React Hooks Paginator

A library for adding simple paginator functionality to your react app.

Requires react >= 16.8.0

Installation

Run the following command: npm install react-hooks-paginator

Usage

import React, { useState } from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import Paginator from 'react-hooks-paginator' ; function App ( ) { const [offset, setOffset] = useState( 0 ); const [currentPage, setCurrentPage] = useState( 1 ); const data = [page1, page2, page3, page4, page5, page6]; return ( < div > < Paginator totalRecords = {data.length} pageLimit = {4} pageNeighbours = {1} setOffset = {setOffset} currentPage = {currentPage} setCurrentPage = {setCurrentPage} /> </ div > ); } export default App;

Props

Property Type Default Description totalRecords Number (required) The length of the data we are tabulating pageLimit Number (required) Minimum number of records per page pageNeighbours Number (required) Number of page blocks by the left and right of the middle page setOffset function (required) function that updates the offset state setCurrentPage function (required) function that updates the current page state currentPage Number (required) The current page state pageContainerClass String react-hooks-paginator Paginator container classname pageActiveClass String active Active page item classname pageItemClass String page-item Page item classname pageLinkClass String page-link Page link classname pagePrevText String or Node Next » Prev page item text pageNextText String or Node « Prev Next page item text pagePrevClass String page-link Prev page custom class pageNextClass String next-link Next page custom class

Example