Component-wrapper to determine and report children elements height

Goals

react-height keeps things simple, therefore it does not support nested height change, it only checks immediate children change

keeps things simple, therefore it does not support nested height change, it only checks immediate children change not based on specific browser APIs, so can be used in other environments too

Live design system demo

https://www.jinno.io/app/21/

Simple web demo

https://nkbt.github.io/react-height

Codepen demo

https://codepen.io/nkbt/pen/NGzgGb

Installation

NPM

npm install --save react-height

yarn

yarn add react-height

1998 Script Tag:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/react/umd/react.production.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/react-height/build/react-height.js" > </ script > (Module exposed as `ReactHeight`)

Usage

import {ReactHeight} from 'react-height' ; < ReactHeight onHeightReady = {height => console.log(height)}> < div > Random content </ div > </ ReactHeight >

Options

onHeightReady : PropTypes.func.isRequired

Callback, invoked when height is measured (and when it is changed).

getElementHeight : PropTypes.func

Function to measure your element. It receives the element as argument and defaults to el => el.clientHeight .

children : PropTypes.node.isRequired

One or multiple children with static, variable or dynamic height.

<ReactHeight onHeightReady={height => console .log(height)}> < p > Paragraph of text </ p > < p > Another paragraph is also OK </ p > < p > Images and any other content are ok too </ p > < img src = "nyancat.gif" /> </ ReactHeight >

hidden : PropTypes.bool (default: false)

ReactHeight can render to null as soon as height is measured.

<ReactHeight hidden={ true } onHeightReady={height => console .log(height)}> < div > Will be removed from the DOM when height is measured </ div > </ ReactHeight >

Pass-through props

All other props are applied to a container that is being measured. So it is possible to pass style or className , for example.

<ReactHeight onHeightReady={height => console .log(height)} style={{ width : 200 , border : '1px solid red' }} className= "myComponent" > < div > Wrapper around this element will have red border, 200px width and `class="myComponent"` </ div > </ ReactHeight >

Development and testing

Currently is being developed and tested with the latest stable Node on OSX .

To run example covering all ReactHeight features, use yarn start , which will compile example/index.js

git clone git@github.com:nkbt/react-height.git cd react-height yarn install yarn start open http://localhost:8080

Tests

yarn lint yarn test

License

MIT