Highlight select fragments of a string using an HTML element and/or a class.

Installation

npm install react-highlighter --save

Usage

var Highlight = require ( 'react-highlighter' ); < Highlight search = "brown" > The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog </ Highlight >

Props

search : The string of text (or Regular Expression) to highlight

: The string of text (or Regular Expression) to highlight caseSensitive : Determine whether string matching should be case-sensitive. Not applicable to regular expression searches. Defaults to false

: Determine whether string matching should be case-sensitive. Not applicable to regular expression searches. Defaults to ignoreDiacritics : Determine whether string matching should ignore diacritics. Defaults to false

: Determine whether string matching should ignore diacritics. Defaults to diacriticsBlacklist : These chars are treated like characters that don't have any diacritics. Not applicable ignoreDiacritics is false . Defaults to none

: These chars are treated like characters that don't have any diacritics. Not applicable ignoreDiacritics is . Defaults to none matchElement : HTML tag name to wrap around highlighted text. Defaults to mark

: HTML tag name to wrap around highlighted text. Defaults to matchClass : HTML class to wrap around highlighted text. Defaults to highlight

: HTML class to wrap around highlighted text. Defaults to matchStyle : Custom style for the match element around highlighted text.

Development

Testing

Using Mocha/Chai/React.addons.TestUtils for testing.

npm test

Code Coverage

Generate a report using Istanbul to make sure your tests are touching everything! FYI, Travis will fail the build if there isn't at least 90% of statement coverage and 100% function coverage.

npm run coverage