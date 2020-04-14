Built for React, this is a handy UI component for a menu icon in a mobile site or application.
react-hamburger-menu requires React 0.14 or later.
npm install --save react-hamburger-menu
Live demo: cameronbourke.github.io/react-hamburger-menu
To build the example locally, clone this repo then run:
npm install
npm start
Then open localhost:8080 in a browser.
React Hamburger Menu only has two required props. They are
isOpen and
menuClicked. The other 7 props are optional.
Note: This prop is passed a
function. This function will be invoked when the component is
clicked. The function should responsible for updating the state that is passed to
isOpen. The function passed to
menuClicked could look something like the following:
handleClick() {
this.setState({
open: !this.state.open
});
}
An example use of React Hamburger Menu looks like:
<HamburgerMenu
isOpen={this.state.open}
menuClicked={this.handleClick.bind(this)}
width={18}
height={15}
strokeWidth={1}
rotate={0}
color='black'
borderRadius={0}
animationDuration={0.5}
/>
Note, not all props are required. All the props besides
isOpen and
menuClicked have defaults.
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
|isOpen
|bool
|undefined
|determines whether the menu is a hamburger or cross icon
|menuClicked
|func
|undefined
|will be invoked when the component is clicked
|width
|number
|36
|the width of the icon
|height
|number
|30
|the height of the icon
|strokeWidth
|number
|2
|the stroke width of the lines
|rotate
|number
|0
|the rotation of the icon, eg {45} would be
45deg
|color
|string
|#000
|the color of both icons
|borderRadius
|number
|0
|the border radius of the lines
|animationDuration
|number
|0.4
|the length of time it takes for the icon transitions to complete.
|className
|string
|undefined
|the class name for the container element
MIT Licensed Copyright (c) Cameron Bourke 2016