Created a new version of this having smaller size and a better interface. Check it out.
A React component for heatmap in grid layout using
div.
Live example here.
yarn add react-heatmap-grid
or
npm install react-heatmap-grid --save
Mandatory fields
|Name
|Type
|Sample
xLabels
|Array of string
['1am', '2am', '3am']
yLabels
|Array of string
['Sun', 'Mon']
data
|2D Array of numbers having
yLabels.length rows and
xLabels.length rows
[[2,3,5][5,6,9]]
const xLabels = new Array(24).fill(0).map((_, i) => `${i}`);
const yLabels = ["Sun", "Mon", "Tue"];
const data = new Array(yLabels.length)
.fill(0)
.map(() =>
new Array(xLabels.length).fill(0).map(() => Math.floor(Math.random() * 100))
);
ReactDOM.render(
<HeatMap xLabels={xLabels} yLabels={yLabels} data={data} />,
document.getElementById("app")
);
Configuration
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Default Value
|background
|string
|The base color for the heatmap
"#329fff"
|height
|number
|Height of each cell of the heatmap in px
30
|onClick
|function
|Adds an handler to cell click
undefined
|squares
|boolean
|If set to
true will render cells as square
false
|xLabelWidth
|number
|Width of the x label area in pixel
60
|yLabelWidth
|number
|Width of the y label area in pixel
40
|yLabelTextAlign
|string
|Text alignment of the yLabels
"right"
|xLabelsLocation
|string
|Location of y labels. It can be top or bottom
"top"
|xLabelsVisibility
[boolean]
|Array of bool conveying which x labels to display. For ex:
[true, false, true, false] means the 1st and the 3rd labels will be displayed and the 2nd and 4th will be hidden
|unit
|string
|Unit to display next to the value on hover
|cellRender
|function
|Render custom content in cell
() => null
|cellStyle
|function
|To set custom cell style. It is useful for using own colour scheme
|title
|function
|To render custom title in each cell
${value} ${unit}
Example
const xLabels = new Array(24).fill(0).map((_, i) => `${i}`);
// Display only even labels
const xLabelsVisibility = new Array(24)
.fill(0)
.map((_, i) => (i % 2 === 0 ? true : false));
const yLabels = ["Sun", "Mon", "Tue"];
const data = new Array(yLabels.length)
.fill(0)
.map(() =>
new Array(xLabels.length).fill(0).map(() => Math.floor(Math.random() * 100))
);
ReactDOM.render(
<HeatMap
xLabels={xLabels}
yLabels={yLabels}
xLabelsLocation={"bottom"}
xLabelsVisibility={xLabelsVisibility}
xLabelWidth={50}
data={data}
squares
onClick={(x, y) => alert(`Clicked ${x}, ${y}`)}
cellStyle={(background, value, min, max, data, x, y) => ({
background: `rgba(66, 86, 244, ${1 - (max - value) / (max - min)})`,
fontSize: "11px",
})}
cellRender={(value) => value && `${value}%`}
title={(value, unit) => `${value}`}
/>,
document.getElementById("app")
);
New build
npm run build
Run dev server
npm run dev
Run test
npm run test