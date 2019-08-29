A react hooks approach to responsive layout.
yarn add react-hooks-responsive
or
npm install react-hooks-responsive
import React from 'react'
import { useResponsive } from 'react-hooks-responsive'
// smallest breakpoint must be 0
// any number of breakpoints with any names can be given
const breakpoints = { xs: 0, sm: 480, md: 1024 }
const App: React.StatelessComponent = () => {
const { size, orientation, screenIsAtLeast, screenIsAtMost } = useResponsive(breakpoints)
return (
<div>
<p>
The screen is currently {size} in {orientation}.{' '}
</p>
<p>is the screen at least sm? {screenIsAtLeast('sm') ? 'yes' : 'no'}.</p>
<p>is the screen at most sm and portrait? {screenIsAtMost('sm', 'portrait') ? 'yes' : 'no'}.</p>
</div>
)
}
export default App