStore);
const deleteTodo = id => dispatch({ type: 'delete', payload: id });
return (
<ul>
<h2>TODOLIST</h2>
{todos.map(todo => (
<li key={todo.id}>
{todo.text}{' '}
<button onClick={() => deleteTodo(todo.id)} type="button">
X
</button>
</li>
))}
</ul>
);
}
export { TodoList, AddTodo };
Check out the Codesandbox demo!
createStore(name:String, state?:*, reducer?:Function):StoreInterface
Creates a store to be used across the entire application. Returns a StoreInterface object.
name:String
The namespace for your store, it can be used to identify the store across the application.
state:* = {}
The store's initial state. it can be any data type. defaults to an empty object. Optional
reducer:Function
You can specify a reducer function to take care of state changes. the reducer functions receives two arguments, the previous state and the action that triggered the state update. the function must return a new state, if not, the new state will be
null. Optional
getStoreByName(name:String):StoreInterface
Finds a store by its name and returns its instance.
name:String
The name of the store.
StoreInterface
The store instance that is returned by the createStore and getStoreByName methods.
name:String
The name of the store;
getState:Function():*
A method that returns the store's current state
setState:Function(state:*, callback?:Function)
Sets the state of the store. works if the store does not use a reducer state handler. Otherwise, use
dispatch. callback is optional and will be invoked once the state is updated, receiving the updated state as argument.
dispatch:Function(action:*, callback?:Function)
Dispatches whatever is passed into this function to the store. works if the store uses a reducer state handler. Otherwise, use
setState. callback is optional and will be invoked once the state is updated, receiving the updated state as argument.
subscribe:Function(callback:Function):unsubscribe:Function
The callback function will be invoked everytime the store state changes. If the store is reducer-based, the callback function will be called with
action as the first argument and
state as the second. otherwise, it'll be called with
state as the only argument.
the subscribe method returns a function that can be called in order to cancel the subscription for the callback function.
useStore(identifier:String|StoreInterface):Array[state, setState|dispatch]
A function that returns a pair with the current state and a function to trigger state updates for the specified store.
The store identifier. It can be either its string name or its StoreInterface instance returned by a createStore or getStoreByName method.
// v1.0
createStore({state: 0});
createStore({
name: 'store',
state: 0,
reducer(state, action) {
return state + action;
}
})
// v1.1
createStore('myStore', 0);
createStore('store', 0, (state, value) => state + action);