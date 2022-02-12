openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-hook-form

by react-hook-form
7.21.2 (see all)

📋 React Hooks for form state management and validation (Web + React Native)

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.5M

GitHub Stars

26.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3d ago

Contributors

209

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Forms, React Validation

Reviews

Average Rating

4.8/5134
Read All Reviews
VasilyShelkov
HarthSid
ghanlohar
preveenraj
reverie
shubham-jangid
ggolubic

Top Feedback

46Great Documentation
39Easy to Use
39Performant
29Highly Customizable
25Bleeding Edge
21Responsive Maintainers

Readme

https://user-images.githubusercontent.com/10513364/152621466-59a41c65-52b4-4518-9d79-ffa3fafa498a.mp4

npm downloads npm npm Discord

Get started | API | Examples | Demo | Form Builder | FAQs

Features

Install

npm install react-hook-form

Quickstart

import React from 'react';
import { useForm } from 'react-hook-form';

function App() {
  const {
    register,
    handleSubmit,
    formState: { errors },
  } = useForm();
  const onSubmit = (data) => console.log(data);

  return (
    <form onSubmit={handleSubmit(onSubmit)}>
      <input {...register('firstName')} />
      <input {...register('lastName', { required: true })} />
      {errors.lastName && <p>Last name is required.</p>}
      <input {...register('age', { pattern: /\d+/ })} />
      {errors.age && <p>Please enter number for age.</p>}
      <input type="submit" />
    </form>
  );
}

Sponsors

Thanks go to these kind and lovely sponsors (companies and individuals)!

@sayav @lemcii @washingtonsoares @lixunn @SamSamskies @peaonunes @wilhelmeek @iwarner @joejknowles @chris-gunawardena @Tymek @Luchanso @vcarel @gragland @tjshipe @krnlde @msutkowski @mlukaszczyk

Backers

Thanks go to all our backers! [Become a backer].

Contributors

Thanks go to these wonderful people! [Become a contributor].

Helpers

Thank you for helping and answering questions from the community.

Organizations

Thanks go to these wonderful organizations! [Contribute].

Rate & Review

Great Documentation46
Easy to Use39
Performant39
Highly Customizable29
Bleeding Edge25
Responsive Maintainers21
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Vasily ShelkovDorset45 Ratings46 Reviews
February 1, 2021
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Bleeding Edge
Performant

After having used Redux-forms and then Formik moving away from redux. This felt a very natural form library to use. Why did I use it when I was already using a great form library? main reasons: 1. It felt like it was a better level of abstraction which only took responsibility for the form state and behaviour but leaving the markdown alone. 2. It has a smaller package size compared to formik (gotta think about user's download) 3. It's more performant and optimises how often the form re-renders. Then as well as the above, I found that their documentation of typescript types was amazing and definitely a learning for other library documentations!

5
JamesWong1999
pooya121
bluebill1049
Smiter15
davymacca
HarthSid53 Ratings70 Reviews
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable

I have been struggling with forms in my React apps. It was no less than a nightmare for me working with forms in React. I came to know about this app and it has helped me a lot in making validation enabled forms with proper error messages.

8
JamesWong1999
bluebill1049
Harshsidh
spartan269
harssid3
harthsid2-hub
sawan-hardcoder
Ghan LoharPune27 Ratings22 Reviews
Senior Software Engineer at Red Hat. JS guy, Open Source newbie.
5 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable

The best form libraries I have used till now. It is very easy to use, performant and has nice documentation. It supports the integration to other UI libraries as well. I have used it with PatternFly React components with their inbuilt Controller components. This fits very well and works like a breeze. I really like the way it can be extended, I used Yep schema builder with this to validate the input data. It also has easy and efficient error handling.

4
bluebill1049
abhijithvijayan
sayak-sarkar
riginoommen
Preveen RajKochi, Kerala, India58 Ratings49 Reviews
Software Engineer @bigbinary
8 months ago
Great Documentation
Highly Customizable
Easy to Use

My React components used to be messed up with a lot of useStates to track fields and their errors in a form. I was starting to get tired of it. Then my friend suggested me react-hook-form where everything felt pretty opinionated. Where we could define a structured schema, register each input field. And even wrap complex inputs like react-select under controller and customize it as our needs. Just the blue pill everyone needs for a compact form controller in react.

3
bluebill1049
vishnuprasad-95
ajayesivan
Andrew BadrNew York, NY2 Ratings2 Reviews
June 26, 2020
Performant
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers

This is where it's at. A React form library that is both well thought out and flexible enough to get out of your way when you need it to. After fussing around with React forms for years, switching to react-hook-form feels like a superpower. Everything runs faster and my code is cleaner.

3
JamesWong1999
tktk0430
bluebill1049

Alternatives

rs
react-selectThe Select Component for React.js
GitHub Stars
24K
Weekly Downloads
4M
User Rating
4.3/ 5
80
Top Feedback
17Great Documentation
14Easy to Use
13Performant
for
formikBuild forms in React, without the tears 😭
GitHub Stars
30K
Weekly Downloads
2M
User Rating
4.4/ 5
177
Top Feedback
34Great Documentation
27Easy to Use
22Performant
survey-reactJavaScript Survey and Form Library
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
21K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
uniformsA React library for building forms from any schema.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
14K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-jsonschema-formA React component for building Web forms from JSON Schema.
GitHub Stars
11K
Weekly Downloads
54K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
See 49 Alternatives

Tutorials

React Hook Form - React Native form validation
www.youtube.com2 years agoReact Hook Form - React Native form validationIn this video, I am demonstrating how to use React Hook Form to manage your form validation with good focus management too.
React Hook Form - persist multiple steps forms (Form Wizard)
www.youtube.com2 years agoReact Hook Form - persist multiple steps forms (Form Wizard)Building persist multiple steps form with React Hook Form Apologies for some of the mistakes... as time is limited for me to spend on produce videos and main...
React Hook Form - custom hook for forms validation
www.youtube.com2 years agoReact Hook Form - custom hook for forms validationIn this video tutorial, I am demonstrating how you can use react-hook-form to easily validate your forms. Codesandbox: https://codesandbox.io/s/tutorial-base...
React Hook Form Tutorial | Why It’s Useful
www.youtube.com2 years agoReact Hook Form Tutorial | Why It’s UsefulI feel like forms in react can get quite complicated. React hook form makes it slightly easier. This is a tutorial on how and why to use react hook form. Use...
React Hook Form - React Forms Episode II
www.youtube.com2 years agoReact Hook Form - React Forms Episode IILet’s get back into forms and look at your recommendation `react-hook-form`! Repo: https://github.com/jherr/forms-three-ways Library: https://react-hook-form...