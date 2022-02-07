Minimal data fetching library with React Suspense
This library provides a React hook
useFetch for any async functions.
It utilizes React Suspense and requires to create
a store in advance with
createFetch.
The API is designed to force fetching data before rendering.
Project status: Experimental. We need to collect feedbacks.
npm install react-hooks-fetch
import React, { Suspense } from 'react';
import { ErrorBoundary } from 'react-error-boundary';
import { createFetch, useFetch } from 'react-hooks-fetch';
// 1️⃣
// Create a store with an async function.
// The async function can take one input argument.
// The input value becomes the "key" of cache.
// By default, keys are compared with strict equal `===`.
const store = createFetch(async (userId) => {
const res = await fetch(`https://reqres.in/api/users/${userId}?delay=3`);
const data = await res.json();
return data;
});
// 2️⃣
// We need to start fetching somewhere before rendering.
// If we allow `undefined` value for the initial render,
// this can be omitted.
store.prefetch('1');
// 3️⃣
// Define a component to use store.
// The `refetch` function take the input argument,
// and it will start fetching before rendering.
const Main = () => {
const { result, refetch } = useFetch(store, '1');
const handleClick = () => {
refetch('2');
};
return (
<div>
<div>First Name: {result.data.first_name}</div>
<button type="button" onClick={handleClick}>Fetch user 2</button>
</div>
);
};
// 4️⃣
// The outer component should have ErrorBoundary and Suspense boundary.
const App = () => (
<ErrorBoundary fallback={<h1>Error</h1>}>
<Suspense fallback={<span>Loading...</span>}>
<Main />
</Suspense>
</ErrorBoundary>
);
create fetch store
fetchFunc FetchFunc\<Input, Result>
options Options\<Input, Result>?
import { createFetch } from 'react-hooks-fetch';
const fetchFunc = async (userId) => {
const res = await fetch(`https://reqres.in/api/users/${userId}?delay=3`));
const data = await res.json();
return data;
};
const store = createFetch(fetchFunc);
store.prefetch('1');
useFetch hook
store FetchStore\<Input, Result>
initialInput Input?
import { useFetch } from 'react-hooks-fetch';
const { result, refetch } = useFetch(store, initialInput);
The examples folder contains working examples. You can run one of them with
PORT=8080 npm run examples:01_minimal
and open http://localhost:8080 in your web browser.
You can also try them in codesandbox.io: 01 02 03
See History for previous implementations.