This component is now a part of React Hook Form V4, and renamed to Controller with much simpler API.

Performant, flexible and extensible forms with easy to use validation.

React Hook Form embrace uncontrolled components and native inputs, however it's hard to avoid working with external controlled component such as React-Select, AntD and Material-UI. This wrapper component will make your life easier to work with them.

Features

Isolate re-rendering at component level

Integrate easily with React Hook Form (skip custom register at useEffect )

) Enable reset API with Controlled Components without external state

Install

$ npm install react-hook-form- input

Demo

Check out this React Web demo or React Native demo.

Quickstart

React Web

import React from 'react' ; import useForm from 'react-hook-form' ; import { RHFInput } from 'react-hook-form-input' ; import Select from 'react-select' ; const options = [ { value : 'chocolate' , label : 'Chocolate' }, { value : 'strawberry' , label : 'Strawberry' }, ]; function App ( ) { const { handleSubmit, register, setValue, reset } = useForm(); return ( <form onSubmit={handleSubmit(data => console.log(data))}> <RHFInput as={<Select options={options} />} rules={{ required: true }} name="reactSelect" register={register} setValue={setValue} /> <button type="button">Reset Form</button> <button>submit</button> </form> ); }

React Native

import * as React from 'react' ; import { View, TextInput, Button } from 'react-native' ; import useForm from 'react-hook-form' ; import { RHFInput } from 'react-hook-form-input' ; export default () => { const { register, setValue, handleSubmit } = useForm(); const onSubmit = data => console .log(data); const onChange = args => ({ value : args[ 0 ].nativeEvent.text, }); return ( <View style={styles.container}> <RHFInput register={register} setValue={setValue} as={<TextInput />} onChangeEvent={onChange} name="firstName" /> <Button title="Button" onPress={handleSubmit(onSubmit)} /> </View> ); };

API

Prop Type Required Default Description as Component ✓ Component reference eg: Select from react-select name string ✓ Unique name to register the custom input setValue Function (optional when using FormContext) React Hook Form setValue function register Function (optional when using FormContext) React Hook Form register function unregister Function (optional when using FormContext) React Hook Form unregister function mode string onSubmit Mode option for triggering validation rules Object undefined Validation rules according to register at React Hook Form type string input Currently support checkbox or input input type includes: radio and select onChangeName string This prop allow you to target that specific event name, eg: when onChange event is named onTextChange onChangeEvent Function Callback function to return value or checked . event callback argument may have different signature and this props allow you to customise the value return. onBlurName string This prop allow you to target that specific event name, eg: when onBlur event is named onTextBlur onBlurEvent Function Callback function to return value or checked . event callback argument may have different signature and this props allow you to customise the value return. ...rest Object Any props assigned will be pass through to your Input component

