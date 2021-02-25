React component for syntax highlighting using highlight.js
0.11.1
npm install react-highlight --save
import Highlight from 'react-highlight'
Choose the theme for syntax highlighting and add corresponding styles of highlight.js
<link rel="stylesheet" href="/path/to/styles/theme-name.css">
The styles will most likely be in
node_modules/highlight.js/styles folder.
Props:
Code snippet that requires syntax highlighting should be passed as children to Highlight component in string format. Language name of code snippet should be specified as className.
<Highlight className='language-name-of-snippet'>
{"code snippet to be highlighted"}
</Highlight>
Set
innerHTML=true to highlight multiple code snippets at a time.
This is especially usefull if html with multiple code snippets is generated from preprocesser tools like markdown.
Warning: If innerHTML is set to true, make sure the html generated with code snippets is from trusted source.
<Highlight innerHTML={true}>
{"html with multiple code snippets"}
</Highlight>