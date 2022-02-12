https://user-images.githubusercontent.com/10513364/152621466-59a41c65-52b4-4518-9d79-ffa3fafa498a.mp4
npm install react-hook-form
import React from 'react';
import { useForm } from 'react-hook-form';
function App() {
const {
register,
handleSubmit,
formState: { errors },
} = useForm();
const onSubmit = (data) => console.log(data);
return (
<form onSubmit={handleSubmit(onSubmit)}>
<input {...register('firstName')} />
<input {...register('lastName', { required: true })} />
{errors.lastName && <p>Last name is required.</p>}
<input {...register('age', { pattern: /\d+/ })} />
{errors.age && <p>Please enter number for age.</p>}
<input type="submit" />
</form>
);
}
After having used Redux-forms and then Formik moving away from redux. This felt a very natural form library to use. Why did I use it when I was already using a great form library? main reasons: 1. It felt like it was a better level of abstraction which only took responsibility for the form state and behaviour but leaving the markdown alone. 2. It has a smaller package size compared to formik (gotta think about user's download) 3. It's more performant and optimises how often the form re-renders. Then as well as the above, I found that their documentation of typescript types was amazing and definitely a learning for other library documentations!
I have been struggling with forms in my React apps. It was no less than a nightmare for me working with forms in React. I came to know about this app and it has helped me a lot in making validation enabled forms with proper error messages.
The best form libraries I have used till now. It is very easy to use, performant and has nice documentation. It supports the integration to other UI libraries as well. I have used it with PatternFly React components with their inbuilt Controller components. This fits very well and works like a breeze. I really like the way it can be extended, I used Yep schema builder with this to validate the input data. It also has easy and efficient error handling.
My React components used to be messed up with a lot of useStates to track fields and their errors in a form. I was starting to get tired of it. Then my friend suggested me react-hook-form where everything felt pretty opinionated. Where we could define a structured schema, register each input field. And even wrap complex inputs like react-select under controller and customize it as our needs. Just the blue pill everyone needs for a compact form controller in react.
This is where it's at. A React form library that is both well thought out and flexible enough to get out of your way when you need it to. After fussing around with React forms for years, switching to react-hook-form feels like a superpower. Everything runs faster and my code is cleaner.