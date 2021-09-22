A library for adding simple paginator functionality to your react app.
Requires react >= 16.8.0
Run the following command:
npm install react-hooks-paginator
import React, { useState } from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import Paginator from 'react-hooks-paginator';
function App() {
const [offset, setOffset] = useState(0);
const [currentPage, setCurrentPage] = useState(1);
const data = [page1, page2, page3, page4, page5, page6];
return (
<div>
<Paginator
totalRecords={data.length}
pageLimit={4}
pageNeighbours={1}
setOffset={setOffset}
currentPage={currentPage}
setCurrentPage={setCurrentPage}
/>
</div>
);
}
export default App;
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
|totalRecords
|Number (required)
|The length of the data we are tabulating
|pageLimit
|Number (required)
|Minimum number of records per page
|pageNeighbours
|Number (required)
|Number of page blocks by the left and right of the middle page
|setOffset
|function (required)
|function that updates the offset state
|setCurrentPage
|function (required)
|function that updates the current page state
|currentPage
|Number (required)
|The current page state
|pageContainerClass
|String
react-hooks-paginator
|Paginator container classname
|pageActiveClass
|String
active
|Active page item classname
|pageItemClass
|String
page-item
|Page item classname
|pageLinkClass
|String
page-link
|Page link classname
|pagePrevText
|String or Node
Next »
|Prev page item text
|pageNextText
|String or Node
« Prev
|Next page item text
|pagePrevClass
|String
page-link
|Prev page custom class
|pageNextClass
|String
next-link
|Next page custom class
import React, { useState, useEffect } from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import Paginator from 'react-hooks-paginator';
import { fetchData } from './data-fetcher';
function App() {
const pageLimit = 10;
const [offset, setOffset] = useState(0);
const [currentPage, setCurrentPage] = useState(1);
const [data, setData] = useState([]);
const [currentData, setCurrentData] = useState([]);
useEffect(() => {
fetchData().then(data => setData(data));
}, []);
useEffect(() => {
setCurrentData(data.slice(offset, offset + pageLimit));
}, [offset, data]);
return (
<div>
<ul>
{currentData.map(data => (
<li>{data}</li>
))}
</ul>
<Paginator
totalRecords={data.length}
pageLimit={pageLimit}
pageNeighbours={2}
setOffset={setOffset}
currentPage={currentPage}
setCurrentPage={setCurrentPage}
/>
</div>
);
}
export default App;