Persist and populate react-hook-form form using storage of your choice
import React from "react";
import ReactDOM from "react-dom";
import useForm from "react-hook-form"
import useFormPersist from 'react-hook-form-persist'
function App() {
const { register, handleSubmit, watch, errors, setValue } = useForm();
useFormPersist("foo", {watch, setValue}, {
storage: window.localStorage, // default window.sessionStorage
exclude: ['foo']
});
const onSubmit = data => {
console.log(data);
};
return (
<form onSubmit={handleSubmit(onSubmit)}>
<input name="example" defaultValue="test" ref={register} />
<input name="exampleRequired" ref={register({ required: true })} />
{errors.exampleRequired && <span>This field is required</span>}
<input name="foo" defaultValue="bar" ref={register} />
<input name="bar" defaultValue="foo" ref={register} />
<input type="submit" />
</form>
);
}
const rootElement = document.getElementById("root");
ReactDOM.render(<App />, rootElement);
Persist all form fields:
useFormPersist('form', {watch, setValue});
Persist all form fields except password:
useFormPersist('form', {watch, setValue}, { exclude: ['password'] });
Persist only the email field:
useFormPersist('form', {watch, setValue}, { include: ['email'] });
This project uses node and npm.
$ npm install react-hook-form-persist
$ # OR
$ yarn add react-hook-form-persist
git checkout -b my-new-feature
git commit -am "Add some feature"
git push origin my-new-feature
MIT © Tiaan du Plessis