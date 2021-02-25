React component for syntax highlighting using highlight.js

Latest version

0.11.1

CodeSandbox Example

Installation

npm install react-highlight --save

Usage

Importing component

import Highlight from 'react-highlight'

Adding styles

Choose the theme for syntax highlighting and add corresponding styles of highlight.js

< link rel =" stylesheet " href ="/ path / to / styles / theme-name .css ">

The styles will most likely be in node_modules/highlight.js/styles folder.

Props:

className: custom class name

innerHTML: enable to render markup with dangerouslySetInnerHTML

element: render code snippet inside specified element

Syntax highlighting of single code snippet

Code snippet that requires syntax highlighting should be passed as children to Highlight component in string format. Language name of code snippet should be specified as className.

< Highlight className = 'language-name-of-snippet' > {"code snippet to be highlighted"} </ Highlight >

Syntax highlighting of mutiple code snippets

Set innerHTML=true to highlight multiple code snippets at a time. This is especially usefull if html with multiple code snippets is generated from preprocesser tools like markdown.

Warning: If innerHTML is set to true, make sure the html generated with code snippets is from trusted source.