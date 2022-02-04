React H5 Audio Player

Audio player component that provides consistent UI/UX on different browsers.

Super customizable layout

Flexbox css with SVG icons. Mobile friendly.

I18n and a11y supported, keyboards events supported.

Support Media Source Extensions (MSE) and Encrypted Media Extensions (EME)

Written in TypeScript.

Live Demo: Storybook

Try it on CodePen: codepen.io/lhz516/pen/dyGpmgP

Supported browsers: Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Opera, Edge, IE 11

Installation

$ npm i react-h5-audio-player

Or

$ yarn add react-h5-audio-player

Usage

import AudioPlayer from 'react-h5-audio-player' ; import 'react-h5-audio-player/lib/styles.css' ; const Player = () => ( < AudioPlayer autoPlay src = "http://example.com/audio.mp3" onPlay = {e => console.log("onPlay")} // other props here /> );

Keyboard shortcuts (When audio player focused)

They can be turned off by setting hasDefaultKeyBindings prop to false

Key binding Action Space Play/Pause ← Rewind → Forward ↑ Volume up ↓ Volume down L Toggle loop M Toggle mute

Props

HTML Audio Tag Native Attributes

Props Type Default Note src string '' preload 'auto' | 'metadata' | 'none' 'auto' autoPlay boolean false Won't work on most mobile devices loop boolean false muted boolean false volume number 1.0 Won't work on most mobile devices crossOrigin string undefined mediaGroup string undefined

More native attributes detail: MDN Audio element

The controls attribute defaults to false and should never be changed to true because this library is already providing UI.

UI/UX Props

Props Type Default Note showSkipControls boolean false Show Previous/Next buttons showJumpControls boolean true Show Rewind/Forward buttons showDownloadProgress boolean true Show download progress over progress bar showFilledProgress boolean true Show filled (already played) area on progress bar showFilledVolume boolean false Show filled volume area on volume bar hasDefaultKeyBindings boolean true Whether has default keyboard shortcuts autoPlayAfterSrcChange boolean true Play audio after src is changed, no matter autoPlay is true or false volumeJumpStep number 0.1 Indicates the volume jump step when pressing up/down arrow key, volume range is 0 to 1 progressJumpStep number 5000 Deprecated, use progressJumpSteps. Indicates the progress jump step (ms) when clicking rewind/forward button or left/right arrow key progressJumpSteps object { backward: 5000, forward: 5000 } Indicates the progress jump step (ms) when clicking rewind/forward button or left/right arrow key progressUpdateInterval number 20 Indicates the interval (ms) that the progress bar UI updates, listenInterval number 1000 Indicates the interval (ms) to call the onListened prop during playback defaultCurrentTime ReactNode '--:--' Default display for audio's current time before src's meta data is loaded defaultDuration ReactNode '--:--' Default display for audio's duration before src's meta data is loaded timeFormat 'auto' | 'mm:ss'

| 'hh:mm:ss' 'auto' Time format for both current time and duration. 'auto' means when duration is greater than one hour, time format is hh:mm:ss , otherwise it's mm:ss header ReactNode null Header of the audio player footer ReactNode null Footer of the audio player layout 'stacked' | 'horizontal' |

'stacked-reverse' |

'horizontal-reverse' 'stacked' Overall layout of the audio player customIcons CustomIcons {} Custom icons to replace the default ones customProgressBarSection Array<string |

ReactElement> [CURRENT_TIME,

PROGRESS_BAR,

DURATION] Custom layout of progress bar section customControlsSection Array<string |

ReactElement> [ADDITIONAL_CONTROLS,

MAIN_CONTROLS,

VOLUME_CONTROLS] Custom layout of controls section customAdditionalControls Array<string |

ReactElement> [LOOP] Custom layout of additional controls customVolumeControls Array<string |

ReactElement> [VOLUME] Custom layout of volume controls i18nAriaLabels I18nAriaLabels I18nAriaLabels A configuration object to overwrite the default aria-label on the action buttons mse Object null A configuration object so the player can play audio chunks, MSE streams and encrypted audio (See section about Media Source Extensions in this Readme) mse.srcDuration number - The complete duration of the MSE audio chunks together (this is a key of the mse prop) mse.onSeek Function (Event) - The callback to be used when seek happens (this is a key of the mse prop) mse.srcDuration number - The callback to be used when encrypted audio is detected and needs to be decrypted (this is a key of the mse prop)

Event Props

Supported media events: onPlay , onPause , onEnded , onSeeking , onSeeked , onAbort , onCanPlay , onCanPlayThrough , onEmptied , onError , onLoadStart , onLoadedMetaData , onLoadedData , onPlaying , onSuspend , onWaiting , onVolumeChange

Docs: Media Events | MDN

Note: onTimeUpdate is not supported. Please use onListen with listenInterval for better performance.

Other events

Props Type Default Note onClickPrevious Function (Event) null Called when click Previous button onClickNext Function (Event) null Called when click Next button onListen Function (Event) null Called every listenInterval milliseconds during playback onPlayError Function (Error) null Called when there's error invoking audio.play() , it captures error that onError won't catch onChangeCurrentTimeError Function () null Called when dragging progress bar or press rewind/forward while the audio hasn't loaded yet

UI Overwrites

Besides using props to change UI, React H5 Audio Player provides built-in class names and SASS/LESS variables for developers to overwrite.

SASS variables

$rhap_theme-color : #868686 !default; $rhap_background-color : #fff !default; $rhap_bar-color : #e4e4e4 !default; $rhap_time-color : #333 !default; $rhap_font-family : inherit !default;

For LESS variables, just replace $ with @ . This library supports both.

Status class names

There are some status class names on the audio player's wrapper div. They can be used for overwriting styles.

className Description rhap_loop--on Loop is on rhap_loop--off Loop is off rhap_play-status--paused Paused status rhap_play-status--playing Playing status

For example:

.rhap_play-status--paused .rhap_progress-bar { }

Advanced Usage

Access to the audio element

You can get direct access to the underlying audio element. First get a ref to ReactAudioPlayer:

this .player = createRef() <ReactAudioPlayer ref={ this .player} />

Then you can access the audio element like this:

this.player.current.audio.current

Media Source Extensions and Encrypted Media Extensions

You can use Media Source Extensions and Encrypted Media Extensions with this player. You need to provide the complete duration, and also a onSeek and onEncrypted callbacks. The logic for feeding the audio buffer and providing the decryption keys (if using encryption) must be set in the consumer side. The player does not provide that logic. Check the StoryBook example to understand better how to use.

Release Notes

https://github.com/lhz516/react-h5-audio-player/releases

How to contribute

Issues and PR's are welcome.

Credits