This component is now a part of React Hook Form V4, and renamed to Controller with much simpler API.
Performant, flexible and extensible forms with easy to use validation.
React Hook Form embrace uncontrolled components and native inputs, however it's hard to avoid working with external controlled component such as React-Select, AntD and Material-UI. This wrapper component will make your life easier to work with them.
$ npm install react-hook-form-input
Check out this React Web demo or React Native demo.
import React from 'react';
import useForm from 'react-hook-form';
import { RHFInput } from 'react-hook-form-input';
import Select from 'react-select';
const options = [
{ value: 'chocolate', label: 'Chocolate' },
{ value: 'strawberry', label: 'Strawberry' },
];
function App() {
const { handleSubmit, register, setValue, reset } = useForm();
return (
<form onSubmit={handleSubmit(data => console.log(data))}>
<RHFInput
as={<Select options={options} />}
rules={{ required: true }}
name="reactSelect"
register={register}
setValue={setValue}
/>
<button type="button">Reset Form</button>
<button>submit</button>
</form>
);
}
import * as React from 'react';
import { View, TextInput, Button } from 'react-native';
import useForm from 'react-hook-form';
import { RHFInput } from 'react-hook-form-input';
export default () => {
const { register, setValue, handleSubmit } = useForm();
const onSubmit = data => console.log(data);
const onChange = args => ({
value: args[0].nativeEvent.text,
});
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<RHFInput
register={register}
setValue={setValue}
as={<TextInput />}
onChangeEvent={onChange}
name="firstName"
/>
<Button title="Button" onPress={handleSubmit(onSubmit)} />
</View>
);
};
|Prop
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
as
|Component
|✓
|Component reference eg:
Select from
react-select
name
|string
|✓
|Unique name to register the custom input
setValue
|Function
|(optional when using FormContext) React Hook Form setValue function
register
|Function
|(optional when using FormContext) React Hook Form register function
unregister
|Function
|(optional when using FormContext) React Hook Form unregister function
mode
|string
onSubmit
|Mode option for triggering validation
rules
|Object
undefined
|Validation rules according to register at React Hook Form
type
|string
input
|Currently support
checkbox or
input input type includes:
radio and
select
onChangeName
|string
|This prop allow you to target that specific event name, eg: when
onChange event is named
onTextChange
onChangeEvent
|Function
|Callback function to return
value or
checked. event callback argument may have different signature and this props allow you to customise the value return.
onBlurName
|string
|This prop allow you to target that specific event name, eg: when
onBlur event is named
onTextBlur
onBlurEvent
|Function
|Callback function to return
value or
checked. event callback argument may have different signature and this props allow you to customise the value return.
...rest
|Object
|Any props assigned will be pass through to your Input component
