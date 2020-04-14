React Hamburger Menu

Built for React, this is a handy UI component for a menu icon in a mobile site or application.

Installation

react-hamburger-menu requires React 0.14 or later.

npm install --save react-hamburger-menu

Demo & Example

Live demo: cameronbourke.github.io/react-hamburger-menu

To build the example locally, clone this repo then run:

npm install npm start Then open localhost: 8080 in a browser.

Usage

React Hamburger Menu only has two required props. They are isOpen and menuClicked . The other 7 props are optional.

menuClicked

Note: This prop is passed a function . This function will be invoked when the component is clicked . The function should responsible for updating the state that is passed to isOpen . The function passed to menuClicked could look something like the following:

handleClick() { this .setState({ open : ! this .state.open }); }

An example use of React Hamburger Menu looks like:

<HamburgerMenu isOpen={ this .state.open} menuClicked={ this .handleClick.bind( this )} width={ 18 } height={ 15 } strokeWidth={ 1 } rotate={ 0 } color= 'black' borderRadius={ 0 } animationDuration={ 0.5 } />

Note, not all props are required. All the props besides isOpen and menuClicked have defaults.

Options

Property Type Default Description isOpen bool undefined determines whether the menu is a hamburger or cross icon menuClicked func undefined will be invoked when the component is clicked width number 36 the width of the icon height number 30 the height of the icon strokeWidth number 2 the stroke width of the lines rotate number 0 the rotation of the icon, eg {45} would be 45deg color string #000 the color of both icons borderRadius number 0 the border radius of the lines animationDuration number 0.4 the length of time it takes for the icon transitions to complete. className string undefined the class name for the container element

Todo

Add Unit Tests

License

MIT Licensed Copyright (c) Cameron Bourke 2016