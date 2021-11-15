react-hooks-svgdrawing is React drawing library. This library is a React extension of svg-drawing

demo

Get started

yarn add react react-hooks-svgdrawing

How to use

This is example.

import React from 'react' import { useSvgDrawing } from 'react-hooks-svgdrawing' const Drawing = () => { const [renderRef, draw] = useSvgDrawing() return < div style = {{ width: 500 , height: 500 }} ref = {renderRef} /> }

useSvgDrawing options.

const [renderRef, draw] = useSvgDrawing({ penWidth : 10 , penColor : '#e00' , close : true , curve : false , delay : 60 , fill : '' })

Drawing methods.

const [renderRef, draw] = useSvgDrawing() console .log(draw.instance.penColor) console .log(draw.instance.penWidth) draw.clear() draw.download() draw.download( 'svg' ) draw.download( 'png' ) draw.download( 'jpg' ) draw.getBase64() draw.undo() draw.changePenColor( '#00b' ) draw.changePenWidth( 10 ) draw.changFill( '#00b' ) draw.changeDelay( 10 ) draw.changCurve( false ) draw.changeClose( true ) console .log(draw.getSvgXML())

example code