openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rhw

react-highlight-words

by Brian Vaughn
0.17.0 (see all)

React component to highlight words within a larger body of text

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

266K

GitHub Stars

1.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

25

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Syntax Highlighting

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React component to highlight words within a larger body of text.

Check out a demo here.

Usage

To use it, just provide it with an array of search terms and a body of text to highlight.

Try this example in Code Sandbox.

import React from "react";
import ReactDOM from "react-dom";
import Highlighter from "react-highlight-words";

ReactDOM.render(
  <Highlighter
    highlightClassName="YourHighlightClass"
    searchWords={["and", "or", "the"]}
    autoEscape={true}
    textToHighlight="The dog is chasing the cat. Or perhaps they're just playing?"
  />,
  document.getElementById("root")
);

And the Highlighter will mark all occurrences of search terms within the text:

screen shot 2015-12-19 at 8 23 43 am

Props

PropertyTypeRequired?Description
activeClassNameStringThe class name to be applied to an active match. Use along with activeIndex
activeIndexNumberSpecify the match index that should be actively highlighted. Use along with activeClassName
activeStyleObjectThe inline style to be applied to an active match. Use along with activeIndex
autoEscapeBooleanEscape characters in searchWords which are meaningful in regular expressions
classNameStringCSS class name applied to the outer/wrapper <span>
caseSensitiveBooleanSearch should be case sensitive; defaults to false
findChunksFunctionUse a custom function to search for matching chunks. This makes it possible to use arbitrary logic when looking for matches. See the default findChunks function in highlight-words-core for signature. Have a look at the custom findChunks example on how to use it.
highlightClassNameString or ObjectCSS class name applied to highlighted text or object mapping search term matches to class names.
highlightStyleObjectInline styles applied to highlighted text
highlightTagNodeType of tag to wrap around highlighted matches; defaults to mark but can also be a React element (class or functional)
sanitizeFunctionProcess each search word and text to highlight before comparing (eg remove accents); signature (text: string): string
searchWordsArray<String | RegExp>Array of search words. String search terms are automatically cast to RegExps unless autoEscape is true.
textToHighlightStringText to highlight matches in
unhighlightClassNameStringCSS class name applied to unhighlighted text
unhighlightStyleObjectInline styles applied to unhighlighted text
*anyAny other props (such as title or data-*) are applied to the outer/wrapper <span>

Custom highlight tag

By default this component uses an HTML Mark Text element (<mark>) to wrap matched text, but you can inject a custom tag using the highlightTag property. This tag should be a React component that accepts the following properties:

PropertyTypeDescription
childrenStringText to be highlighted
highlightIndexNumberIndex of matched text

For example:

const Highlight = ({ children, highlightIndex }) => (
  <strong className="highlighted-text">{children}</strong>
);

Installation

yarn add react-highlight-words

npm i --save react-highlight-words

License

MIT License - fork, modify and use however you want.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

react-error-overlaySet up a modern web app by running one command.
GitHub Stars
93K
Weekly Downloads
6M
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
low
lowlightVirtual syntax highlighting for virtual DOMs and non-HTML things
GitHub Stars
395
Weekly Downloads
4M
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
rsh
react-syntax-highlightersyntax highlighting component for react with prismjs or highlightjs ast using inline styles
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
4M
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rsc
react-simple-code-editorSimple no-frills code editor with syntax highlighting
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
264K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
6
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
3Responsive Maintainers
rcb
react-code-blocksModified Atlaskit's Code Block to support more languages (i.e graphql, reasonml, etc) and theme (i.e railscast, darcula, monokai, etc) code snippets!
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
23K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ref
refractorLightweight, robust, elegant virtual syntax highlighting using Prism
GitHub Stars
426
Weekly Downloads
4M
See 25 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial