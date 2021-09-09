Simple global state for React with Hooks API without Context API

Introduction

This is a library to provide a global state with React Hooks. It has following characteristics.

Optimization for shallow state getter and setter. The library cares the state object only one-level deep.

TypeScript type definitions A creator function creates hooks with types inferred.

Redux middleware support to some extent Some of libraries in Redux ecosystem can be used. Redux DevTools Extension could be used in a simple scenario.

Concurrent Mode support (Experimental) Undocumented useGlobalStateProvider supports CM without React Context.



Install

npm install react-hooks-global-state

Usage

setState style

import React from 'react' ; import { createGlobalState } from 'react-hooks-global-state' ; const initialState = { count : 0 }; const { useGlobalState } = createGlobalState(initialState); const Counter = () => { const [count, setCount] = useGlobalState( 'count' ); return ( < div > < span > Counter: {count} </ span > {/* update state by passing callback function */} < button onClick = {() => setCount(v => v + 1)}>+1 </ button > {/* update state by passing new value */} < button onClick = {() => setCount(count - 1)}>-1 </ button > </ div > ); }; const App = () => ( <> < Counter /> < Counter /> </> );

reducer style

import React from 'react' ; import { createStore } from 'react-hooks-global-state' ; const reducer = ( state, action ) => { switch (action.type) { case 'increment' : return { ...state, count : state.count + 1 }; case 'decrement' : return { ...state, count : state.count - 1 }; default : return state; } }; const initialState = { count : 0 }; const { dispatch, useGlobalState } = createStore(reducer, initialState); const Counter = () => { const [value] = useGlobalState( 'count' ); return ( < div > < span > Counter: {value} </ span > < button onClick = {() => dispatch({ type: 'increment' })}>+1 </ button > < button onClick = {() => dispatch({ type: 'decrement' })}>-1 </ button > </ div > ); }; const App = () => ( <> < Counter /> < Counter /> </> );

API

createGlobalState

create a global state

It returns a set of functions

useGlobalState : a custom hook works like React.useState

: a custom hook works like React.useState getGlobalState : a function to get a global state by key outside React

: a function to get a global state by key outside React setGlobalState : a function to set a global state by key outside React

Parameters

initialState State

Examples

import { createGlobalState } from 'react-hooks-global-state' ; const { useGlobalState } = createGlobalState({ count : 0 }); const Component = () => { const [count, setCount] = useGlobalState( 'count' ); ... };

createStore

create a global store

In additon to useGlobalState which is the same hook as in createGlobalState, a store has getState and dispatch . A store works somewhat similarly to Redux, but not the same.

Parameters

reducer Reducer<State, Action>

initialState State (optional, default (reducer as any)(undefined,{type:undefined}) )

(optional, default ) enhancer Enhancer<any>?

Examples

import { createStore } from 'react-hooks-global-state' ; const initialState = { count : 0 }; const reducer = ...; const store = createStore(reducer, initialState); const { useGlobalState } = store; const Component = () => { const [count, setCount] = useGlobalState( 'count' ); ... };

Examples

The examples folder contains working examples. You can run one of them with

PORT=8080 npm run examples:01_minimal

and open http://localhost:8080 in your web browser.

You can also try them in codesandbox.io: 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13

Blogs

Community Wiki