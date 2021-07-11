Persist and populate react-hook-form form using storage of your choice

Usage

import React from "react" ; import ReactDOM from "react-dom" ; import useForm from "react-hook-form" import useFormPersist from 'react-hook-form-persist' function App ( ) { const { register, handleSubmit, watch, errors, setValue } = useForm(); useFormPersist( "foo" , {watch, setValue}, { storage : window .localStorage, exclude : [ 'foo' ] }); const onSubmit = data => { console .log(data); }; return ( <form onSubmit={handleSubmit(onSubmit)}> <input name="example" defaultValue="test" ref={register} /> <input name="exampleRequired" ref={register({ required: true })} /> {errors.exampleRequired && <span>This field is required</span>} <input name="foo" defaultValue="bar" ref={register} /> <input name="bar" defaultValue="foo" ref={register} /> <input type="submit" /> </form> ); } const rootElement = document.getElementById("root"); ReactDOM.render(<App />, rootElement);

Additional examples

Persist all form fields:

useFormPersist( 'form' , {watch, setValue});

Persist all form fields except password:

useFormPersist( 'form' , {watch, setValue}, { exclude : [ 'password' ] });

Persist only the email field:

useFormPersist( 'form' , {watch, setValue}, { include : [ 'email' ] });

Install

This project uses node and npm.

$ npm install react-hook-form-persist $ $ yarn add react-hook-form-persist

