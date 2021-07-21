Set of a helpful hooks, for different specific to some primitives types state changing helpers.

Has two APIs:

First and original from v1 is based on object destructuring e.g. const { value, toggle } = useBoolean(false) (Docs below)

(Docs below) Second API (recommended why?) is based on more idiomatic to React hooks API, e.g. like useState with array destructuring const [value, actions] = useBoolean(false) (Docs)

Install

yarn add react-hanger

Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import { useInput, useBoolean, useNumber, useArray, useOnMount, useOnUnmount } from 'react-hanger' ; const App = () => { const newTodo = useInput( '' ); const showCounter = useBoolean( true ); const limitedNumber = useNumber( 3 , { lowerLimit : 0 , upperLimit : 5 }); const counter = useNumber( 0 ); const todos = useArray([ 'hi there' , 'sup' , 'world' ]); const rotatingNumber = useNumber( 0 , { lowerLimit : 0 , upperLimit : 4 , loop : true , }); return ( < div > < button onClick = {showCounter.toggle} > toggle counter </ button > < button onClick = {() => counter.increase()}> increase </ button > {showCounter.value && < span > {counter.value} </ span > } < button onClick = {() => counter.decrease()}> decrease </ button > < button onClick = {todos.clear} > clear todos </ button > < input type = "text" value = {newTodo.value} onChange = {newTodo.onChange} /> </ div > ); };

Example

API reference (object destructuring)

How to import?

import { useBoolean } from 'react-hanger' // will import all of functions import useBoolean from 'react-hanger/useBoolean' // will import only this function

useStateful

Just an alternative syntax to useState , because it doesn't need array destructuring. It returns an object with value and a setValue method.

const username = useStateful( 'test' ); username.setValue( 'tom' ); console .log(username.value);

useBoolean

const showCounter = useBoolean( true );

Methods:

toggle

setTrue

setFalse

useNumber

const counter = useNumber( 0 ); const limitedNumber = useNumber( 3 , { upperLimit : 5 , lowerLimit : 3 }); const rotatingNumber = useNumber( 0 , { upperLimit : 5 , lowerLimit : 0 , loop : true , });

Methods:

Both increase and decrease take an optional amount argument which is 1 by default, and will override the step property if it's used in the options.

increase(amount = 1)

decrease(amount = 1 )

Options:

lowerLimit

upperLimit

loop

step - sets the increase/decrease amount of the number upfront, but it can still be overriden by number.increase(3) or number.decrease(5)

useInput

const newTodo = useInput( '' );

<input value={newTodo.value} onChange={newTodo.onChange} />

<input {...newTodo.eventBind} /> < Slider { ...newTodo.valueBind } />

Methods:

clear

onChange

eventBind - binds the value and onChange props to an input that has e.target.value

- binds the and props to an input that has valueBind - binds the value and onChange props to an input that's using only value in onChange (like most external components)

Properties:

hasValue

useArray

const todos = useArray([]);

Methods:

push - similar to native doesn't return length tho

- similar to native doesn't return length tho unshift - similar to native doesn't return length tho

- similar to native doesn't return length tho pop - similar to native doesn't return element tho

- similar to native doesn't return element tho shift - similar to native doesn't return element tho

- similar to native doesn't return element tho clear

removeIndex

removeById - if array consists of objects with some specific id that you pass all of them will be removed

- if array consists of objects with some specific that you pass all of them will be removed modifyById - if array consists of objects with some specific id that you pass these elements will be modified.

- if array consists of objects with some specific that you pass these elements will be modified. move - moves item from position to position shifting other elements.

So if input is [1, 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ] from | to | expected 3 | 0 | [4, 1 , 2 , 3 , 5 ] -1 | 0 | [5, 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ] 1 | -2 | [1, 3 , 4 , 2 , 5 ] -3 | -4 | [1, 3 , 2 , 4 , 5 ]

useMap

const { value, set } = useMap([['key', 'value']]); const { value: anotherValue, remove } = useMap( new Map ([[ 'key' , 'value' ]]));

Actions:

set

delete

clear

initialize - applies tuples or map instances

- applies tuples or map instances setValue

useSet

const set = useSet(new Set<number>([1, 2]));

useSetState

const { state, setState, resetState } = useSetState({ loading : false }); setState({ loading : true , data : [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] }); resetState();

Methods:

setState(value) - will merge the value with the current state (like this.setState works in React)

- will merge the with the current (like this.setState works in React) resetState() - will reset the current state to the value which you pass to the useSetState hook

Properties:

state - the current state

usePrevious

Use it to get the previous value of a prop or a state value. It's from the official React Docs. It might come out of the box in the future.

const Counter = () => { const [count, setCount] = useState( 0 ); const prevCount = usePrevious(count); return ( < h1 > Now: {count}, before: {prevCount} </ h1 > ); };

usePageLoad

const isPageLoaded = usePageLoad();

useScript

const { ready, error } = useScript({ src : 'https://example.com/script.js' , startLoading : true , delay : 100 , onReady : () => { console .log( 'Ready' ); }, onError : ( error ) => { console .log( 'Error loading script ' , error); }, });

useDocumentReady

const isDocumentReady = useDocumentReady();

useGoogleAnalytics

useGoogleAnalytics({ id : googleAnalyticsId, startLoading : true , delay : 500 , });

useWindowSize

const { width, height } = useWindowSize();

useDelay

const done = useDelay( 1000 );

usePersist

const tokenValue = usePersist( 'auth-token' , 'value' );

useToggleBodyClass

useToggleBodyClass( true , 'dark-mode' );

useOnClick

useOnClick( ( event ) => { console .log( 'Click event fired: ' , event); });

useOnClickOutside

const containerRef = useOnClickOutside( () => { console .log( 'Clicked outside container' ); });

useFocus

const [elementRef, focusElement] = useFocus();

useImage

const { imageVisible, bindToImage } = useImage(src, onLoad, onError);

Migration from v1 to v2

Migration to array based API is a bit more complex but recommended (especially if you're using ESLint rules for hooks). Take a look at this section in array API docs.

All lifecycle helpers are removed. Please replace useOnMount , useOnUnmount and useLifecycleHooks with useEffect . This:

useOnMount( () => console .log( "I'm mounted!" )); useOnUnmount( () => console .log( "I'm unmounted" )); useLifecycleHooks({ onMount : () => console .log( "I'm mounted!" ), onUnmount : () => console .log( "I'm unmounted!" ), });

to:

useEffect( () => { console .log( "I'm mounted!" ); return () => console .log( "I'm unmounted" ); }, []);