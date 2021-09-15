openbase logo
react-hooks-use-modal

by wantainc
2.1.0 (see all)

This is a customizable modal with react-portal.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2K

GitHub Stars

108

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

useModal

This is a react hook which can open the modal easily.

Usage

import React, { useState, useCallback } from 'react';
import { render } from 'react-dom';
import { useModal } from 'react-hooks-use-modal';

const App = () => {
  const [Modal, open, close, isOpen] = useModal('root', {
    preventScroll: true,
    closeOnOverlayClick: false
  });
  return (
    <div>
      <p>Modal is Open? {isOpen ? 'Yes' : 'No'}</p>
      <button onClick={open}>OPEN</button>
      <Modal>
        <div>
          <h1>Title</h1>
          <p>This is a customizable modal.</p>
          <button onClick={close}>CLOSE</button>
        </div>
      </Modal>
    </div>
  );
};
render(<App />, document.getElementById('root'));

Syntax

[ModalComponent, openFunc, closeFunc, isOpenBool] = useModal(domNode?, { preventScroll?, closeOnOverlayClick? })

ModalComponent Modal component that displays children in the screen center.

openFunc A function to open modal.

closeFunc A function to close modal.

isOpenBool A boolean to know the state whether modal is open or not.

domNode Optional. Default value is 'root'. Modal component uses React-Portal. You can specify the output destination domNode with this argument

preventScroll Optional to prevent scrolling while modal is open. Default value is false.

closeOnOverlayClick Optional to close modal when click the overlay. Default value is true.

Demo

https://microcmsio.github.io/react-hooks-use-modal/

How To Develop

Setup

$ npm install

Build src

$ npm run build

Watch src

$ npm run watch

Build examples

$ npm run build:demo

Start examples

$ npm start

http://localhost:3001

License

MIT

