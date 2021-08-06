A set of reusable React Hooks.
Hooks are a new addition in React 16.8. They let you use state and other React features without writing a class.
npm i react-hooks-lib --save
|Name
|Arguments
|Returns
Lifecycles
useDidMount
|f
|-
useWillUnmount
|f
|-
useDidUpdate
|f, conditions
|-
State
createContextState
|initial
|{ ContextProvider, ContextConsumer, set, useSelector, useSet }
createGlobalState
|initial
|{ GlobalProvider, GlobalConsumer, set, useSelector, useSet }
useMergeState
|initial
|{ state, set }
useNestedState
|initial
|{ state, get, set }
useBind
useNestedBind
useStateCallback
|initial, f
|{ state, set }
useUndo
|initial
|{ past, present, future, set, undo, redo }
useCounter
|initial
|{ count, set, reset, inc, dec }
useToggle
|initial
|{ on, set, reset, toggle }
useList
|initial
|{ list, set, reset, push, sort, filter }
useMap
|initial
|{ values, set, reset, clear, get, has, del }
Effect
useShallowEqualEffect
|f, deps
|-
useDeepEqualEffect
|f, deps
|-
Network
useFetch
|initialUrl, initialOptions, config
|{ loading, data, error, fetch, setUrl, setOptions, setData }
useOnlineStatus
Feedback
useHover
|-
|{ hovered, bind }
useActive
|-
|{ active, bind }
useFocus
|-
|{ focused, bind }
useTouch
|-
|{ touched, bind }
Data Entry
useField
|initial
|{ value, set, reset, bind }
Async
useAsync
|f
|{ f, loading }
useDidMount(f)
Similar to
componentDidMount in React class component.
f: () => void: f is called when component did mount.
import { useDidMount } from 'react-hooks-lib'
const MyComponent = () => {
useDidMount(() => {
console.log('didMount')
})
}
useWillUnmount(f)
Close to the
componentWillUnmount in React class component.
f: () => void: f is called when component will unmount.
import { useWillUnmount } from 'react-hooks-lib'
const MyComponent = () => {
useWillUnmount(() => {
console.log('willUnmount')
})
}
useDidUpdate(f, options?)
Similar to
componentDidUpdate, it only runs on updates.
f: () => Function | void: f is called on every updates. Like
useEffect, f can return a clean-up function.
conditions?: Array<any>: Optional array for conditionally firing an effect, same as the second argument passed to
useEffect.
import { useDidUpdate, useCounter } from 'react-hooks-lib'
const MyComponent = () => {
const { count, inc } = useCounter(0)
useDidUpdate(() => {
console.log('DidUpdate')
})
return (
<div>
{`count: ${count}`}
<button onClick={() => inc(1)}>+1</button>
</div>
)
}
createContextState(initial?)
createGlobalState(initial?)
useMergeState(initial?)
initial?: Object: Initial state object, default is
{}.
state: Object: Current state object.
set: ((Object) => Object) | Object: Like
setState in React class component, merge the old and new state together.
import { useMergeState } from 'react-hooks-lib'
const MergeState = () => {
const { state, set } = useMergeState({ name: 'Victor', age: 1 })
return (
<div>
<h3>useMergeState</h3>
<div>
{`state: ${JSON.stringify(state)}`}
<button onClick={() => set(({ age }) => ({ age: age + 1 }))}>age+1</button>
</div>
</div>
)
}
useNestedState
initial?: Initial state, default is
undefined.
state: Current state.
get(pathString, defaultValue): Get value form state at a specific
pathString. eg:
get("a.b.c")/
get("" | undefined), if
pathString is empty,it will return the state object.
set: (pathString, newValue | prevValue => newValue): Set value at a specific
pathString. eg:
set("a.b.c", prev => prev + 1)/
set("" | undefined, {}). if
pathString is empty,it will set the entire state object.
useStateCallback(initial, f?)
useUndo(initial)
useCounter(initial)
import { useCounter } from 'react-hooks-lib'
const Counter = () => {
const {
count, inc, dec, reset,
} = useCounter(1)
return (
<div>
{count}
<button onClick={() => inc(1)}>+1</button>
<button onClick={() => dec(1)}>-1</button>
<button onClick={reset}>reset</button>
</div>
)
}
useToggle(initial)
import { useToggle } from 'react-hooks-lib'
const Toggle = () => {
const { on, toggle, reset } = useToggle(false)
return (
<div>
{String(on)}
<button onClick={toggle}>toggle</button>
<button onClick={reset}>reset</button>
</div>
)
}
useList(initial)
import { useList } from 'react-hooks-lib'
const List = () => {
const { list, sort, filter } = useList([1, 4, 2, 3, 4, 2, 6, 8, 3, 4])
return (
<div>
list:
{JSON.stringify(list)}
<button onClick={() => sort((x, y) => x - y)}>sort</button>
<button onClick={() => filter(x => x >= 4)}> greater than or equal to 4</button>
</div>
)
}
useMap(initial)
useFetch(initialUrl, initialOptions?, onMount?)
import { useField, useFetch } from 'react-hooks-lib'
const Fetch = () => {
const getUrl = text => `https://api.github.com/search/repositories?q=${text}`
const { value, bind } = useField('react')
const { data, loading, setUrl } = useFetch(getUrl('react'))
return (
<div>
<h3>useFetch</h3>
<input type="text" value={value} {...bind} />
<button onClick={() => {
setUrl(getUrl(value))
}}
>
search
</button>
{
loading
? <div>Loading...</div>
: (<span>{`total_count: ${data.total_count}`}</span>)
}
</div>
)
}
useOnlineStatus()
useHover()
import { useHover } from 'react-hooks-lib'
const Hover = () => {
const { hovered, bind } = useHover()
return (
<div>
<div {...bind}>
hovered:
{String(hovered)}
</div>
</div>
)
}
useActive()
useFocus()
useTouch()
useField(initial)
import {useField} from 'react-hooks-lib'
const Input = () => {
const { value, bind } = useField('Type Here...')
return (
<div>
input text:
{value}
<input type="text" {...bind} />
</div>
)
}
const Select = () => {
const { value, bind } = useField('apple')
return (
<div>
selected:
{value}
<select {...bind}>
<option value="apple">apple</option>
<option value="orange">orange</option>
</select>
</div>
)
}