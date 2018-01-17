react-hls is a simple hls/rtmp live stream player.
It will use hls.js to play your hls live stream if your browser support
html 5 video and
MediaSource Extension. Otherwise it will downgrade to
Flash play your
rtmp live stream.
import ReactHLS from 'react-hls';
// In your render function
<ReactHLS url={"your hls http url"} />
url
String
required
the hls url that you want to play
autoplay
Boolean
autoplay when component is ready default to
false
constrols
Boolean
whether or not showing the playback controls default to
false
width
Number
video width
height
Number
video height
hlsConfig
Object
hls.js config , you can see all config here
videoProps
Object
All video tag attributes supported. You can check all attributes here