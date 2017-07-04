Automatically show a well-fitting placeholder for dumb component while its content is loading. [Demo here]
What is the meaning of the word
holdin this project? It's means keep(hold) the shape of the dumb component if it without content. You can also see it as an action which make the dumb component has a placeholder.
npm i --save react-hold
import React from 'react'
import { render } from 'react-dom'
import hold from 'react-hold'
import MyComponent from './path/to/MyCompnent'
// make the bulit-in component has a placeholder
const P = hold('p', (props) => !props.children)
// make the composite component has a placeholder
const MyComponentWithPlaceholder = hold(MyComponent, (props) => !props.data)
class App extends React.Component {
constructor(...args) {
super(...args)
this.state = {
title: '',
data: null,
}
}
render() {
return (
<div className="my-class-name">
<P>{ this.state.title }</P>
<MyComponentWithPlaceholder data={this.state.data} />
</div>
)
}
}
render(<App />, document.body)
If you want to make your component has a placeholder by default, try decorator.
import { holdify } from 'react-hold'
@holdify((props) => !props.data)
class MyComponent extends React.Component {
render() {
return <div className="add-some-style">{ this.props.data }</div>
}
}
import hold, { holdify } from 'react-hold'
This is a default API, and it's a higher-order component. Use it to create a Hold component as a manager to manage the original component and placeholder component.
Component (Component) [Required]: The target(original) component, should be a dumb(presentational) component.
condition (Function) [Required]: The condition function will be called with arguments
props and
prevProps.
It needs to returns a boolean value to judge whether to show the placeholder component(
true means yes).
If returns
false, the Hold component will remove the placeholder component, and show the original component.
defaultHolder (Component) [Optional]: The default placeholder component. Default Fill.
holderDefaultProps (Object) [Optional]: The default props of placeholder component.
(Component): The Hold component which can automatically control the display of original component and placeholder component.
The Hold component supports these props:
holder (Component) [Optional]: The placeholder component, will override the default placeholder.
holderProps (Object) [Optional]: The props of placeholder component, will shallow override the default props.
props (Object) [Optional]: The alias of
holderProps.
innerRef (Function|String) [Optional]: The ref of original component.
The rest props will be passed to the original component.
The handy decorator made by
hold API.
import { Fill, Square, Circle, Text, Table } from 'react-hold/holders'
You can import the built-in placeholders from
react-hold/holders, every different placeholders will display a different content.
color (String) [Optional]: The color of placeholder. Default
#eee.
cancelHold (Function): Invoking this function to manually cancel hold the shape of the original component.
This is injected by the Hold component, can't be override.
targetProps (Function): The props of the target(original) component.
This is injected by the Hold component, can't be override.
children [Optional]
This placeholder will display a rectangle.
width (String|Number) [Optional]: The width of rectangle.
height (String|Number) [Optional]: The height of rectangle.
align (String) [Optional]: If you set a width(such as
300) lower than the real width of original component,
the rectangle will not fill in the full area, but you can use this prop to set the alignment.
Support
left,
right and
center. Default
center.
This placeholder will display a square.
side (String|Number) [Optional]: the side length of square.
align (String) [Optional]: Similar to the align prop of
Fill.
This placeholder will display a circle.
diameter (String|Number) [Optional]: The diameter of circle.
align (String) [Optional]: Similar to the align prop of
Fill.
This placeholder will display a piece of blank text.
length (Number) [Optional]: The length of text. Default
100.
lineHeight (String|Number) [Optional]: the line height of text. Default
2.3.
fontSize (String|Number) [Optional]: the font size of text. Default
'0.7em'.
This placeholder will display a table.
width (Number) [Optional]: The width of table.
height (Number) [Optional]: The height of table.
cols (Number) [Optional]: The cols number of table. Default
2.
rows (Number) [Optional]: The rows number of table. Default
2.
gap (Number) [Optional]: The gap between cols and rows. Default
2.
align (String) [Optional]: Similar to the align prop of
Fill.
More cool plugins is in the todo list.
MIT