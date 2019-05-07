React component for "medium-like" text highlight

A configurable text highlight component with zero dependencies

Installation

npm install react-highlight-pop

Usage

Import/require react-highlight-pop after installation

import HighlightPop from 'react-highlight-pop' ;

or

const HighlightPop = require ( 'react-highlight-pop' );

Wrap the text you want to be highlightable with react-highlight-pop

const App = () => { return ( < HighlightPop > < p > You can highlight me </ p > < p > I will show a popover when you highlight me </ p > </ HighlightPop > ) }

Custom popover items

You can define custom popover items by defining the popoverItems prop, whose value is a function that returns jsx.

NOTE: You should always pass your custom popover items.

Example

const App = () => { return ( < HighlightPop popoverItems = {itemClass => ( < Fragment > < span className = {itemClass} onClick = {() => alert('sharing')}> share </ span > </ Fragment > )}> < p > You can highlight me </ p > < p > I will show a popover when you highlight me </ p > </ HighlightPop > ) }

API

Props

prop value description popoverItems function A function that returns jsx. Returned jsx display as popover items when a text is highlighted. onHighlightPop function Callback function that's invoked whenever a text is highlighted. children node The text/group of text that's highlightable

Contributing

Fork the repo Create your feature branch ( git checkout -b my-awesome-feature ) Make changes to the lib file src/lib/index.js Write test for changes/features added in __tests__/HighlightPop.test.js Commit your changes ( git commit -am 'Awesome feature added' ) Push to the branch ( git push origin my-awesome-feature ) Raise a Pull Request

License

react-highlight-pop is licensed under MIT