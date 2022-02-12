Detect if an element is in the viewport using a React Hook. Utilizes the Intersection Observer API, so check for compatibility.
npm install react-hook-inview
Optional: Install a polyfill for browsers that don't support
IntersectionObserveryet (i.e. Safari 12).
useInView
The hook in its most basic form returns a ref and a boolean.
const [ref, inView] = useInView()
That's all you need to get started, but it does a lot more.
In this example, the boolean is used to toggle some text on and off when the element is fully in the viewport.
import React from 'react'
import { useInView } from 'react-hook-inview'
const Component = () => {
const [ref, isVisible] = useInView({
threshold: 1,
})
return <div ref={ref}>{isVisible ? 'Hello World!' : ''}</div>
}
The hook returns a tuple with four items:
ref callback, used to set observer on an element.
boolean when the element is in the viewport.
IntersectionObserverEntry
IntersectionObserver itself
const [ref, inView, entry, observer] = useInView(options, [...state])
These are the default options.
{
root?: RefObject<Element> | null, // Optional, must be a parent of your ref
rootMargin?: string, // '0px' or '0px 0px 0px 0px', also accepts '%' unit
threshold?: number | number[], // 0.5 or [0, 0.5, 1]
unobserveOnEnter?: boolean, // Set 'true' to run only once
onEnter?: (entry?, observer?) => void, // See below
onLeave?: (entry?, observer?) => void, // See below
target?: RefObject<Element> | null, // *DEPRECATED* Supply your own ref object
defaultInView?: boolean, // false
}
NOTE If you're updating from < version
4.0.0., you might have noticed an
API changed. The
target option has been deprecated, but still works the same
way.
onEnter &
onLeave callbacks
⚠️ These options are deprecated, and support may be removed in a future release. To access the intersection observer callback, use the useInViewEffect hook instead.
onEnter and
onLeave recieve a callback function that returns an
IntersectionObserverEntry and the
IntersectionObserver itself. The two
arguments are entirely optional.
function onEnter(entry, observer) {
// entry.boundingClientRect
// entry.intersectionRatio
// entry.intersectionRect
// entry.isIntersecting
// entry.rootBounds
// entry.target
// entry.time
}
NOTE: If you supply an array with multiple values to
threshold,
onEnter
will be called each time the element intersects with the top and bottom of
the viewport.
onLeave will on trigger once the element has left the viewport
at the first threshold specified.
For performance reasons, the hook is only triggered once on mount. However,
this means you can't access updated state in the
onEnter/onLeave callbacks.
An optional second argument will retrigger the hook to mitigate this.
// Some other state
const [state, setState] = useState(false)
const [ref, inView] = useInView(
{
onEnter: () => console.log(state),
},
[state], // <- Will update callback
)
This will remount the intersection observer, and may have unintended side effects. Use this feature with caution.
useInViewEffect
An alternate hook that allows you to just supply the intersection observer callback. This approach is gives you a little more flexibilty than using the callbacks in the original hook as it doesn't obfuscate the Intersection Observer API as much.
const ref = useInViewEffect(callback, options, [...state])
import React, { useState } from 'react'
import { useInViewEffect } from 'react-hook-inview'
const Component = () => {
const [isVisible, setIsVisible] = useState(false)
const ref = useInViewEffect(
([entry], observer) => {
if (entry.isIntersecting) {
observer.unobserve(entry.target)
}
setIsVisible(entry.isIntersecting)
},
{ threshold: 0.5 },
)
return <div ref={ref}>{isVisible ? 'Hello World!' : ''}</div>
}
Keep in mind that the first argument will return an array.
The
useInViewEffect hook has more limited options that mirror the default
API.
{
root?: RefObject<Element> | null, // Optional, must be a parent of your ref
rootMargin?: string, // '0px' or '0px 0px 0px 0px', also accepts '%' unit
threshold?: number | number[], // 0.5 or [0, 0.5, 1]
}