Highcharts 6.x.x component for react. For highcharts 5.x.x use v. 13.0.0
react-highcharts | react-highcharts/more | react-highcharts/highstock | react-highcharts/highmaps
You can also see Code for the demo and run demo locally
npm install react-highcharts --save
The React-Highcharts repository itself is MIT licensed, however note that this module is dependent on Highcharts.js. For commercial use, you need a valid Highcharts license.
npm install react-highcharts highcharts react --save
const React = require('react');
const ReactDOM = require('react-dom');
const ReactHighcharts = require('react-highcharts'); // Expects that Highcharts was loaded in the code.
const config = {
/* HighchartsConfig */
};
ReactDOM.render(<ReactHighcharts config = {config}></ReactHighcharts>, document.body);
const afterRender = (chart) => { /* do stuff with the chart */ };
<ReactHighcharts config = {config} callback = {afterRender}></ReactHighcharts>
<ReactHighcharts config = {config} domProps = {{id: 'chartId'}}></ReactHighcharts>
For access to methods & properties from the Highcharts library you can use
ReactHighcharts.Highcharts.
For example, the Highcharts options are available via
ReactHighcharts.Highcharts.getOptions().
Highcharts provides an API for manipulating a chart after the initial render. See the Methods and Properties in the documentation. Here's how you access it:
class MyComponent extends React.Component {
componentDidMount() {
let chart = this.refs.chart.getChart();
chart.series[0].addPoint({x: 10, y: 12});
}
render() {
return <ReactHighcharts config={config} ref="chart"></ReactHighcharts>;
}
}
Rerendering a highcharts graph is expensive. You can pass in a
isPureConfig option to the
ReactHighcharts component, which will keep the highcharts graph from being updated so long as the provided
config is referentially equal to its previous value.
There is also
neverReflow property.
See this recipe
const ReactHighmaps = require('react-highcharts/ReactHighmaps');
const ReactHighstock = require('react-highcharts/ReactHighstock')
Use
highcharts-more npm package.
const ReactHighcharts = require('react-highcharts')
require('highcharts-more')(ReactHighcharts.Highcharts)
You can find the full list here
const ReactHighcharts = require('react-highcharts').withHighcharts(ReactHighstock)
Run
npm test
git clone https://github.com/kirjs/react-highcharts.git
cd react-highcharts && npm install
npm run demo
Point your browser at http://localhost:8080