react-hooks-svgdrawing is React drawing library. This library is a React extension of svg-drawing
yarn add react react-hooks-svgdrawing
This is example.
import React from 'react'
import { useSvgDrawing } from 'react-hooks-svgdrawing'
const Drawing = () => {
const [renderRef, draw] = useSvgDrawing()
// Drawing area will be resized to fit the rendering area
return <div style={{ width: 500, height: 500 }} ref={renderRef} />
}
useSvgDrawing options.
const [renderRef, draw] = useSvgDrawing({
penWidth: 10, // pen width
penColor: '#e00', // pen color
close: true, // Use close command for path. Default is false.
curve: false, // Use curve command for path. Default is true.
delay: 60, // Set how many ms to draw points every.
fill: ''// Set fill attribute for path. default is `none`
})
Drawing methods.
const [renderRef, draw] = useSvgDrawing()
// Call the SvgDrawing. Access the current settings of penWidth, penColor etc
// Details are https://github.com/kmkzt/svg-drawing.
console.log(draw.instance.penColor) // #333
console.log(draw.instance.penWidth) // 1
// Erase all drawing.
draw.clear()
// Download image.
draw.download() // default svg download
draw.download('svg')
draw.download('png')
draw.download('jpg')
// Get base64 string
draw.getBase64()
// Undo drawing.
draw.undo()
// Change pen config
draw.changePenColor('#00b')
// Change pen width
draw.changePenWidth(10)
// Change fill attribure of svg path element.
draw.changFill('#00b')
// Change throttle delay of drawing
draw.changeDelay(10)
// Set whether to use curved comma for svg path element.
draw.changCurve(false)
// Set whether to use curved comma for svg path element.
draw.changeClose(true)
// get svgXML
// return SVGElement
console.log(draw.getSvgXML()) // <svg width="502" height="502"><path stroke-width="3" stroke="#000" fill="none" stroke-linejoin="round" stroke-linecap="round" d="M 156.671875 284.7265625 C 156.671875 286.1465625 156.671875 287.89984375 156.671875 291.83984375 ...