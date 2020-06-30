openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-helmet

by nfl
6.1.0 (see all)

A document head manager for React

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.8M

GitHub Stars

16K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

67

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React HTTP Header

Reviews

Average Rating

4.7/547
Read All Reviews
preveenraj
s-r-aman
feliscatus4995
rohanSaroha-pharmeasy
Shyama-Behera
ashikmeerankutty
PatrickRNG

Top Feedback

17Easy to Use
14Great Documentation
7Performant
7Highly Customizable
3Bleeding Edge
2Responsive Maintainers

Readme

React Helmet

npm Version codecov.io Build Status Dependency Status PRs Welcome

This reusable React component will manage all of your changes to the document head.

Helmet takes plain HTML tags and outputs plain HTML tags. It's dead simple, and React beginner friendly.

6.1.0 Major Changes

Example

import React from "react";
import {Helmet} from "react-helmet";

class Application extends React.Component {
  render () {
    return (
        <div className="application">
            <Helmet>
                <meta charSet="utf-8" />
                <title>My Title</title>
                <link rel="canonical" href="http://mysite.com/example" />
            </Helmet>
            ...
        </div>
    );
  }
};

Nested or latter components will override duplicate changes:

<Parent>
    <Helmet>
        <title>My Title</title>
        <meta name="description" content="Helmet application" />
    </Helmet>

    <Child>
        <Helmet>
            <title>Nested Title</title>
            <meta name="description" content="Nested component" />
        </Helmet>
    </Child>
</Parent>

outputs:

<head>
    <title>Nested Title</title>
    <meta name="description" content="Nested component">
</head>

See below for a full reference guide.

Features

  • Supports all valid head tags: title, base, meta, link, script, noscript, and style tags.
  • Supports attributes for body, html and title tags.
  • Supports server-side rendering.
  • Nested components override duplicate head changes.
  • Duplicate head changes are preserved when specified in the same component (support for tags like "apple-touch-icon").
  • Callback for tracking DOM changes.

Compatibility

Helmet 5 is fully backward-compatible with previous Helmet releases, so you can upgrade at any time without fear of breaking changes. We encourage you to update your code to our more semantic API, but please feel free to do so at your own pace.

Installation

Yarn:

yarn add react-helmet

npm:

npm install --save react-helmet

Server Usage

To use on the server, call Helmet.renderStatic() after ReactDOMServer.renderToString or ReactDOMServer.renderToStaticMarkup to get the head data for use in your prerender.

Because this component keeps track of mounted instances, you have to make sure to call renderStatic on server, or you'll get a memory leak.

ReactDOMServer.renderToString(<Handler />);
const helmet = Helmet.renderStatic();

This helmet instance contains the following properties:

  • base
  • bodyAttributes
  • htmlAttributes
  • link
  • meta
  • noscript
  • script
  • style
  • title

Each property contains toComponent() and toString() methods. Use whichever is appropriate for your environment. For attributes, use the JSX spread operator on the object returned by toComponent(). E.g:

As string output

const html = `
    <!doctype html>
    <html ${helmet.htmlAttributes.toString()}>
        <head>
            ${helmet.title.toString()}
            ${helmet.meta.toString()}
            ${helmet.link.toString()}
        </head>
        <body ${helmet.bodyAttributes.toString()}>
            <div id="content">
                // React stuff here
            </div>
        </body>
    </html>
`;

As React components

function HTML () {
    const htmlAttrs = helmet.htmlAttributes.toComponent();
    const bodyAttrs = helmet.bodyAttributes.toComponent();

    return (
        <html {...htmlAttrs}>
            <head>
                {helmet.title.toComponent()}
                {helmet.meta.toComponent()}
                {helmet.link.toComponent()}
            </head>
            <body {...bodyAttrs}>
                <div id="content">
                    // React stuff here
                </div>
            </body>
        </html>
    );
}

Note: Use the same instance

If you are using a prebuilt compilation of your app with webpack in the server be sure to include this in the webpack file so that the same instance of react-helmet is used.

externals: ["react-helmet"],

Or to import the react-helmet instance from the app on the server.

