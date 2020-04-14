openbase logo
rhm

react-hamburger-menu

by Cameron Bourke
1.2.1 (see all)

Built for React, handy menu icon.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.3K

GitHub Stars

101

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Menus

Readme

React Hamburger Menu

Built for React, this is a handy UI component for a menu icon in a mobile site or application.

Installation

react-hamburger-menu requires React 0.14 or later.

npm install --save react-hamburger-menu

Demo & Example

Live demo: cameronbourke.github.io/react-hamburger-menu

To build the example locally, clone this repo then run:

npm install
npm start
Then open localhost:8080 in a browser.

Usage

React Hamburger Menu only has two required props. They are isOpen and menuClicked. The other 7 props are optional.

Note: This prop is passed a function. This function will be invoked when the component is clicked. The function should responsible for updating the state that is passed to isOpen. The function passed to menuClicked could look something like the following:

handleClick() {
    this.setState({
        open: !this.state.open
    });
}

An example use of React Hamburger Menu looks like:

<HamburgerMenu
    isOpen={this.state.open}
    menuClicked={this.handleClick.bind(this)}
    width={18}
    height={15}
    strokeWidth={1}
    rotate={0}
    color='black'
    borderRadius={0}
    animationDuration={0.5}
/>

Note, not all props are required. All the props besides isOpen and menuClicked have defaults.

Options

PropertyTypeDefaultDescription
isOpenboolundefineddetermines whether the menu is a hamburger or cross icon
menuClickedfuncundefinedwill be invoked when the component is clicked
widthnumber36the width of the icon
heightnumber30the height of the icon
strokeWidthnumber2the stroke width of the lines
rotatenumber0the rotation of the icon, eg {45} would be 45deg
colorstring#000the color of both icons
borderRadiusnumber0the border radius of the lines
animationDurationnumber0.4the length of time it takes for the icon transitions to complete.
classNamestringundefinedthe class name for the container element

Todo

  • Add Unit Tests

License

MIT Licensed Copyright (c) Cameron Bourke 2016

