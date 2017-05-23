React component for Jonathan Suh's hamburguers (https://jonsuh.com/hamburgers/)
npm i -S react-hamburgers
Configure hamburgers in your project following the oficial doc (https://github.com/jonsuh/hamburgers)
Use
react-hamburgers component as follows:
import React from 'react';
import Hamburger from 'react-hamburgers';
export default class MyComponent extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = { active: false };
}
render() {
return (
<div>
<Hamburger
active={this.state.active}
type="slider"
onClick={() => this.setState({ active: !this.state.active })}
>
</div>
);
}
}