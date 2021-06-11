React HLS Player

Introduction

react-hls-player is a simple HLS live stream player. It uses hls.js to play your hls live stream if your browser supports html 5 video and MediaSource Extension .

Examples

Using the ReactHlsPlayer component

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import ReactHlsPlayer from 'react-hls-player' ; ReactDOM.render( < ReactHlsPlayer src = "https://bitdash-a.akamaihd.net/content/sintel/hls/playlist.m3u8" autoPlay = {false} controls = {true} width = "100%" height = "auto" /> , document.getElementById('app') );

Using hlsConfig (advanced use case)

All available config properties can be found on the Fine Tuning section of the Hls.js API.md

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import ReactHlsPlayer from 'react-hls-player' ; ReactDOM.render( < ReactHlsPlayer src = "https://bitdash-a.akamaihd.net/content/sintel/hls/playlist.m3u8" hlsConfig = {{ maxLoadingDelay: 4 , minAutoBitrate: 0 , lowLatencyMode: true , }} /> , document.getElementById('app') );

Using playerRef

The playerRef returns a ref to the underlying video component, and as such will give you access to all video component properties and methods.

import React from 'react' ; import ReactHlsPlayer from 'react-hls-player' ; function MyCustomComponent ( ) { const playerRef = React.useRef(); function playVideo ( ) { playerRef.current.play(); } function pauseVideo ( ) { playerRef.current.pause(); } function toggleControls ( ) { playerRef.current.controls = !playerRef.current.controls; } return ( < ReactHlsPlayer playerRef = {playerRef} src = "https://bitdash-a.akamaihd.net/content/sintel/hls/playlist.m3u8" /> ); } ReactDOM.render( < MyCustomComponent /> , document.getElementById('app'));

You can also listen to events of the video

import React from 'react' ; import ReactHlsPlayer from 'react-hls-player' ; function MyCustomComponent ( ) { const playerRef = React.useRef(); React.useEffect( () => { function fireOnVideoStart ( ) { } playerRef.current.addEventListener( 'play' , fireOnVideoStart); return playerRef.current.removeEventListener( 'play' , fireOnVideoStart); }, []); React.useEffect( () => { function fireOnVideoEnd ( ) { } playerRef.current.addEventListener( 'ended' , fireOnVideoEnd); return playerRef.current.removeEventListener( 'ended' , fireOnVideoEnd); }, []); return ( < ReactHlsPlayer playerRef = {playerRef} src = "https://bitdash-a.akamaihd.net/content/sintel/hls/playlist.m3u8" /> ); } ReactDOM.render( < MyCustomComponent /> , document.getElementById('app'));

Props

All video properties are supported and passed down to the underlying video component

Prop Description src String , required The hls url that you want to play autoPlay Boolean Autoplay when component is ready. Defaults to false controls Boolean Whether or not to show the playback controls. Defaults to false width Number Video width. Defaults to 100% height Number Video height. Defaults to auto hlsConfig Object hls.js config, you can see all config here playerRef React Ref Pass in your own ref to interact with the video player directly. This will override the default ref.

Additional Notes

By default, the HLS config will have enableWorker set to false . There have been issues with the HLS.js library that breaks some React apps, so I've disabled it to prevent people from running in to this issue. If you want to enable it and see if it works with your React app, you can simply pass in enableWorker: true to the hlsConfig prop object. See this issue for more information

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!