Reference Guide

<Helmet
    {/* (optional) set to false to disable string encoding (server-only) */}
    encodeSpecialCharacters={true}

    {/*
        (optional) Useful when you want titles to inherit from a template:

        <Helmet
            titleTemplate="%s | MyAwesomeWebsite.com"
        >
            <title>Nested Title</title>
        </Helmet>

        outputs:

        <head>
            <title>Nested Title | MyAwesomeWebsite.com</title>
        </head>
    */}
    titleTemplate="MySite.com - %s"

    {/*
        (optional) used as a fallback when a template exists but a title is not defined

        <Helmet
            defaultTitle="My Site"
            titleTemplate="My Site - %s"
        />

        outputs:

        <head>
            <title>My Site</title>
        </head>
    */}
    defaultTitle="My Default Title"
    
    {/* (optional) set to false to not use requestAnimationFrame and instead update the DOM as soon as possible.
        Useful if you want to update the title when the tab is out of focus 
    */}
    defer={false}

    {/* (optional) callback that tracks DOM changes */}
    onChangeClientState={(newState, addedTags, removedTags) => console.log(newState, addedTags, removedTags)}
>
    {/* html attributes */}
    <html lang="en" amp />

    {/* body attributes */}
    <body className="root" />

    {/* title attributes and value */}
    <title itemProp="name" lang="en">My Plain Title or {`dynamic`} title</title>

    {/* base element */}
    <base target="_blank" href="http://mysite.com/" />

    {/* multiple meta elements */}
    <meta name="description" content="Helmet application" />
    <meta property="og:type" content="article" />

    {/* multiple link elements */}
    <link rel="canonical" href="http://mysite.com/example" />
    <link rel="apple-touch-icon" href="http://mysite.com/img/apple-touch-icon-57x57.png" />
    <link rel="apple-touch-icon" sizes="72x72" href="http://mysite.com/img/apple-touch-icon-72x72.png" />
    {locales.map((locale) => {
        <link rel="alternate" href="http://example.com/{locale}" hrefLang={locale} key={locale}/>
    })}

    {/* multiple script elements */}
    <script src="http://include.com/pathtojs.js" type="text/javascript" />

    {/* inline script elements */}
    <script type="application/ld+json">{`
        {
            "@context": "http://schema.org"
        }
    `}</script>

    {/* noscript elements */}
    <noscript>{`
        <link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="foo.css" />
    `}</noscript>

    {/* inline style elements */}
    <style type="text/css">{`
        body {
            background-color: blue;
        }

        p {
            font-size: 12px;
        }
    `}</style>
</Helmet>

Contributing to this project

Please take a moment to review the guidelines for contributing.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation14
Easy to Use17
Performant7
Highly Customizable7
Bleeding Edge3
Responsive Maintainers2
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Preveen RajKochi, Kerala, India58 Ratings49 Reviews
Software Engineer @bigbinary
8 months ago
Easy to Use

I was building my portfolio website in react and the one thing I worried was its SEO performance. I was thinking of rebuilding everything in nextjs, but couldn't deploy nextjs project in firebase. Then I heard about the react-helmet package where I could specify all the html tags right in a react component. That was helpful and now I could see my website crawled properly.

2
vishnuprasad-95
ajayesivan
SR AmanNew Delhi, India88 Ratings93 Reviews
Run and Fall, Rise and Run.
6 months ago
Great Documentation
Performant

One of the drawbacks of react is that you don't get to interact with the dom as you used to with normal html. So it gets very frustrating changing the head tags in the page, and adding meta tags etc etc. React helmet solves this problem very elegantly and nicely. It has very declarative API that ties in nicely with React philosophy. You can add meta tags in a time saving way also, I think this is a go to library for managing meta tags in React apps. The documentation is also good, I had no problem so far with anything, It also plays well with NextJS and Gatsby. Also at this point this is default option to go for any kind of head tags need. React should bake this in right into the framework.

1
Yogi-Kmr
Prarthana PandeIndia32 Ratings48 Reviews
2 months ago
Easy to Use
Performant

While working on a project I wanted to toggle between light and dark themes as both had different CSS files. So, I got stuck a lot and searched everywhere, and then on StackOverflow one solution recommended using react-helmet and including the CSS files in the public folder, and surprisingly this works out. I would recommend using react-helmet for similar use cases. I don't know of other use-cases but for this use case, it worked very well.

1
lepusarcticus
rohanSaroha-pharmeasy30 Ratings48 Reviews
2 months ago

Reacthelmet is my go to library whenever I need to change the title of a page.It's very easy to understand.The api is declarative, just like the react way. This is made very safely too, so that anyone doesn't make a mistake while using it. It works really good with nextJs and gatsby as well

1
s-r-aman
Shyama-Behera54 Ratings59 Reviews
7 months ago

I build websites/ applications more confidently now. I always had a fear of SEO performance of my react applications but react-helmet gave me the confidence to overcome the fear. Doing an SEO of my app itself is so easy. RECOMMENDED...

1
Dhananjay044

Alternatives

rha
react-helmet-asyncThread-safe Helmet for React 16+ and friends
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
3M
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
rh
react-head⛑ SSR-ready Document Head tag management for React 16+
GitHub Stars
282
Weekly Downloads
7K

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial