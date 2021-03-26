React component to highlight words within a larger body of text.
Check out a demo here.
To use it, just provide it with an array of search terms and a body of text to highlight.
Try this example in Code Sandbox.
import React from "react";
import ReactDOM from "react-dom";
import Highlighter from "react-highlight-words";
ReactDOM.render(
<Highlighter
highlightClassName="YourHighlightClass"
searchWords={["and", "or", "the"]}
autoEscape={true}
textToHighlight="The dog is chasing the cat. Or perhaps they're just playing?"
/>,
document.getElementById("root")
);
And the
Highlighter will mark all occurrences of search terms within the text:
|Property
|Type
|Required?
|Description
|activeClassName
|String
|The class name to be applied to an active match. Use along with
activeIndex
|activeIndex
|Number
|Specify the match index that should be actively highlighted. Use along with
activeClassName
|activeStyle
|Object
|The inline style to be applied to an active match. Use along with
activeIndex
|autoEscape
|Boolean
|Escape characters in
searchWords which are meaningful in regular expressions
|className
|String
|CSS class name applied to the outer/wrapper
<span>
|caseSensitive
|Boolean
|Search should be case sensitive; defaults to
false
|findChunks
|Function
|Use a custom function to search for matching chunks. This makes it possible to use arbitrary logic when looking for matches. See the default
findChunks function in highlight-words-core for signature. Have a look at the custom findChunks example on how to use it.
|highlightClassName
|String or Object
|CSS class name applied to highlighted text or object mapping search term matches to class names.
|highlightStyle
|Object
|Inline styles applied to highlighted text
|highlightTag
|Node
|Type of tag to wrap around highlighted matches; defaults to
mark but can also be a React element (class or functional)
|sanitize
|Function
|Process each search word and text to highlight before comparing (eg remove accents); signature
(text: string): string
|searchWords
|Array<String | RegExp>
|✓
|Array of search words. String search terms are automatically cast to RegExps unless
autoEscape is true.
|textToHighlight
|String
|✓
|Text to highlight matches in
|unhighlightClassName
|String
|CSS class name applied to unhighlighted text
|unhighlightStyle
|Object
|Inline styles applied to unhighlighted text
|*
|any
|Any other props (such as
title or
data-*) are applied to the outer/wrapper
<span>
By default this component uses an HTML Mark Text element (
<mark>) to wrap matched text, but you can inject a custom tag using the
highlightTag property. This tag should be a React component that accepts the following properties:
|Property
|Type
|Description
|children
|String
|Text to be highlighted
|highlightIndex
|Number
|Index of matched text
For example:
const Highlight = ({ children, highlightIndex }) => (
<strong className="highlighted-text">{children}</strong>
);
yarn add react-highlight-words
npm i --save react-highlight-words
MIT License - fork, modify and use however you want.