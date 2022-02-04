Live Demo: Storybook
Try it on CodePen: codepen.io/lhz516/pen/dyGpmgP
Supported browsers: Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Opera, Edge, IE 11
$ npm i react-h5-audio-player
Or
$ yarn add react-h5-audio-player
import AudioPlayer from 'react-h5-audio-player';
import 'react-h5-audio-player/lib/styles.css';
// import 'react-h5-audio-player/lib/styles.less' Use LESS
// import 'react-h5-audio-player/src/styles.scss' Use SASS
const Player = () => (
<AudioPlayer
autoPlay
src="http://example.com/audio.mp3"
onPlay={e => console.log("onPlay")}
// other props here
/>
);
They can be turned off by setting
hasDefaultKeyBindings prop to
false
|Key binding
|Action
|Space
|Play/Pause
|←
|Rewind
|→
|Forward
|↑
|Volume up
|↓
|Volume down
|L
|Toggle loop
|M
|Toggle mute
|Props
|Type
|Default
|Note
|src
|string
|''
|preload
|'auto' | 'metadata' | 'none'
|'auto'
|autoPlay
|boolean
|false
|Won't work on most mobile devices
|loop
|boolean
|false
|muted
|boolean
|false
|volume
|number
|1.0
|Won't work on most mobile devices
|crossOrigin
|string
|undefined
|mediaGroup
|string
|undefined
More native attributes detail: MDN Audio element
The
controls attribute defaults to
false and should never be changed to
true because this library is already providing UI.
|Props
|Type
|Default
|Note
|showSkipControls
|boolean
|false
|Show Previous/Next buttons
|showJumpControls
|boolean
|true
|Show Rewind/Forward buttons
|showDownloadProgress
|boolean
|true
|Show download progress over progress bar
|showFilledProgress
|boolean
|true
|Show filled (already played) area on progress bar
|showFilledVolume
|boolean
|false
|Show filled volume area on volume bar
|hasDefaultKeyBindings
|boolean
|true
|Whether has default keyboard shortcuts
|autoPlayAfterSrcChange
|boolean
|true
|Play audio after
src is changed, no matter
autoPlay is
true or
false
|volumeJumpStep
|number
|0.1
|Indicates the volume jump step when pressing up/down arrow key, volume range is
0 to
1
|progressJumpStep
|number
|5000
|Deprecated, use progressJumpSteps. Indicates the progress jump step (ms) when clicking rewind/forward button or left/right arrow key
|progressJumpSteps
|object
{ backward: 5000, forward: 5000 }
|Indicates the progress jump step (ms) when clicking rewind/forward button or left/right arrow key
|progressUpdateInterval
|number
|20
|Indicates the interval (ms) that the progress bar UI updates,
|listenInterval
|number
|1000
|Indicates the interval (ms) to call the
onListened prop during playback
|defaultCurrentTime
|ReactNode
|'--:--'
|Default display for audio's current time before src's meta data is loaded
|defaultDuration
|ReactNode
|'--:--'
|Default display for audio's duration before src's meta data is loaded
|timeFormat
|'auto' | 'mm:ss'
| 'hh:mm:ss'
|'auto'
|Time format for both current time and duration.
'auto' means when duration is greater than one hour, time format is
hh:mm:ss, otherwise it's
mm:ss
|header
|ReactNode
|null
|Header of the audio player
|footer
|ReactNode
|null
|Footer of the audio player
|layout
|'stacked' | 'horizontal' |
'stacked-reverse' |
'horizontal-reverse'
|'stacked'
|Overall layout of the audio player
|customIcons
|CustomIcons
|{}
|Custom icons to replace the default ones
|customProgressBarSection
|Array<string |
ReactElement>
|[CURRENT_TIME,
PROGRESS_BAR,
DURATION]
|Custom layout of progress bar section
|customControlsSection
|Array<string |
ReactElement>
|[ADDITIONAL_CONTROLS,
MAIN_CONTROLS,
VOLUME_CONTROLS]
|Custom layout of controls section
|customAdditionalControls
|Array<string |
ReactElement>
|[LOOP]
|Custom layout of additional controls
|customVolumeControls
|Array<string |
ReactElement>
|[VOLUME]
|Custom layout of volume controls
|i18nAriaLabels
|I18nAriaLabels
|I18nAriaLabels
|A configuration object to overwrite the default
aria-label on the action buttons
|mse
|Object
|null
|A configuration object so the player can play audio chunks, MSE streams and encrypted audio (See section about Media Source Extensions in this Readme)
|mse.srcDuration
|number
|-
|The complete duration of the MSE audio chunks together (this is a key of the mse prop)
|mse.onSeek
|Function (Event)
|-
|The callback to be used when seek happens (this is a key of the mse prop)
|mse.srcDuration
|number
|-
|The callback to be used when encrypted audio is detected and needs to be decrypted (this is a key of the mse prop)
Supported media events:
onPlay,
onPause,
onEnded,
onSeeking,
onSeeked,
onAbort,
onCanPlay,
onCanPlayThrough,
onEmptied,
onError,
onLoadStart,
onLoadedMetaData,
onLoadedData,
onPlaying,
onSuspend,
onWaiting,
onVolumeChange
Docs: Media Events | MDN
Note:
onTimeUpdate is not supported. Please use
onListen with
listenInterval for better performance.
|Props
|Type
|Default
|Note
|onClickPrevious
|Function (Event)
|null
|Called when click Previous button
|onClickNext
|Function (Event)
|null
|Called when click Next button
|onListen
|Function (Event)
|null
|Called every
listenInterval milliseconds during playback
|onPlayError
|Function (Error)
|null
|Called when there's error invoking
audio.play(), it captures error that
onError won't catch
|onChangeCurrentTimeError
|Function ()
|null
|Called when dragging progress bar or press rewind/forward while the audio hasn't loaded yet
Besides using props to change UI, React H5 Audio Player provides built-in class names and SASS/LESS variables for developers to overwrite.
$rhap_theme-color: #868686 !default; // Color of all buttons and volume/progress indicators
$rhap_background-color: #fff !default; // Color of the player background
$rhap_bar-color: #e4e4e4 !default; // Color of volume and progress bar
$rhap_time-color: #333 !default; // Font color of current time and duration
$rhap_font-family: inherit !default; // Font family of current time and duration
For LESS variables, just replace
$ with
@. This library supports both.
There are some status class names on the audio player's wrapper div. They can be used for overwriting styles.
|className
|Description
|rhap_loop--on
|Loop is on
|rhap_loop--off
|Loop is off
|rhap_play-status--paused
|Paused status
|rhap_play-status--playing
|Playing status
For example:
.rhap_play-status--paused .rhap_progress-bar {
// Overwrite the progress bar style while the audio is paused
}
You can get direct access to the underlying audio element. First get a ref to ReactAudioPlayer:
this.player = createRef()
<ReactAudioPlayer ref={this.player} />
Then you can access the audio element like this:
this.player.current.audio.current
You can use Media Source Extensions and Encrypted Media Extensions with this player. You need to provide the complete duration, and also a onSeek and onEncrypted callbacks. The logic for feeding the audio buffer and providing the decryption keys (if using encryption) must be set in the consumer side. The player does not provide that logic. Check the StoryBook example to understand better how to use.
