rh

react-hls

by mingxin.huang
0.0.8 (see all)

simple react component for playing hls/rtmp live stream

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

476

GitHub Stars

41

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

react-hls

react-hls is a simple hls/rtmp live stream player. It will use hls.js to play your hls live stream if your browser support html 5 video and MediaSource Extension. Otherwise it will downgrade to Flash play your rtmp live stream.

Todo

  • Start the project
  • Write base component structor
  • Support Hls live stream playing ability
  • Support Rtmp/Flv live stream
  • downgrad solution
  • bugs & Optimization :)

Tutorial

import ReactHLS from 'react-hls';

// In your render function
<ReactHLS url={"your hls http url"} />

Properties

  • url String required

    the hls url that you want to play

  • autoplay Boolean

    autoplay when component is ready default to false

  • constrols Boolean

    whether or not showing the playback controls default to false

  • width Number

    video width

  • height Number

    video height

  • hlsConfig Object

    hls.js config , you can see all config here

  • videoProps Object

    All video tag attributes supported. You can check all attributes here

