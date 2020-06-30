This reusable React component will manage all of your changes to the document head.
Helmet takes plain HTML tags and outputs plain HTML tags. It's dead simple, and React beginner friendly.
import React from "react";
import {Helmet} from "react-helmet";
class Application extends React.Component {
render () {
return (
<div className="application">
<Helmet>
<meta charSet="utf-8" />
<title>My Title</title>
<link rel="canonical" href="http://mysite.com/example" />
</Helmet>
...
</div>
);
}
};
Nested or latter components will override duplicate changes:
<Parent>
<Helmet>
<title>My Title</title>
<meta name="description" content="Helmet application" />
</Helmet>
<Child>
<Helmet>
<title>Nested Title</title>
<meta name="description" content="Nested component" />
</Helmet>
</Child>
</Parent>
outputs:
<head>
<title>Nested Title</title>
<meta name="description" content="Nested component">
</head>
See below for a full reference guide.
title,
base,
meta,
link,
script,
noscript, and
style tags.
body,
html and
title tags.
Helmet 5 is fully backward-compatible with previous Helmet releases, so you can upgrade at any time without fear of breaking changes. We encourage you to update your code to our more semantic API, but please feel free to do so at your own pace.
Yarn:
yarn add react-helmet
npm:
npm install --save react-helmet
To use on the server, call
Helmet.renderStatic() after
ReactDOMServer.renderToString or
ReactDOMServer.renderToStaticMarkup to get the head data for use in your prerender.
Because this component keeps track of mounted instances, you have to make sure to call
renderStatic on server, or you'll get a memory leak.
ReactDOMServer.renderToString(<Handler />);
const helmet = Helmet.renderStatic();
This
helmet instance contains the following properties:
base
bodyAttributes
htmlAttributes
link
meta
noscript
script
style
title
Each property contains
toComponent() and
toString() methods. Use whichever is appropriate for your environment. For attributes, use the JSX spread operator on the object returned by
toComponent(). E.g:
const html = `
<!doctype html>
<html ${helmet.htmlAttributes.toString()}>
<head>
${helmet.title.toString()}
${helmet.meta.toString()}
${helmet.link.toString()}
</head>
<body ${helmet.bodyAttributes.toString()}>
<div id="content">
// React stuff here
</div>
</body>
</html>
`;
function HTML () {
const htmlAttrs = helmet.htmlAttributes.toComponent();
const bodyAttrs = helmet.bodyAttributes.toComponent();
return (
<html {...htmlAttrs}>
<head>
{helmet.title.toComponent()}
{helmet.meta.toComponent()}
{helmet.link.toComponent()}
</head>
<body {...bodyAttrs}>
<div id="content">
// React stuff here
</div>
</body>
</html>
);
}
If you are using a prebuilt compilation of your app with webpack in the server be sure to include this in the
webpack file so that the same instance of
react-helmet is used.
externals: ["react-helmet"],
Or to import the react-helmet instance from the app on the server.
<Helmet
{/* (optional) set to false to disable string encoding (server-only) */}
encodeSpecialCharacters={true}
{/*
(optional) Useful when you want titles to inherit from a template:
<Helmet
titleTemplate="%s | MyAwesomeWebsite.com"
>
<title>Nested Title</title>
</Helmet>
outputs:
<head>
<title>Nested Title | MyAwesomeWebsite.com</title>
</head>
*/}
titleTemplate="MySite.com - %s"
{/*
(optional) used as a fallback when a template exists but a title is not defined
<Helmet
defaultTitle="My Site"
titleTemplate="My Site - %s"
/>
outputs:
<head>
<title>My Site</title>
</head>
*/}
defaultTitle="My Default Title"
{/* (optional) set to false to not use requestAnimationFrame and instead update the DOM as soon as possible.
Useful if you want to update the title when the tab is out of focus
*/}
defer={false}
{/* (optional) callback that tracks DOM changes */}
onChangeClientState={(newState, addedTags, removedTags) => console.log(newState, addedTags, removedTags)}
>
{/* html attributes */}
<html lang="en" amp />
{/* body attributes */}
<body className="root" />
{/* title attributes and value */}
<title itemProp="name" lang="en">My Plain Title or {`dynamic`} title</title>
{/* base element */}
<base target="_blank" href="http://mysite.com/" />
{/* multiple meta elements */}
<meta name="description" content="Helmet application" />
<meta property="og:type" content="article" />
{/* multiple link elements */}
<link rel="canonical" href="http://mysite.com/example" />
<link rel="apple-touch-icon" href="http://mysite.com/img/apple-touch-icon-57x57.png" />
<link rel="apple-touch-icon" sizes="72x72" href="http://mysite.com/img/apple-touch-icon-72x72.png" />
{locales.map((locale) => {
<link rel="alternate" href="http://example.com/{locale}" hrefLang={locale} key={locale}/>
})}
{/* multiple script elements */}
<script src="http://include.com/pathtojs.js" type="text/javascript" />
{/* inline script elements */}
<script type="application/ld+json">{`
{
"@context": "http://schema.org"
}
`}</script>
{/* noscript elements */}
<noscript>{`
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="foo.css" />
`}</noscript>
{/* inline style elements */}
<style type="text/css">{`
body {
background-color: blue;
}
p {
font-size: 12px;
}
`}</style>
</Helmet>
Please take a moment to review the guidelines for contributing.
MIT
I was building my portfolio website in react and the one thing I worried was its SEO performance. I was thinking of rebuilding everything in nextjs, but couldn't deploy nextjs project in firebase. Then I heard about the react-helmet package where I could specify all the html tags right in a react component. That was helpful and now I could see my website crawled properly.
One of the drawbacks of react is that you don't get to interact with the dom as you used to with normal html. So it gets very frustrating changing the head tags in the page, and adding meta tags etc etc. React helmet solves this problem very elegantly and nicely. It has very declarative API that ties in nicely with React philosophy. You can add meta tags in a time saving way also, I think this is a go to library for managing meta tags in React apps. The documentation is also good, I had no problem so far with anything, It also plays well with NextJS and Gatsby. Also at this point this is default option to go for any kind of head tags need. React should bake this in right into the framework.
While working on a project I wanted to toggle between light and dark themes as both had different CSS files. So, I got stuck a lot and searched everywhere, and then on StackOverflow one solution recommended using react-helmet and including the CSS files in the public folder, and surprisingly this works out. I would recommend using react-helmet for similar use cases. I don't know of other use-cases but for this use case, it worked very well.
Reacthelmet is my go to library whenever I need to change the title of a page.It's very easy to understand.The api is declarative, just like the react way. This is made very safely too, so that anyone doesn't make a mistake while using it. It works really good with nextJs and gatsby as well
I build websites/ applications more confidently now. I always had a fear of SEO performance of my react applications but react-helmet gave me the confidence to overcome the fear. Doing an SEO of my app itself is so easy. RECOMMENDED...