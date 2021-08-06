React Hooks Lib ·

A set of reusable React Hooks.

Hooks are a new addition in React 16.8. They let you use state and other React features without writing a class.

Installation

npm i react-hooks-lib --save

Examples

Hooks

Name Arguments Returns Lifecycles useDidMount f - useWillUnmount f - useDidUpdate f, conditions - State createContextState initial { ContextProvider, ContextConsumer, set, useSelector, useSet } createGlobalState initial { GlobalProvider, GlobalConsumer, set, useSelector, useSet } useMergeState initial { state, set } useNestedState initial { state, get, set } useStateCallback initial, f { state, set } useUndo initial { past, present, future, set, undo, redo } useCounter initial { count, set, reset, inc, dec } useToggle initial { on, set, reset, toggle } useList initial { list, set, reset, push, sort, filter } useMap initial { values, set, reset, clear, get, has, del } Effect useShallowEqualEffect f, deps - useDeepEqualEffect f, deps - Network useFetch initialUrl, initialOptions, config { loading, data, error, fetch, setUrl, setOptions, setData } useOnlineStatus Feedback useHover - { hovered, bind } useActive - { active, bind } useFocus - { focused, bind } useTouch - { touched, bind } Data Entry useField initial { value, set, reset, bind } Async useAsync f { f, loading }

API

Similar to componentDidMount in React class component.

Arguments

f: () => void : f is called when component did mount.

import { useDidMount } from 'react-hooks-lib' const MyComponent = () => { useDidMount( () => { console .log( 'didMount' ) }) }

Close to the componentWillUnmount in React class component.

Arguments

f: () => void : f is called when component will unmount.

import { useWillUnmount } from 'react-hooks-lib' const MyComponent = () => { useWillUnmount( () => { console .log( 'willUnmount' ) }) }

Similar to componentDidUpdate , it only runs on updates.

Arguments

f: () => Function | void : f is called on every updates. Like useEffect , f can return a clean-up function.

: f is called on every updates. Like , f can return a clean-up function. conditions?: Array<any> : Optional array for conditionally firing an effect, same as the second argument passed to useEffect .

import { useDidUpdate, useCounter } from 'react-hooks-lib' const MyComponent = () => { const { count, inc } = useCounter( 0 ) useDidUpdate( () => { console .log( 'DidUpdate' ) }) return ( < div > {`count: ${count}`} < button onClick = {() => inc(1)}>+1 </ button > </ div > ) }

Arguments

initial?: Object : Initial state object, default is {} .

Returns

state: Object : Current state object.

: Current state object. set: ((Object) => Object) | Object : Like setState in React class component, merge the old and new state together.

import { useMergeState } from 'react-hooks-lib' const MergeState = () => { const { state, set } = useMergeState({ name: 'Victor' , age : 1 }) return ( < div > < h3 > useMergeState </ h3 > < div > {`state: ${JSON.stringify(state)}`} < button onClick = {() => set(({ age }) => ({ age: age + 1 }))}>age+1 </ button > </ div > </ div > ) }

useNestedState

Arguments

initial? : Initial state, default is undefined .

Returns

state : Current state.

: Current state. get(pathString, defaultValue) : Get value form state at a specific pathString . eg: get("a.b.c") / get("" | undefined) , if pathString is empty,it will return the state object.

: Get value form state at a specific . eg: / , if is empty,it will return the state object. set: (pathString, newValue | prevValue => newValue) : Set value at a specific pathString . eg: set("a.b.c", prev => prev + 1) / set("" | undefined, {}) . if pathString is empty,it will set the entire state object.

import { useCounter } from 'react-hooks-lib' const Counter = () => { const { count, inc, dec, reset, } = useCounter( 1 ) return ( < div > {count} < button onClick = {() => inc(1)}>+1 </ button > < button onClick = {() => dec(1)}>-1 </ button > < button onClick = {reset} > reset </ button > </ div > ) }

import { useToggle } from 'react-hooks-lib' const Toggle = () => { const { on, toggle, reset } = useToggle( false ) return ( < div > {String(on)} < button onClick = {toggle} > toggle </ button > < button onClick = {reset} > reset </ button > </ div > ) }

import { useList } from 'react-hooks-lib' const List = () => { const { list, sort, filter } = useList([ 1 , 4 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 2 , 6 , 8 , 3 , 4 ]) return ( < div > list: {JSON.stringify(list)} < button onClick = {() => sort((x, y) => x - y)}>sort </ button > < button onClick = {() => filter(x => x >= 4)}> greater than or equal to 4 </ button > </ div > ) }

import { useField, useFetch } from 'react-hooks-lib' const Fetch = () => { const getUrl = text => `https://api.github.com/search/repositories?q= ${text} ` const { value, bind } = useField( 'react' ) const { data, loading, setUrl } = useFetch(getUrl( 'react' )) return ( < div > < h3 > useFetch </ h3 > < input type = "text" value = {value} { ...bind } /> < button onClick = {() => { setUrl(getUrl(value)) }} > search </ button > { loading ? < div > Loading... </ div > : ( < span > {`total_count: ${data.total_count}`} </ span > ) } </ div > ) }

import { useHover } from 'react-hooks-lib' const Hover = () => { const { hovered, bind } = useHover() return ( < div > < div { ...bind }> hovered: {String(hovered)} </ div > </ div > ) }