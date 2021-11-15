openbase logo
react-hooks-svgdrawing

by kamei
2.1.2

A hooks to svg drawing.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

247

GitHub Stars

182

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

react-hooks-svgdrawing

npm version npm download

react-hooks-svgdrawing is React drawing library. This library is a React extension of svg-drawing

demo

Get started

yarn add react react-hooks-svgdrawing

How to use

This is example.

import React from 'react'
import { useSvgDrawing } from 'react-hooks-svgdrawing'

const Drawing = () => {
  const [renderRef, draw] = useSvgDrawing()
  // Drawing area will be resized to fit the rendering area
  return <div style={{ width: 500, height: 500 }} ref={renderRef} />
}

useSvgDrawing options.

const [renderRef, draw] = useSvgDrawing({
  penWidth: 10, // pen width
  penColor: '#e00', // pen color
  close: true, // Use close command for path. Default is false.
  curve: false, // Use curve command for path. Default is true.
  delay: 60, // Set how many ms to draw points every.
  fill: ''// Set fill attribute for path. default is `none`
})

Drawing methods.

const [renderRef, draw] = useSvgDrawing()

// Call the SvgDrawing. Access the current settings of penWidth, penColor etc
// Details are https://github.com/kmkzt/svg-drawing.
console.log(draw.instance.penColor) // #333
console.log(draw.instance.penWidth) // 1

// Erase all drawing.
draw.clear()

// Download image.
draw.download() // default svg download
draw.download('svg')
draw.download('png')
draw.download('jpg')

// Get base64 string
draw.getBase64()

// Undo drawing.
draw.undo()

// Change pen config
draw.changePenColor('#00b')
// Change pen width
draw.changePenWidth(10)
// Change fill attribure of svg path element.
draw.changFill('#00b')
// Change throttle delay of  drawing
draw.changeDelay(10)
// Set whether to use curved comma for svg path element.
draw.changCurve(false)
// Set whether to use curved comma for svg path element.
draw.changeClose(true)

// get svgXML
// return SVGElement
console.log(draw.getSvgXML()) // <svg width="502" height="502"><path stroke-width="3" stroke="#000" fill="none" stroke-linejoin="round" stroke-linecap="round" d="M 156.671875 284.7265625 C 156.671875 286.1465625 156.671875 287.89984375 156.671875 291.83984375  ...

example code

