React component for highlighting spans of text within a textarea
npm install --save react-highlight-within-textarea
yarn add react-highlight-within-textarea
import React from 'react';
import { useState } from 'react';
import { HighlightWithinTextarea } from 'react-highlight-within-textarea'
const Example = () => {
const [value, setValue] = useState("X Y Z and then XYZ");
const onChange = (value) => setValue(value);
return (
<HighlightWithinTextarea
value={value}
highlight={/[XYZ]/g}
onChange= {onChange}
/>
);
};
The highlight property accepts several different types of values to describe what will be highlighted. You can see the various ways to highlight things, along with example code, on the documentation and demo page.
value, onChange, ref, placeholder, highlight, selection
value: This can either be the text value or a DraftJs EditorState.
onChange: This is called whenever the text value or selection changes. You must update value to accept this change. You only have to set the selection property if you want to change the current selection.
ref: Standard React ref.
placeholder: The placeholder text to print when no value is set.
highlight: This specifies what to highlght. For more info, see the demo page.
selection: A selection containing
anchor and
focus that can be use to place the cursor or set selections.
The following have not yet been verified to work or have issues.
