Asynchronous SSR-ready Document Head management for React 16.3+

Motivation

This module allows you to define document.head tags anywhere in your component hierarchy. The motivations are similar to react-helmet in that you may only have the information for certain tags contextually deep in your component hiearchy. There are no dependencies (it does not use react-side-effects) and it should work fine with asynchronous rendering; the only requirement is React 16.3+.

Read more about react-head and how it works on Medium

Installation

npm i react-head

or

yarn add react-head

How it works

You wrap your App with <HeadProvider /> From the server, you pass headTags[] array to <HeadProvider /> Then call renderToStaticMarkup(headTags) and include in the <head /> block of your server template To insert head tags within your app, just render one of <Title /> , <Meta /> , <Style /> , <Link /> , and <Base /> components as often as needed.

On the server, the tags are collected in the headTags[] array, and then on the client the server-generated tags are removed in favor of the client-rendered tags so that SPAs still work as expected (e.g. in cases where subsequent page loads need to change the head tags).

You can view a fully working sample app in the /example folder.

Server setup

Wrap your app with <HeadProvider /> on the server, using a headTags[] array to pass down as part of your server-rendered payload. When rendered, the component mutates this array to contain the tags.

import * as React from 'react' ; import { renderToString } from 'react-dom/server' ; import { HeadProvider } from 'react-head' ; import App from './App' ; const headTags = []; const app = renderToString( < HeadProvider headTags = {headTags} > < App /> </ HeadProvider > ); res.send( ` <!doctype html> <head> ${renderToString(headTags)} </head> <body> <div id="root"> ${app} </div> </body> </html> ` );

Client setup

There is nothing special required on the client, just render one of head tag components whenever you want to inject a tag in the <head /> .

import * as React from 'react' ; import { HeadProvider, Title, Link, Meta } from 'react-head' ; const App = () => ( <HeadProvider> <div className="Home"> <Title>Title of page</Title> <Link rel="canonical" href="http://jeremygayed.com/" /> <Meta name="example" content="whatever" /> // ... </div> </HeadProvider> );

Contributing

Please follow the contributing docs