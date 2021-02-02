openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rhh

react-hooks-helper

by Revel Carlberg West
1.6.0 (see all)

A custom React Hooks library that gives you custom hooks for your code.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.5K

GitHub Stars

240

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

react-hooks-helper

All Contributors

A custom React Hooks library that gives you custom hooks for your code.

npm version

react-hooks-helper

🧙‍ useStep is a multi-purpose step wizard. Build an image carousel!

📋 useForm for dead simple form control with nested object support.

🚦 useTrafficLight easily build a fun traffic light component.

useNot to simplify toggling true / false without lambda functions.

🐐 Full 100% test coverage!

🔥 Blazing fast!

Requirement ⚠️

To use react-hooks-helper, you must use react@16.8.

Installation

$ npm i react-hooks-helper

Usage

const { isPaused, index, step, navigation } = useStep(config);
const [{ foo, bar }, setForm] = useForm({ foo, bar });
const currentValue = useTrafficLight(initialIndex, durations);
const [bar, notBar] = useNot(bool);

Examples

useStep

The new useStep Hook is the new useTrafficLight and is a more general step wizard. You can use it to simplify many tasks, such as a multi-page input form, or an image carousel.

It has an auto advance function, or control manually by calling previous and/or next.

Usage

const { isPaused, index, step, navigation } = useStep(config);

Config

You pass useStep a configuration object containing the following (* = required).

KeyDescription
steps*Either an array containing the steps to process or an integer specifying the number of steps.
initialStepThe starting step—either a string id or an index. Default = 0.
autoAdvanceDurationIf you wish the steps to auto-advance, specify the number of milliseconds. You can also include an autoAdvanceDuration in each step in your steps array, if you wish to have different durations for each step.

Return object

KeyDescription
indexA number containing the current step index.
stepThe current step object from the steps array.
navigationA navigation object (see below).
isPausedtrue if the autoAdvanceDuration is paused.
autoAdvanceDurationDuration of the current auto-advance.

The navigation object returned from useStep contains control callback functions as follows.

KeyDescription
previousCall to navigate to the previous item index. Wraps from the first item to the last item.
nextCall to navigate to the next item index. Wraps from the last item to the first item.
goCall to navigate to a specific step by id or by index. Example: go(2) or go('billing-address')
pausePause auto-advance navigation.
playPlay auto-advance navigation once it has been paused.

Example

There's a simple multi-step control with 3 "pages". You use the "Previous" and "Next" buttons to navigate.

function App() {
  const {
    index,
    navigation: { previous, next },
  } = useStep({ steps: 3 });
  return (
    <div>
      <h1>Hello CodeSandbox</h1>

      {index === 0 && <div>This is step 1</div>}
      {index === 1 && <div>This is step 2</div>}
      {index === 2 && <div>This is step 3</div>}

      <div>
        <button disabled={index === 0} onClick={previous}>
          Previous
        </button>
        <button disabled={index === 2} onClick={next}>
          Next
        </button>
      </div>
    </div>
  );
}

Live demo

You can view/edit a photo carousel on CodeSandbox. It automatically advances after 5 seconds. You can also click previous/next, or navigate directly to a particular image.

image

Edit Carousel using hooks (rhh demo)

useForm

useForm is for an advanced search, sign-up form, etc, something with a lot of text felds, because you only need to use one hook. Wereas on the otherwise you would need many useState hooks.

Before

Right here is some code for a sign-up form. As you can see it is using two useState hooks and we need a lambda function to change it.

function App() {
  const [firstName, setFirstName] = useState("");
  const [lastName, setLastName] = useState("");
  const [gender, setGender] = useState("Male");
  const [isAccept, setAcceptToC] = useState(false);
  return (
    <div className="App">
      <input
        type="text"
        value={firstName}
        onChange={(ev) => {
          setFirstName(ev.target.value);
        }}
      />
      <div>{firstName}</div>
      <input
        type="text"
        value={lastName}
        onChange={(ev) => {
          setLastName(ev.target.value);
        }}
      />
      <div>{lastName}</div>
      <div className="radio-group">
        <div className="radio">
          <input
            type="radio"
            value="Female"
            checked={gender === "Female"}
            onChange={(ev) => {
              setGender(ev.target.value);
            }}
          />{" "}
          Female
        </div>
        <div className="radio">
          <input
            type="radio"
            value="Male"
            checked={gender === "Male"}
            onChange={(ev) => {
              setGender(ev.target.value);
            }}
          />{" "}
          Male
        </div>
        <div>Selected Gender: {gender}</div>
      </div>
      <div>
        <div className="checkbox">
          <input
            type="checkbox"
            value="true"
            checked={isAccept === "true"}
            onChange={(ev) => {
              setAcceptToC(ev.target.checked);
            }}
          />{" "}
          I accept and agree Terms &amp; Conditions.
        </div>
      </div>
    </div>
  );
}

