A custom React Hooks library that gives you custom hooks for your code.

Requirement ⚠️

To use react-hooks-helper , you must use react@16.8 .

Installation

$ npm i react-hooks-helper

Usage

const { isPaused, index, step, navigation } = useStep(config); const [{ foo, bar }, setForm] = useForm({ foo, bar }); const currentValue = useTrafficLight(initialIndex, durations); const [bar, notBar] = useNot(bool);

Examples

useStep

The new useStep Hook is the new useTrafficLight and is a more general step wizard. You can use it to simplify many tasks, such as a multi-page input form, or an image carousel.

It has an auto advance function, or control manually by calling previous and/or next .

Usage

const { isPaused, index, step, navigation } = useStep(config);

Config

You pass useStep a configuration object containing the following (* = required).

Key Description steps * Either an array containing the steps to process or an integer specifying the number of steps. initialStep The starting step—either a string id or an index. Default = 0. autoAdvanceDuration If you wish the steps to auto-advance, specify the number of milliseconds. You can also include an autoAdvanceDuration in each step in your steps array, if you wish to have different durations for each step.

Return object

Key Description index A number containing the current step index. step The current step object from the steps array. navigation A navigation object (see below). isPaused true if the autoAdvanceDuration is paused. autoAdvanceDuration Duration of the current auto-advance.

Navigation object

The navigation object returned from useStep contains control callback functions as follows.

Key Description previous Call to navigate to the previous item index. Wraps from the first item to the last item. next Call to navigate to the next item index. Wraps from the last item to the first item. go Call to navigate to a specific step by id or by index . Example: go(2) or go('billing-address') pause Pause auto-advance navigation. play Play auto-advance navigation once it has been paused.

Example

There's a simple multi-step control with 3 "pages". You use the "Previous" and "Next" buttons to navigate.

function App ( ) { const { index, navigation : { previous, next }, } = useStep({ steps : 3 }); return ( < div > < h1 > Hello CodeSandbox </ h1 > {index === 0 && < div > This is step 1 </ div > } {index === 1 && < div > This is step 2 </ div > } {index === 2 && < div > This is step 3 </ div > } < div > < button disabled = {index === 0} onClick = {previous} > Previous </ button > < button disabled = {index === 2} onClick = {next} > Next </ button > </ div > </ div > ); }

You can view/edit a photo carousel on CodeSandbox. It automatically advances after 5 seconds. You can also click previous/next, or navigate directly to a particular image.

useForm

useForm is for an advanced search, sign-up form, etc, something with a lot of text felds, because you only need to use one hook. Wereas on the otherwise you would need many useState hooks.

Before

Right here is some code for a sign-up form. As you can see it is using two useState hooks and we need a lambda function to change it.

function App ( ) { const [firstName, setFirstName] = useState( "" ); const [lastName, setLastName] = useState( "" ); const [gender, setGender] = useState( "Male" ); const [isAccept, setAcceptToC] = useState( false ); return ( <div className="App"> <input type="text" value={firstName} onChange={(ev) => { setFirstName(ev.target.value); }} /> <div>{firstName}</div> <input type="text" value={lastName} onChange={(ev) => { setLastName(ev.target.value); }} /> <div>{lastName}</div> <div className="radio-group"> <div className="radio"> <input type="radio" value="Female" checked={gender === "Female"} onChange={(ev) => { setGender(ev.target.value); }} />{" "} Female </div> <div className="radio"> <input type="radio" value="Male" checked={gender === "Male"} onChange={(ev) => { setGender(ev.target.value); }} />{" "} Male </div> <div>Selected Gender: {gender}</div> </div> <div> <div className="checkbox"> <input type="checkbox" value="true" checked={isAccept === "true"} onChange={(ev) => { setAcceptToC(ev.target.checked); }} />{" "} I accept and agree Terms & Conditions. </div> </div> </div> ); }

After

function App ( ) { const [{ firstName, lastName, gender, isAccept }, setValue] = useForm({ firstName : "" , lastName : "" , gender : "Male" , isAccept : false , }); return ( <div className="App"> <input type="text" value={firstName} name="firstName" onChange={setValue} /> <div>{firstName}</div> <input type="text" value={lastName} name="lastName" onChange={setValue} /> <div>{lastName}</div> <div className="radio-group"> <div className="radio"> <input type="radio" value="Female" checked={gender === "Female"} onChange={setValue} />{" "} Female </div> <div className="radio"> <input type="radio" value="Male" checked={gender === "Male"} onChange={setValue} />{" "} Male </div> <div>Selected Gender: {gender}</div> </div> <div> <div className="checkbox"> <input type="checkbox" value="true" checked={isAccept === "true"} onChange={setValue} />{" "} I accept and agree Terms & Conditions. </div> </div> </div> ); }

You see useForm takes the name of your input and changes the object, so you only have to create one useForm . You can have as many items in the object, and this allows many inputs, but with still one useForm . And it eliminates the use of a lambda function.

Nest objects

useForm also supports nested objects. This is useful for things like billing.city and shipping.city .

In your markup, you simply add the dots in the name field like this.

< input type = "text" value = "{billing.city}" name = "billing.city" onChange = "{setValue}" />

useTrafficLight

Before

const lightDurations = [ 5000 , 4000 , 1000 ]; const BeforeTrafficLight = ( { initialColor } ) => { const [colorIndex, setColorIndex] = useState(initialColor); useEffect( () => { const timer = setTimeout( () => { setColorIndex((colorIndex + 1 ) % 3 ); }, lightDurations[colorIndex]); return () => clearTimeout(timer); }, [colorIndex]); return ( <div className="traffic-light"> <Light color="#f00" active={colorIndex === 0} /> <Light color="#ff0" active={colorIndex === 2} /> <Light color="#0c0" active={colorIndex === 1} /> </div> ); };

After

const AfterTrafficLight = ( { initialColor } ) => { const colorIndex = useTrafficLight(initialColor, [ 5000 , 4000 , 1000 ]); return ( <div className="traffic-light"> <Light color="#f00" active={colorIndex === 0} /> <Light color="#ff0" active={colorIndex === 2} /> <Light color="#0c0" active={colorIndex === 1} /> </div> ); };

useNot

useNot is a toggle function for React components.

Here is a simple App that toggles a value to produce either a blue or a red square.

Before

function App ( ) { const [value, setValue] = useState( false ); return ( < div onClick = { value => ( setValue( !value ) )} style={{ width: 100, height: 100, backgroundColor: value ? 'red' : 'blue' }} /> );

After

function App ( ) { const [value, notValue] = useNot( false ); return ( < div onClick = {notValue} style = {{ width: 100 , height: 100 , backgroundColor: value ? " red " : " blue ", }} /> ); }

value , a boolean, is a variable. notValue function that nots the value from true to false and vise versa. Notice the notValue is not a lambda function, like in the before

My Coding Journey

On Dec 18, 2017, I did a talk at ReactNYC about the useTrafficLight code above, but it was the "before" code and did not use a custom hook, and certainly not react-hooks-helper because it was not out yet!

Here's my video.

License

MIT Licensed

