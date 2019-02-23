useIntersectionObserver

This simple React Hook uses the Intersection Observer API in order to relay information to your UI about whether a given element is intersecting with the viewport.

Getting Started

Firstly, you'll want to yarn add react-hook-intersection-observer into your project.

Then, using this is as simple as:

import React, { useRef, useState } from "react" ; import { useIntersectionObserver } from "react-hook-intersection-observer" ; const App = () => { const root = useRef(); const target = useRef(); const [isThingIntersecting, setThingIntersecting] = useState( false ); useIntersectionObserver({ root, target, onIntersect : ( [{ isIntersecting }] ) => setThingIntersecting(isIntersecting) }); return ( < div className = "App" > < h1 > useIntersectionObserver </ h1 > < h2 > The thing is currently{" "} {!isThingIntersecting && < span style = {{ color: " red " }}> not </ span > }{" "} < span style = {{ color: isThingIntersecting ? " green " : " black " }}> intersecting </ span > ! </ h2 > < div ref = {root} className = "black-box" > < div className = "larger-box" > < div ref = {target} > THE THING </ div > </ div > </ div > </ div > ); };

Contributing

This project is totally open for contributions. Get started by looking at the list of open issues, or by opening one and we can talk about improvements! Wooo!