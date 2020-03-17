openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rh

react-highcharts

by Kirill Cherkashin
16.1.0 (see all)

React wrapper for Highcharts library

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

39.5K

GitHub Stars

1.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

32

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

react-highcharts

Build Status

Highcharts 6.x.x component for react. For highcharts 5.x.x use v. 13.0.0

Demos

react-highcharts | react-highcharts/more | react-highcharts/highstock | react-highcharts/highmaps

You can also see Code for the demo and run demo locally

Installation

npm install react-highcharts --save

Licensing

The React-Highcharts repository itself is MIT licensed, however note that this module is dependent on Highcharts.js. For commercial use, you need a valid Highcharts license.

Usage

Webpack/Browserify

npm install react-highcharts highcharts react --save

const React = require('react');
const ReactDOM = require('react-dom');

const ReactHighcharts = require('react-highcharts'); // Expects that Highcharts was loaded in the code.

const config = {
  /* HighchartsConfig */
};

ReactDOM.render(<ReactHighcharts config = {config}></ReactHighcharts>, document.body);

Optional after-render callback

const afterRender = (chart) => { /* do stuff with the chart  */ };
<ReactHighcharts config = {config} callback = {afterRender}></ReactHighcharts>

Passing properties to the wrapping DOM element

<ReactHighcharts config = {config} domProps = {{id: 'chartId'}}></ReactHighcharts>

Accessing Highcharts API After Render

For access to methods & properties from the Highcharts library you can use ReactHighcharts.Highcharts. For example, the Highcharts options are available via ReactHighcharts.Highcharts.getOptions().

Highcharts provides an API for manipulating a chart after the initial render. See the Methods and Properties in the documentation. Here's how you access it:

class MyComponent extends React.Component {
  componentDidMount() {
    let chart = this.refs.chart.getChart();
    chart.series[0].addPoint({x: 10, y: 12});
  }

  render() {
    return <ReactHighcharts config={config} ref="chart"></ReactHighcharts>;
  }
}

Limiting Highchart Rerenders

Rerendering a highcharts graph is expensive. You can pass in a isPureConfig option to the ReactHighcharts component, which will keep the highcharts graph from being updated so long as the provided config is referentially equal to its previous value. There is also neverReflow property.

Rendering on the server with node

See this recipe

Using highmaps (demo)

const ReactHighmaps = require('react-highcharts/ReactHighmaps');

Using highstock (demo)

const ReactHighstock = require('react-highcharts/ReactHighstock')

Using highcharts modules/add-ons like exporting, data, etc. (demo)

Use highcharts-more npm package.

const ReactHighcharts = require('react-highcharts')
require('highcharts-more')(ReactHighcharts.Highcharts)

You can find the full list here

Passing Highcharts instance manually

const ReactHighcharts = require('react-highcharts').withHighcharts(ReactHighstock)

For Contributors

Running tests

Run npm test

Running demo

git clone https://github.com/kirjs/react-highcharts.git
cd react-highcharts && npm install
npm run demo

Point your browser at http://localhost:8080

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
TonyThe Milky Way Galaxy13 Ratings0 Reviews
Working on spatially enabled web applications, and React Native.
8 months ago

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial