rhp

react-hls-player

by Chris Short
3.0.7 (see all)

Simple React component for playing hls/rtmp live streams.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

4.7K

GitHub Stars

56

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Average Rating

5.0/51
Readme

React HLS Player

NPM Downloads All Contributors Libraries.io dependency status for latest release npm bundle size

Introduction

react-hls-player is a simple HLS live stream player. It uses hls.js to play your hls live stream if your browser supports html 5 video and MediaSource Extension.

Examples

Using the ReactHlsPlayer component

import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import ReactHlsPlayer from 'react-hls-player';

ReactDOM.render(
  <ReactHlsPlayer
    src="https://bitdash-a.akamaihd.net/content/sintel/hls/playlist.m3u8"
    autoPlay={false}
    controls={true}
    width="100%"
    height="auto"
  />,
  document.getElementById('app')
);

Using hlsConfig (advanced use case)

All available config properties can be found on the Fine Tuning section of the Hls.js API.md

import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import ReactHlsPlayer from 'react-hls-player';

ReactDOM.render(
  <ReactHlsPlayer
    src="https://bitdash-a.akamaihd.net/content/sintel/hls/playlist.m3u8"
    hlsConfig={{
      maxLoadingDelay: 4,
      minAutoBitrate: 0,
      lowLatencyMode: true,
    }}
  />,
  document.getElementById('app')
);

Using playerRef

The playerRef returns a ref to the underlying video component, and as such will give you access to all video component properties and methods.

import React from 'react';
import ReactHlsPlayer from 'react-hls-player';

function MyCustomComponent() {
  const playerRef = React.useRef();

  function playVideo() {
    playerRef.current.play();
  }

  function pauseVideo() {
    playerRef.current.pause();
  }

  function toggleControls() {
    playerRef.current.controls = !playerRef.current.controls;
  }

  return (
    <ReactHlsPlayer
      playerRef={playerRef}
      src="https://bitdash-a.akamaihd.net/content/sintel/hls/playlist.m3u8"
    />
  );
}

ReactDOM.render(<MyCustomComponent />, document.getElementById('app'));

You can also listen to events of the video

import React from 'react';
import ReactHlsPlayer from 'react-hls-player';

function MyCustomComponent() {
  const playerRef = React.useRef();

  React.useEffect(() => {
    function fireOnVideoStart() {
      // Do some stuff when the video starts/resumes playing
    }

    playerRef.current.addEventListener('play', fireOnVideoStart);

    return playerRef.current.removeEventListener('play', fireOnVideoStart);
  }, []);

  React.useEffect(() => {
    function fireOnVideoEnd() {
      // Do some stuff when the video ends
    }

    playerRef.current.addEventListener('ended', fireOnVideoEnd);

    return playerRef.current.removeEventListener('ended', fireOnVideoEnd);
  }, []);

  return (
    <ReactHlsPlayer
      playerRef={playerRef}
      src="https://bitdash-a.akamaihd.net/content/sintel/hls/playlist.m3u8"
    />
  );
}

ReactDOM.render(<MyCustomComponent />, document.getElementById('app'));

Props

All video properties are supported and passed down to the underlying video component

PropDescription
src String, requiredThe hls url that you want to play
autoPlay BooleanAutoplay when component is ready. Defaults to false
controls BooleanWhether or not to show the playback controls. Defaults to false
width NumberVideo width. Defaults to 100%
height NumberVideo height. Defaults to auto
hlsConfig Objecthls.js config, you can see all config here
playerRef React RefPass in your own ref to interact with the video player directly. This will override the default ref.

Additional Notes

By default, the HLS config will have enableWorker set to false. There have been issues with the HLS.js library that breaks some React apps, so I've disabled it to prevent people from running in to this issue. If you want to enable it and see if it works with your React app, you can simply pass in enableWorker: true to the hlsConfig prop object. See this issue for more information

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Marco Chavez
💻
Chris Short
💻 📆

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