After

function App() {
  const [{ firstName, lastName, gender, isAccept }, setValue] = useForm({
    firstName: "",
    lastName: "",
    gender: "Male",
    isAccept: false,
  });
  return (
    <div className="App">
      <input
        type="text"
        value={firstName}
        name="firstName"
        onChange={setValue}
      />
      <div>{firstName}</div>
      <input type="text" value={lastName} name="lastName" onChange={setValue} />
      <div>{lastName}</div>
      <div className="radio-group">
        <div className="radio">
          <input
            type="radio"
            value="Female"
            checked={gender === "Female"}
            onChange={setValue}
          />{" "}
          Female
        </div>
        <div className="radio">
          <input
            type="radio"
            value="Male"
            checked={gender === "Male"}
            onChange={setValue}
          />{" "}
          Male
        </div>
        <div>Selected Gender: {gender}</div>
      </div>
      <div>
        <div className="checkbox">
          <input
            type="checkbox"
            value="true"
            checked={isAccept === "true"}
            onChange={setValue}
          />{" "}
          I accept and agree Terms &amp; Conditions.
        </div>
      </div>
    </div>
  );
}

You see useForm takes the name of your input and changes the object, so you only have to create one useForm. You can have as many items in the object, and this allows many inputs, but with still one useForm. And it eliminates the use of a lambda function.

Nest objects

useForm also supports nested objects. This is useful for things like billing.city and shipping.city.

In your markup, you simply add the dots in the name field like this.

<input
  type="text"
  value="{billing.city}"
  name="billing.city"
  onChange="{setValue}"
/>

Live demo

Edit useForm (rhh demo)

useTrafficLight

Before

const lightDurations = [5000, 4000, 1000];

const BeforeTrafficLight = ({ initialColor }) => {
  const [colorIndex, setColorIndex] = useState(initialColor);

  useEffect(() => {
    const timer = setTimeout(() => {
      setColorIndex((colorIndex + 1) % 3);
    }, lightDurations[colorIndex]);
    return () => clearTimeout(timer);
  }, [colorIndex]);

  return (
    <div className="traffic-light">
      <Light color="#f00" active={colorIndex === 0} />
      <Light color="#ff0" active={colorIndex === 2} />
      <Light color="#0c0" active={colorIndex === 1} />
    </div>
  );
};

After

const AfterTrafficLight = ({ initialColor }) => {
  const colorIndex = useTrafficLight(initialColor, [5000, 4000, 1000]);

  return (
    <div className="traffic-light">
      <Light color="#f00" active={colorIndex === 0} />
      <Light color="#ff0" active={colorIndex === 2} />
      <Light color="#0c0" active={colorIndex === 1} />
    </div>
  );
};

Live demo

Edit Traffic light using hooks (rhh demo)

useNot

useNot is a toggle function for React components.

Here is a simple App that toggles a value to produce either a blue or a red square.

Before

function App() {
  const [value, setValue] = useState(false);
  return (
    <div
      onClick={ value => (
        setValue( !value )
      )}
      style={{
        width: 100,
        height: 100,
        backgroundColor: value ? 'red' : 'blue'
      }}
    />
  );

After

function App() {
  const [value, notValue] = useNot(false);
  return (
    <div
      onClick={notValue}
      style={{
        width: 100,
        height: 100,
        backgroundColor: value ? "red" : "blue",
      }}
    />
  );
}

value, a boolean, is a variable. notValuefunction that nots the value from true to false and vise versa. Notice the notValue is not a lambda function, like in the before

Live demo

Edit useNot (rhh demo)

My Coding Journey

On Dec 18, 2017, I did a talk at ReactNYC about the useTrafficLight code above, but it was the "before" code and did not use a custom hook, and certainly not react-hooks-helper because it was not out yet!

Here's my video.

YouTube

License

MIT Licensed

Code in the wild

Have you built an app (real or sample) using react-hooks-helper? Make a PR and add it to the list below.

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

Revel Carlberg West
Revel Carlberg West
🚇 ⚠️ 💡 🤔 🚧 👀 🔧 💻		 Donavon West
Donavon West
💻 🤔 ⚠️		 Sunil Pai
Sunil Pai
📖		 Permadi Wibisono
Permadi Wibisono
💻		 Jang Rush
Jang Rush
📖

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Alejandro GallegoMadrid62 Ratings0 Reviews
I define myself as a restless mind, with a love of learning, curious, creative and determined to meet goals and improve day by day
1 year ago

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial