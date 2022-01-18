openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-hook-form-devtools

by react-hook-form
1.2.0 (see all)

📋 DevTools to help debug forms.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.4K

GitHub Stars

398

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Performant, flexible and extensible forms with easy to use validation.

npm downloads npm npm

Goal

This React Component will help you to debug forms when working React Hook Form, and give you more insight about your form's detail.

Install

$ npm install @hookform/devtools -D

Quickstart

import React from 'react';
import { useForm } from 'react-hook-form';
import { DevTool } from '@hookform/devtools';
import './App.css';

const App = () => {
  const { register, control, handleSubmit } = useForm({
    mode: 'onChange',
  });

  return (
    <>
      <DevTool control={control} placement="top-left" />

      <form onSubmit={handleSubmit(d => console.log(d))}>
        <h1>React Hook Form DevTools</h1>

        <label>Test</label>
        <input name="test" ref={register} />

        <input type="submit" />
      </form>
    </>
  );
};

export default App;

Backers

Thanks goes to all our backers! [Become a backer].

Organizations

Thanks goes to these wonderful organizations! [Contribute].

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people! [Become a contributor].

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial