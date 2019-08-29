openbase logo
rhr

react-hooks-responsive

by Garth Williams
0.2.1 (see all)

A react hooks approach to responsive layout

Documentation
1.1K

GitHub Stars

21

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

1

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

react-hooks-responsive

A react hooks approach to responsive layout.

Install

yarn add react-hooks-responsive

or

npm install react-hooks-responsive

Usage Example

import React from 'react'
import { useResponsive } from 'react-hooks-responsive'

// smallest breakpoint must be 0
// any number of breakpoints with any names can be given
const breakpoints = { xs: 0, sm: 480, md: 1024 }

const App: React.StatelessComponent = () => {
  const { size, orientation, screenIsAtLeast, screenIsAtMost } = useResponsive(breakpoints)

  return (
    <div>
      <p>
        The screen is currently {size} in {orientation}.{' '}
      </p>
      <p>is the screen at least sm? {screenIsAtLeast('sm') ? 'yes' : 'no'}.</p>
      <p>is the screen at most sm and portrait? {screenIsAtMost('sm', 'portrait') ? 'yes' : 'no'}.</p>
    </div>
  )
}

export default App

