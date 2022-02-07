Minimal data fetching library with React Suspense

Introduction

This library provides a React hook useFetch for any async functions. It utilizes React Suspense and requires to create a store in advance with createFetch . The API is designed to force fetching data before rendering.

Project status: Experimental. We need to collect feedbacks.

Install

npm install react-hooks-fetch

Usage

import React, { Suspense } from 'react' ; import { ErrorBoundary } from 'react-error-boundary' ; import { createFetch, useFetch } from 'react-hooks-fetch' ; const store = createFetch( async (userId) => { const res = await fetch( `https://reqres.in/api/users/ ${userId} ?delay=3` ); const data = await res.json(); return data; }); store.prefetch( '1' ); const Main = () => { const { result, refetch } = useFetch(store, '1' ); const handleClick = () => { refetch( '2' ); }; return ( < div > < div > First Name: {result.data.first_name} </ div > < button type = "button" onClick = {handleClick} > Fetch user 2 </ button > </ div > ); }; const App = () => ( < ErrorBoundary fallback = { < h1 > Error </ h1 > }> < Suspense fallback = { < span > Loading... </ span > }> < Main /> </ Suspense > </ ErrorBoundary > );

API

createFetch

create fetch store

Parameters

fetchFunc FetchFunc\<Input, Result>

options Options\<Input, Result>?

Examples

import { createFetch } from 'react-hooks-fetch' ; const fetchFunc = async (userId) => { const res = await fetch( `https://reqres.in/api/users/ ${userId} ?delay=3` )); const data = await res.json(); return data; }; const store = createFetch(fetchFunc); store.prefetch( '1' );

useFetch

useFetch hook

Parameters

store FetchStore\<Input, Result>

initialInput Input?

Examples

import { useFetch } from 'react-hooks-fetch' ; const { result, refetch } = useFetch(store, initialInput);

Examples

The examples folder contains working examples. You can run one of them with

PORT=8080 npm run examples:01_minimal

and open http://localhost:8080 in your web browser.

You can also try them in codesandbox.io: 01 02 03

Blogs

See History for previous implementations.