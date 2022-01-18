Performant, flexible and extensible forms with easy to use validation.

Goal

This React Component will help you to debug forms when working React Hook Form, and give you more insight about your form's detail.

Install

$ npm install /devtools -D

Quickstart

import React from 'react' ; import { useForm } from 'react-hook-form' ; import { DevTool } from '@hookform/devtools' ; import './App.css' ; const App = () => { const { register, control, handleSubmit } = useForm({ mode: 'onChange' , }); return ( <> <DevTool control={control} placement= "top-left" /> <form onSubmit={handleSubmit( d => console .log(d))}> <h1>React Hook Form DevTools< /h1> <label>Test</ label> <input name= "test" ref={register} /> <input type = "submit" /> < /form> </ > ); }; export default App;

