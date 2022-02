React custom hooks for web workers.

Introduction

Web Workers are another thread from the main thread in browsers. We can run heavy computation in a separate thread so that users don't feel slowing down.

React provides a reactive system. This library hides the async nature of Web Workers with React custom hooks. Results returned by Web Workers are stored in a React local state.

Developers can implement a worker as:

sync function

async function

sync generator function

async generator function

Install

npm install react-hooks-worker

Usage

slow_fib.worker.js:

import { exposeWorker } from 'react-hooks-worker' ; const fib = i => (i <= 1 ? i : fib(i - 1 ) + fib(i - 2 )); exposeWorker(fib);

app.js:

import React from 'react' ; import { useWorker } from 'react-hooks-worker' ; const createWorker = () => new Worker( new URL( './slow_fib.worker' , import .meta.url)); const CalcFib = ( { count } ) => { const { result, error } = useWorker(createWorker, count); if (error) return < div > Error: {error} </ div > ; return < div > Result: {result} </ div > ; }; const App = () => ( < div > < CalcFib count = {5} /> </ div > );

API

exposeWorker

expose worker

You can expose any function that returns:

A value

A promise

An iterable

An async iterable

Parameters

func function (data: any): any

Examples

import { exposeWorker } from 'react-hooks-worker' ; const fib = ( i ) => (i <= 1 ? i : fib(i - 1 ) + fib(i - 2 )); exposeWorker(fib);

useWorker

use worker

The createWorker function should be stable to keep the worker running. If it's referentially changed, it will create a new worker and terminate the old one.

Parameters

createWorker function (): Worker

input any

Examples

import { useWorker } from 'react-hooks-worker' ; const createWorker = () => new Worker( new URL( './slow_fib.worker' , import .meta.url)); const CalcFib = ( { count } ) => { const { result, error } = useWorker(createWorker, count); if (error) return < div > Error: {error} </ div > ; return < div > Result: {result} </ div > ; };

Examples

The examples folder contains working examples. You can run one of them with

PORT=8080 npm run examples:01_minimal

and open http://localhost:8080 in your web browser.

Blogs