A custom React Hooks library that gives you custom hooks for your code.
🧙
useStepis a multi-purpose step wizard. Build an image carousel!
📋
useFormfor dead simple form control with nested object support.
🚦
useTrafficLighteasily build a fun traffic light component.
‼
useNotto simplify toggling
true/
falsewithout lambda functions.
🐐 Full 100% test coverage!
🔥 Blazing fast!
To use
react-hooks-helper, you must use
react@16.8.
$ npm i react-hooks-helper
const { isPaused, index, step, navigation } = useStep(config);
const [{ foo, bar }, setForm] = useForm({ foo, bar });
const currentValue = useTrafficLight(initialIndex, durations);
const [bar, notBar] = useNot(bool);
The new
useStep Hook is the new
useTrafficLight and is a more general step wizard.
You can use it to simplify many tasks, such as a multi-page input form, or an image carousel.
It has an auto advance function, or control manually by calling
previous and/or
next.
const { isPaused, index, step, navigation } = useStep(config);
You pass
useStep a configuration object containing the following (* = required).
|Key
|Description
steps*
|Either an array containing the steps to process or an integer specifying the number of steps.
initialStep
|The starting step—either a string id or an index. Default = 0.
autoAdvanceDuration
|If you wish the steps to auto-advance, specify the number of milliseconds. You can also include an
autoAdvanceDuration in each
step in your
steps array, if you wish to have different durations for each step.
|Key
|Description
index
|A number containing the current step index.
step
|The current
step object from the
steps array.
navigation
|A
navigation object (see below).
isPaused
true if the
autoAdvanceDuration is paused.
autoAdvanceDuration
|Duration of the current auto-advance.
The
navigation object returned from
useStep contains control callback functions as follows.
|Key
|Description
previous
|Call to navigate to the previous item index. Wraps from the first item to the last item.
next
|Call to navigate to the next item index. Wraps from the last item to the first item.
go
|Call to navigate to a specific step by
id or by
index. Example:
go(2) or
go('billing-address')
pause
|Pause auto-advance navigation.
play
|Play auto-advance navigation once it has been paused.
There's a simple multi-step control with 3 "pages". You use the "Previous" and "Next" buttons to navigate.
function App() {
const {
index,
navigation: { previous, next },
} = useStep({ steps: 3 });
return (
<div>
<h1>Hello CodeSandbox</h1>
{index === 0 && <div>This is step 1</div>}
{index === 1 && <div>This is step 2</div>}
{index === 2 && <div>This is step 3</div>}
<div>
<button disabled={index === 0} onClick={previous}>
Previous
</button>
<button disabled={index === 2} onClick={next}>
Next
</button>
</div>
</div>
);
}
You can view/edit a photo carousel on CodeSandbox. It automatically advances after 5 seconds. You can also click previous/next, or navigate directly to a particular image.
useForm is for an advanced search, sign-up form, etc, something with a lot of text felds, because
you only need to use one hook. Wereas on the otherwise you would need many
useState hooks.
Right here is some code for a sign-up form. As you can see it is using two
useState hooks and we
need a lambda function to change it.
function App() {
const [firstName, setFirstName] = useState("");
const [lastName, setLastName] = useState("");
const [gender, setGender] = useState("Male");
const [isAccept, setAcceptToC] = useState(false);
return (
<div className="App">
<input
type="text"
value={firstName}
onChange={(ev) => {
setFirstName(ev.target.value);
}}
/>
<div>{firstName}</div>
<input
type="text"
value={lastName}
onChange={(ev) => {
setLastName(ev.target.value);
}}
/>
<div>{lastName}</div>
<div className="radio-group">
<div className="radio">
<input
type="radio"
value="Female"
checked={gender === "Female"}
onChange={(ev) => {
setGender(ev.target.value);
}}
/>{" "}
Female
</div>
<div className="radio">
<input
type="radio"
value="Male"
checked={gender === "Male"}
onChange={(ev) => {
setGender(ev.target.value);
}}
/>{" "}
Male
</div>
<div>Selected Gender: {gender}</div>
</div>
<div>
<div className="checkbox">
<input
type="checkbox"
value="true"
checked={isAccept === "true"}
onChange={(ev) => {
setAcceptToC(ev.target.checked);
}}
/>{" "}
I accept and agree Terms & Conditions.
