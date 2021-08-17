Component-wrapper to determine and report children elements height
react-height keeps things simple, therefore it does not support nested height change, it only checks immediate children change
https://nkbt.github.io/react-height
https://codepen.io/nkbt/pen/NGzgGb
npm install --save react-height
yarn add react-height
<script src="https://unpkg.com/react/umd/react.production.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/react-height/build/react-height.js"></script>
(Module exposed as `ReactHeight`)
import {ReactHeight} from 'react-height';
<ReactHeight onHeightReady={height => console.log(height)}>
<div>Random content</div>
</ReactHeight>
onHeightReady: PropTypes.func.isRequired
Callback, invoked when height is measured (and when it is changed).
getElementHeight: PropTypes.func
Function to measure your element. It receives the element as argument and defaults to
el => el.clientHeight.
children: PropTypes.node.isRequired
One or multiple children with static, variable or dynamic height.
<ReactHeight onHeightReady={height => console.log(height)}>
<p>Paragraph of text</p>
<p>Another paragraph is also OK</p>
<p>Images and any other content are ok too</p>
<img src="nyancat.gif" />
</ReactHeight>
hidden: PropTypes.bool (default: false)
ReactHeight can render to null as soon as height is measured.
<ReactHeight hidden={true} onHeightReady={height => console.log(height)}>
<div>Will be removed from the DOM when height is measured</div>
</ReactHeight>
All other props are applied to a container that is being measured. So it is possible to pass
style or
className, for example.
<ReactHeight onHeightReady={height => console.log(height)}
style={{width: 200, border: '1px solid red'}}
className="myComponent">
<div>
Wrapper around this element will have red border, 200px width
and `class="myComponent"`
</div>
</ReactHeight>
Currently is being developed and tested with the latest stable
Node on
OSX.
To run example covering all
ReactHeight features, use
yarn start, which will compile
example/index.js
git clone git@github.com:nkbt/react-height.git
cd react-height
yarn install
yarn start
# then
open http://localhost:8080
# to run ESLint check
yarn lint
# to run tests
yarn test
MIT