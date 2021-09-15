useModal

This is a react hook which can open the modal easily.

Usage

import React, { useState, useCallback } from 'react' ; import { render } from 'react-dom' ; import { useModal } from 'react-hooks-use-modal' ; const App = () => { const [Modal, open, close, isOpen] = useModal( 'root' , { preventScroll : true , closeOnOverlayClick : false }); return ( < div > < p > Modal is Open? {isOpen ? 'Yes' : 'No'} </ p > < button onClick = {open} > OPEN </ button > < Modal > < div > < h1 > Title </ h1 > < p > This is a customizable modal. </ p > < button onClick = {close} > CLOSE </ button > </ div > </ Modal > </ div > ); }; render( < App /> , document.getElementById('root'));

Syntax

ModalComponent Modal component that displays children in the screen center.

openFunc A function to open modal.

closeFunc A function to close modal.

isOpenBool A boolean to know the state whether modal is open or not.

domNode Optional. Default value is 'root'. Modal component uses React-Portal. You can specify the output destination domNode with this argument

preventScroll Optional to prevent scrolling while modal is open. Default value is false.

closeOnOverlayClick Optional to close modal when click the overlay. Default value is true.

Demo

https://microcmsio.github.io/react-hooks-use-modal/

How To Develop

Setup

npm install

Build src

npm run build

Watch src

npm run watch

Build examples

npm run build:demo

Start examples

$ npm start

http://localhost:3001

License

MIT