</div>
</div>
</div>
);
}
function App() {
const [{ firstName, lastName, gender, isAccept }, setValue] = useForm({
firstName: "",
lastName: "",
gender: "Male",
isAccept: false,
});
return (
<div className="App">
<input
type="text"
value={firstName}
name="firstName"
onChange={setValue}
/>
<div>{firstName}</div>
<input type="text" value={lastName} name="lastName" onChange={setValue} />
<div>{lastName}</div>
<div className="radio-group">
<div className="radio">
<input
type="radio"
value="Female"
checked={gender === "Female"}
onChange={setValue}
/>{" "}
Female
</div>
<div className="radio">
<input
type="radio"
value="Male"
checked={gender === "Male"}
onChange={setValue}
/>{" "}
Male
</div>
<div>Selected Gender: {gender}</div>
</div>
<div>
<div className="checkbox">
<input
type="checkbox"
value="true"
checked={isAccept === "true"}
onChange={setValue}
/>{" "}
I accept and agree Terms & Conditions.
</div>
</div>
</div>
);
}
You see
useForm takes the name of your
input and changes the object, so you only have to create
one
useForm. You can have as many items in the object, and this allows many inputs, but with still
one
useForm. And it eliminates the use of a lambda function.
useForm also supports nested objects. This is useful for things like
billing.city and
shipping.city.
In your markup, you simply add the dots in the
name field like this.
<input
type="text"
value="{billing.city}"
name="billing.city"
onChange="{setValue}"
/>
const lightDurations = [5000, 4000, 1000];
const BeforeTrafficLight = ({ initialColor }) => {
const [colorIndex, setColorIndex] = useState(initialColor);
useEffect(() => {
const timer = setTimeout(() => {
setColorIndex((colorIndex + 1) % 3);
}, lightDurations[colorIndex]);
return () => clearTimeout(timer);
}, [colorIndex]);
return (
<div className="traffic-light">
<Light color="#f00" active={colorIndex === 0} />
<Light color="#ff0" active={colorIndex === 2} />
<Light color="#0c0" active={colorIndex === 1} />
</div>
);
};
const AfterTrafficLight = ({ initialColor }) => {
const colorIndex = useTrafficLight(initialColor, [5000, 4000, 1000]);
return (
<div className="traffic-light">
<Light color="#f00" active={colorIndex === 0} />
<Light color="#ff0" active={colorIndex === 2} />
<Light color="#0c0" active={colorIndex === 1} />
</div>
);
};
useNot is a toggle function for React components.
Here is a simple App that toggles a value to produce either a blue or a red square.
function App() {
const [value, setValue] = useState(false);
return (
<div
onClick={ value => (
setValue( !value )
)}
style={{
width: 100,
height: 100,
backgroundColor: value ? 'red' : 'blue'
}}
/>
);
function App() {
const [value, notValue] = useNot(false);
return (
<div
onClick={notValue}
style={{
width: 100,
height: 100,
backgroundColor: value ? "red" : "blue",
}}
/>
);
}
value, a boolean, is a variable.
notValuefunction that nots the value from
true to
false and
vise versa. Notice the
notValue is not a lambda function, like in the before
On Dec 18, 2017, I did a talk at ReactNYC about the
useTrafficLight code above, but it was the "before" code and did not use a custom hook, and
certainly not
react-hooks-helper because it was not out yet!
Here's my video.
MIT Licensed
Have you built an app (real or sample) using
react-hooks-helper? Make a PR and add it to the list below.
