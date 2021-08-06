openbase logo
rhl

react-hooks-lib

by Victor
0.6.0

A set of reusable React Hooks.

Overview

Readme

React Hooks Lib · Build Status Coverage Status

A set of reusable React Hooks.

Hooks are a new addition in React 16.8. They let you use state and other React features without writing a class.

Installation

npm i react-hooks-lib --save

Examples

Visit storybook

Hooks

NameArgumentsReturns
Lifecycles
useDidMountf-
useWillUnmountf-
useDidUpdatef, conditions-
State
createContextStateinitial{ ContextProvider, ContextConsumer, set, useSelector, useSet }
createGlobalStateinitial{ GlobalProvider, GlobalConsumer, set, useSelector, useSet }
useMergeStateinitial{ state, set }
useNestedStateinitial{ state, get, set }
useBindPlease visit storybookPlease visit storybook
useNestedBindPlease visit storybookPlease visit storybook
useStateCallbackinitial, f{ state, set }
useUndoinitial{ past, present, future, set, undo, redo }
useCounterinitial{ count, set, reset, inc, dec }
useToggleinitial{ on, set, reset, toggle }
useListinitial{ list, set, reset, push, sort, filter }
useMapinitial{ values, set, reset, clear, get, has, del }
Effect
useShallowEqualEffectf, deps-
useDeepEqualEffectf, deps-
Network
useFetchinitialUrl, initialOptions, config{ loading, data, error, fetch, setUrl, setOptions, setData }
useOnlineStatus
Feedback
useHover-{ hovered, bind }
useActive-{ active, bind }
useFocus-{ focused, bind }
useTouch-{ touched, bind }
Data Entry
useFieldinitial{ value, set, reset, bind }
Async
useAsyncf{ f, loading }

API

useDidMount(f)

Similar to componentDidMount in React class component.

Arguments

  • f: () => void: f is called when component did mount.
import { useDidMount } from 'react-hooks-lib'

const MyComponent = () => {
  useDidMount(() => {
    console.log('didMount')
  })
}

useWillUnmount(f)

Close to the componentWillUnmount in React class component.

Arguments

  • f: () => void: f is called when component will unmount.
import { useWillUnmount } from 'react-hooks-lib'

const MyComponent = () => {
  useWillUnmount(() => {
    console.log('willUnmount')
  })
}

useDidUpdate(f, options?)

Similar to componentDidUpdate, it only runs on updates.

Arguments

  • f: () => Function | void: f is called on every updates. Like useEffect, f can return a clean-up function.
  • conditions?: Array<any>: Optional array for conditionally firing an effect, same as the second argument passed to useEffect.
import { useDidUpdate, useCounter } from 'react-hooks-lib'

const MyComponent = () => {
  const { count, inc } = useCounter(0)
  useDidUpdate(() => {
    console.log('DidUpdate')
  })
  return (
    <div>
      {`count: ${count}`}
      <button onClick={() => inc(1)}>+1</button>
    </div>
  )
}

createContextState(initial?)

createGlobalState(initial?)

useMergeState(initial?)

Arguments

  • initial?: Object: Initial state object, default is {}.

Returns

  • state: Object: Current state object.
  • set: ((Object) => Object) | Object: Like setState in React class component, merge the old and new state together.
import { useMergeState } from 'react-hooks-lib'

const MergeState = () => {
  const { state, set } = useMergeState({ name: 'Victor', age: 1 })
  return (
    <div>
      <h3>useMergeState</h3>
      <div>
        {`state: ${JSON.stringify(state)}`}
        <button onClick={() => set(({ age }) => ({ age: age + 1 }))}>age+1</button>
      </div>
    </div>
  )
}

useNestedState

Arguments

  • initial?: Initial state, default is undefined.

Returns

  • state: Current state.
  • get(pathString, defaultValue): Get value form state at a specific pathString. eg: get("a.b.c")/get("" | undefined), if pathString is empty,it will return the state object.
  • set: (pathString, newValue | prevValue => newValue): Set value at a specific pathString. eg: set("a.b.c", prev => prev + 1)/set("" | undefined, {}). if pathString is empty,it will set the entire state object.

useStateCallback(initial, f?)

useUndo(initial)

useCounter(initial)

import { useCounter } from 'react-hooks-lib'

const Counter = () => {
  const {
    count, inc, dec, reset,
  } = useCounter(1)
  return (
    <div>
      {count}
      <button onClick={() => inc(1)}>+1</button>
      <button onClick={() => dec(1)}>-1</button>
      <button onClick={reset}>reset</button>
    </div>
  )
}

useToggle(initial)

import { useToggle } from 'react-hooks-lib'

const Toggle = () => {
  const { on, toggle, reset } = useToggle(false)
  return (
    <div>
      {String(on)}
      <button onClick={toggle}>toggle</button>
      <button onClick={reset}>reset</button>
    </div>
  )
}

useList(initial)

import { useList } from 'react-hooks-lib'
const List = () => {
  const { list, sort, filter } = useList([1, 4, 2, 3, 4, 2, 6, 8, 3, 4])
  return (
    <div>
      list:
      {JSON.stringify(list)}
      <button onClick={() => sort((x, y) => x - y)}>sort</button>
      <button onClick={() => filter(x => x >= 4)}> greater than or equal to 4</button>
    </div>
  )
}

useMap(initial)

useFetch(initialUrl, initialOptions?, onMount?)

import { useField, useFetch } from 'react-hooks-lib'

const Fetch = () => {
  const getUrl = text => `https://api.github.com/search/repositories?q=${text}`
  const { value, bind } = useField('react')
  const { data, loading, setUrl } = useFetch(getUrl('react'))
  return (
    <div>
      <h3>useFetch</h3>
      <input type="text" value={value} {...bind} />
      <button onClick={() => {
        setUrl(getUrl(value))
      }}
      >
        search
      </button>
      {
        loading
          ? <div>Loading...</div>
          : (<span>{`total_count: ${data.total_count}`}</span>)
      }
    </div>
  )
}

useOnlineStatus()

useHover()

import { useHover } from 'react-hooks-lib'

const Hover = () => {
  const { hovered, bind } = useHover()
  return (
    <div>
      <div {...bind}>
        hovered:
        {String(hovered)}
      </div>
    </div>
  )
}

useActive()

useFocus()

useTouch()

useField(initial)

  import {useField} from 'react-hooks-lib'

  const Input = () => {
    const { value, bind } = useField('Type Here...')

    return (
      <div>
        input text:
        {value}
        <input type="text" {...bind} />
      </div>
    )
  }

  const Select = () => {
    const { value, bind } = useField('apple')
    return (
      <div>
        selected:
        {value}
        <select {...bind}>
          <option value="apple">apple</option>
          <option value="orange">orange</option>
        </select>
      </div>
    )
  }

