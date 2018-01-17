react-hls is a simple hls/rtmp live stream player. It will use hls.js to play your hls live stream if your browser support html 5 video and MediaSource Extension . Otherwise it will downgrade to Flash play your rtmp live stream.

Todo

Start the project

Write base component structor

Support Hls live stream playing ability

Support Rtmp/Flv live stream

downgrad solution

bugs & Optimization :)

Tutorial

import ReactHLS from 'react-hls' ; < ReactHLS url = { " your hls http url "} />

Properties