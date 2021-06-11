react-hls-player is a simple HLS live stream player.
It uses hls.js to play your hls live stream if your browser supports
html 5 video and
MediaSource Extension.
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import ReactHlsPlayer from 'react-hls-player';
ReactDOM.render(
<ReactHlsPlayer
src="https://bitdash-a.akamaihd.net/content/sintel/hls/playlist.m3u8"
autoPlay={false}
controls={true}
width="100%"
height="auto"
/>,
document.getElementById('app')
);
All available config properties can be found on the Fine Tuning section of the Hls.js API.md
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import ReactHlsPlayer from 'react-hls-player';
ReactDOM.render(
<ReactHlsPlayer
src="https://bitdash-a.akamaihd.net/content/sintel/hls/playlist.m3u8"
hlsConfig={{
maxLoadingDelay: 4,
minAutoBitrate: 0,
lowLatencyMode: true,
}}
/>,
document.getElementById('app')
);
The
playerRef returns a ref to the underlying video component, and as such will give you access to all video component properties and methods.
import React from 'react';
import ReactHlsPlayer from 'react-hls-player';
function MyCustomComponent() {
const playerRef = React.useRef();
function playVideo() {
playerRef.current.play();
}
function pauseVideo() {
playerRef.current.pause();
}
function toggleControls() {
playerRef.current.controls = !playerRef.current.controls;
}
return (
<ReactHlsPlayer
playerRef={playerRef}
src="https://bitdash-a.akamaihd.net/content/sintel/hls/playlist.m3u8"
/>
);
}
ReactDOM.render(<MyCustomComponent />, document.getElementById('app'));
You can also listen to events of the video
import React from 'react';
import ReactHlsPlayer from 'react-hls-player';
function MyCustomComponent() {
const playerRef = React.useRef();
React.useEffect(() => {
function fireOnVideoStart() {
// Do some stuff when the video starts/resumes playing
}
playerRef.current.addEventListener('play', fireOnVideoStart);
return playerRef.current.removeEventListener('play', fireOnVideoStart);
}, []);
React.useEffect(() => {
function fireOnVideoEnd() {
// Do some stuff when the video ends
}
playerRef.current.addEventListener('ended', fireOnVideoEnd);
return playerRef.current.removeEventListener('ended', fireOnVideoEnd);
}, []);
return (
<ReactHlsPlayer
playerRef={playerRef}
src="https://bitdash-a.akamaihd.net/content/sintel/hls/playlist.m3u8"
/>
);
}
ReactDOM.render(<MyCustomComponent />, document.getElementById('app'));
All video properties are supported and passed down to the underlying video component
|Prop
|Description
|src
String,
required
|The hls url that you want to play
|autoPlay
Boolean
|Autoplay when component is ready. Defaults to
false
|controls
Boolean
|Whether or not to show the playback controls. Defaults to
false
|width
Number
|Video width. Defaults to
100%
|height
Number
|Video height. Defaults to
auto
|hlsConfig
Object
hls.js config, you can see all config here
|playerRef
React Ref
|Pass in your own ref to interact with the video player directly. This will override the default ref.
By default, the HLS config will have
enableWorker set to
false. There have been issues with the HLS.js library that breaks some React apps, so I've disabled it to prevent people from running in to this issue. If you want to enable it and see if it works with your React app, you can simply pass in
enableWorker: true to the
hlsConfig prop object. See this issue for more information
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
|
Marco Chavez
💻
|
Chris Short
💻 📆
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!