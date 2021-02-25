openbase logo
rh

react-highlight

by Kiran Abburi
0.14.0 (see all)

React component for syntax highlighting

Popularity

Downloads/wk

40K

GitHub Stars

702

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Syntax Highlighting

Readme

react-highlight

React component for syntax highlighting using highlight.js

Build Status

Latest version

0.11.1

Documentation

CodeSandbox Example

Edit new

Installation

  npm install react-highlight --save

Usage

Importing component

import Highlight from 'react-highlight'

Adding styles

Choose the theme for syntax highlighting and add corresponding styles of highlight.js

  <link rel="stylesheet" href="/path/to/styles/theme-name.css">

The styles will most likely be in node_modules/highlight.js/styles folder.

Props:

  • className: custom class name
  • innerHTML: enable to render markup with dangerouslySetInnerHTML
  • element: render code snippet inside specified element

Syntax highlighting of single code snippet

Code snippet that requires syntax highlighting should be passed as children to Highlight component in string format. Language name of code snippet should be specified as className.

<Highlight className='language-name-of-snippet'>
  {"code snippet to be highlighted"}
</Highlight>

Syntax highlighting of mutiple code snippets

Set innerHTML=true to highlight multiple code snippets at a time. This is especially usefull if html with multiple code snippets is generated from preprocesser tools like markdown.

Warning: If innerHTML is set to true, make sure the html generated with code snippets is from trusted source.

<Highlight innerHTML={true}>
  {"html with multiple code snippets"}
</Highlight>

