Simple global state for React with Hooks API without Context API
This is a library to provide a global state with React Hooks. It has following characteristics.
useGlobalStateProvider supports CM without React Context.
npm install react-hooks-global-state
import React from 'react';
import { createGlobalState } from 'react-hooks-global-state';
const initialState = { count: 0 };
const { useGlobalState } = createGlobalState(initialState);
const Counter = () => {
const [count, setCount] = useGlobalState('count');
return (
<div>
<span>Counter: {count}</span>
{/* update state by passing callback function */}
<button onClick={() => setCount(v => v + 1)}>+1</button>
{/* update state by passing new value */}
<button onClick={() => setCount(count - 1)}>-1</button>
</div>
);
};
const App = () => (
<>
<Counter />
<Counter />
</>
);
import React from 'react';
import { createStore } from 'react-hooks-global-state';
const reducer = (state, action) => {
switch (action.type) {
case 'increment': return { ...state, count: state.count + 1 };
case 'decrement': return { ...state, count: state.count - 1 };
default: return state;
}
};
const initialState = { count: 0 };
const { dispatch, useGlobalState } = createStore(reducer, initialState);
const Counter = () => {
const [value] = useGlobalState('count');
return (
<div>
<span>Counter: {value}</span>
<button onClick={() => dispatch({ type: 'increment' })}>+1</button>
<button onClick={() => dispatch({ type: 'decrement' })}>-1</button>
</div>
);
};
const App = () => (
<>
<Counter />
<Counter />
</>
);
create a global state
It returns a set of functions
useGlobalState: a custom hook works like React.useState
getGlobalState: a function to get a global state by key outside React
setGlobalState: a function to set a global state by key outside React
initialState State
import { createGlobalState } from 'react-hooks-global-state';
const { useGlobalState } = createGlobalState({ count: 0 });
const Component = () => {
const [count, setCount] = useGlobalState('count');
...
};
create a global store
In additon to
useGlobalState which is the same hook as in createGlobalState,
a store has
getState and
dispatch.
A store works somewhat similarly to Redux, but not the same.
reducer Reducer<State, Action>
initialState State (optional, default
(reducer as any)(undefined,{type:undefined}))
enhancer Enhancer<any>?
import { createStore } from 'react-hooks-global-state';
const initialState = { count: 0 };
const reducer = ...;
const store = createStore(reducer, initialState);
const { useGlobalState } = store;
const Component = () => {
const [count, setCount] = useGlobalState('count');
...
};
The examples folder contains working examples. You can run one of them with
PORT=8080 npm run examples:01_minimal
and open http://localhost:8080 in your web browser.
You can also try them in codesandbox.io: 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13