Created a new version of this having smaller size and a better interface. Check it out.

A React component for heatmap in grid layout using div .

Live example here.

Installation

yarn add react-heatmap-grid

or

npm install react-heatmap-grid --save

Usage

Mandatory fields

Name Type Sample xLabels Array of string ['1am', '2am', '3am'] yLabels Array of string ['Sun', 'Mon'] data 2D Array of numbers having yLabels.length rows and xLabels.length rows [[2,3,5][5,6,9]]

const xLabels = new Array ( 24 ).fill( 0 ).map( ( _, i ) => ` ${i} ` ); const yLabels = [ "Sun" , "Mon" , "Tue" ]; const data = new Array (yLabels.length) .fill( 0 ) .map( () => new Array (xLabels.length).fill( 0 ).map( () => Math .floor( Math .random() * 100 )) ); ReactDOM.render( < HeatMap xLabels = {xLabels} yLabels = {yLabels} data = {data} /> , document.getElementById("app") );

Configuration

Name Type Description Default Value background string The base color for the heatmap "#329fff" height number Height of each cell of the heatmap in px 30 onClick function Adds an handler to cell click undefined squares boolean If set to true will render cells as square false xLabelWidth number Width of the x label area in pixel 60 yLabelWidth number Width of the y label area in pixel 40 yLabelTextAlign string Text alignment of the yLabels "right" xLabelsLocation string Location of y labels. It can be top or bottom "top" xLabelsVisibility [boolean] Array of bool conveying which x labels to display. For ex: [true, false, true, false] means the 1st and the 3rd labels will be displayed and the 2nd and 4th will be hidden unit string Unit to display next to the value on hover cellRender function Render custom content in cell () => null cellStyle function To set custom cell style. It is useful for using own colour scheme title function To render custom title in each cell ${value} ${unit}

Example

const xLabels = new Array ( 24 ).fill( 0 ).map( ( _, i ) => ` ${i} ` ); const xLabelsVisibility = new Array ( 24 ) .fill( 0 ) .map( ( _, i ) => (i % 2 === 0 ? true : false )); const yLabels = [ "Sun" , "Mon" , "Tue" ]; const data = new Array (yLabels.length) .fill( 0 ) .map( () => new Array (xLabels.length).fill( 0 ).map( () => Math .floor( Math .random() * 100 )) ); ReactDOM.render( < HeatMap xLabels = {xLabels} yLabels = {yLabels} xLabelsLocation = { " bottom "} xLabelsVisibility = {xLabelsVisibility} xLabelWidth = {50} data = {data} squares onClick = {(x, y ) => alert(`Clicked ${x}, ${y}`)} cellStyle={(background, value, min, max, data, x, y) => ({ background: `rgba(66, 86, 244, ${1 - (max - value) / (max - min)})`, fontSize: "11px", })} cellRender={(value) => value && `${value}%`} title={(value, unit) => `${value}`} />, document.getElementById("app") );

For developers

New build

npm run build

Run dev server

npm run dev

Run test