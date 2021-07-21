Set of a helpful hooks, for different specific to some primitives types state changing helpers.
Has two APIs:
const { value, toggle } = useBoolean(false) (Docs below)
useState with array destructuring
const [value, actions] = useBoolean(false) (Docs)
yarn add react-hanger
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { useInput, useBoolean, useNumber, useArray, useOnMount, useOnUnmount } from 'react-hanger';
const App = () => {
const newTodo = useInput('');
const showCounter = useBoolean(true);
const limitedNumber = useNumber(3, { lowerLimit: 0, upperLimit: 5 });
const counter = useNumber(0);
const todos = useArray(['hi there', 'sup', 'world']);
const rotatingNumber = useNumber(0, {
lowerLimit: 0,
upperLimit: 4,
loop: true,
});
return (
<div>
<button onClick={showCounter.toggle}> toggle counter </button>
<button onClick={() => counter.increase()}> increase </button>
{showCounter.value && <span> {counter.value} </span>}
<button onClick={() => counter.decrease()}> decrease </button>
<button onClick={todos.clear}> clear todos </button>
<input type="text" value={newTodo.value} onChange={newTodo.onChange} />
</div>
);
};
import { useBoolean } from 'react-hanger' // will import all of functions
import useBoolean from 'react-hanger/useBoolean' // will import only this function
Just an alternative syntax to
useState, because it doesn't need array destructuring.
It returns an object with
value and a
setValue method.
const username = useStateful('test');
username.setValue('tom');
console.log(username.value);
const showCounter = useBoolean(true);
Methods:
toggle
setTrue
setFalse
const counter = useNumber(0);
const limitedNumber = useNumber(3, { upperLimit: 5, lowerLimit: 3 });
const rotatingNumber = useNumber(0, {
upperLimit: 5,
lowerLimit: 0,
loop: true,
});
Methods:
Both
increase and
decrease take an optional
amount argument which is 1 by default, and will override the
step property if it's used in the options.
increase(amount = 1)
decrease(amount = 1 )
Options:
lowerLimit
upperLimit
loop
step - sets the increase/decrease amount of the number upfront, but it can still be overriden by
number.increase(3) or
number.decrease(5)
const newTodo = useInput('');
<input value={newTodo.value} onChange={newTodo.onChange} />
<input {...newTodo.eventBind} />
<Slider {...newTodo.valueBind} />
Methods:
clear
onChange
eventBind - binds the
value and
onChange props to an input that has
e.target.value
valueBind - binds the
value and
onChange props to an input that's using only
value in
onChange (like most external components)
Properties:
hasValue
const todos = useArray([]);
Methods:
push - similar to native doesn't return length tho
unshift - similar to native doesn't return length tho
pop - similar to native doesn't return element tho
shift - similar to native doesn't return element tho
clear
removeIndex
removeById - if array consists of objects with some specific
id that you pass
all of them will be removed
modifyById - if array consists of objects with some specific
id that you pass
these elements will be modified.
move - moves item from position to position shifting other elements.
So if input is [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]
from | to | expected
3 | 0 | [4, 1, 2, 3, 5]
-1 | 0 | [5, 1, 2, 3, 4]
1 | -2 | [1, 3, 4, 2, 5]
-3 | -4 | [1, 3, 2, 4, 5]
const { value, set } = useMap([['key', 'value']]);
const { value: anotherValue, remove } = useMap(new Map([['key', 'value']]));
Actions:
set
delete
clear
initialize - applies tuples or map instances
setValue
const set = useSet(new Set<number>([1, 2]));
const { state, setState, resetState } = useSetState({ loading: false });
setState({ loading: true, data: [1, 2, 3] });
resetState();
Methods:
setState(value) - will merge the
value with the current
state (like this.setState works in React)
resetState() - will reset the current
state to the
value which you pass to the
useSetState hook
Properties:
state - the current state
Use it to get the previous value of a prop or a state value. It's from the official React Docs. It might come out of the box in the future.
const Counter = () => {
const [count, setCount] = useState(0);
const prevCount = usePrevious(count);
return (
<h1>
Now: {count}, before: {prevCount}
</h1>
);
};
const isPageLoaded = usePageLoad();
const { ready, error } = useScript({
src: 'https://example.com/script.js',
startLoading: true,
delay: 100,
onReady: () => {
console.log('Ready');
},
onError: (error) => {
console.log('Error loading script ', error);
},
});
const isDocumentReady = useDocumentReady();
useGoogleAnalytics({
id: googleAnalyticsId,
startLoading: true,
delay: 500,
});
const { width, height } = useWindowSize();
const done = useDelay(1000);
const tokenValue = usePersist('auth-token', 'value');
useToggleBodyClass(true, 'dark-mode');
useOnClick((event) => {
console.log('Click event fired: ', event);
});
// Pass ref to the element
const containerRef = useOnClickOutside(() => {
console.log('Clicked outside container');
});
// pass ref to the element
// call focusElement to focus the element
const [elementRef, focusElement] = useFocus();
const { imageVisible, bindToImage } = useImage(src, onLoad, onError);
useOnMount,
useOnUnmount and
useLifecycleHooks with
useEffect.
This:
useOnMount(() => console.log("I'm mounted!"));
useOnUnmount(() => console.log("I'm unmounted"));
// OR
useLifecycleHooks({
onMount: () => console.log("I'm mounted!"),
onUnmount: () => console.log("I'm unmounted!"),
});
to:
useEffect(() => {
console.log("I'm mounted!");
return () => console.log("I'm unmounted");
}, []);
bind and
bindToInput are got renamed to
valueBind and
eventBind respectively on
useInput hook