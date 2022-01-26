‼️ This repository is no longer maintained by the original author. PRs are still welcome, but active support is limited
The goal of this project is to be able to generate an entire WordPress post created with Gutenberg, within a seperate React based frontend.
Using LazyBlocks to create custom blocks you can mix both custom and builtin blocks in your posts & pages.
The frontend can either be a ReactJS App or Gatsby Headless site.
In order for this to work we'll need to get the Gutenberg data as JSON from WP via REST.
The following code exposes a new field on posts and pages called
blocks. It can be added either via a plugin or in your theme's
functions.php file
<?php
add_action(
'rest_api_init',
function () {
if ( ! function_exists( 'use_block_editor_for_post_type' ) ) {
require ABSPATH . 'wp-admin/includes/post.php';
}
// Surface all Gutenberg blocks in the WordPress REST API
$post_types = get_post_types_by_support( [ 'editor' ] );
foreach ( $post_types as $post_type ) {
if ( use_block_editor_for_post_type( $post_type ) ) {
register_rest_field(
$post_type,
'blocks',
[
'get_callback' => function ( array $post ) {
return parse_blocks( $post['content']['raw'] );
},
]
);
}
}
}
);
Install react-gutenberg and it's peer dependencies
yarn add react-gutenberg @loadable/component
npm i react-gutenberg @loadable/component
for consumption in Typescript Project, also add
@types/loadable__component as a dev dependency
yarn add -D @types/loadable__component
npm i --dev @types/loadable__component
import WPGBlocks from 'react-gutenberg'
…
constructor(props) {
super(props)
const WP_URL = https://my-wordpess-site.com/wp-json/wp/v2/posts
fetch(WP_URL)
.then(response => response.json())
.then(posts => {
this.setState( { posts })
})
}
render() {
const { posts } = this.state
if (!posts) return (
<div>Loading...</div>
)
return (
<div class="posts">
{ posts.map(post => (
<div className="post" data-id={post.id}>
<h2>{post.title.rendered}</h2>
<WPGBlocks blocks={post.blocks} />
</div>
)) }
</div>
)
}
…
import * as React from 'react'
import { graphql } from 'gatsby'
import WPGBlocks from 'react-gutenberg'
import { IWPGBlock } from 'react-gutenberg/src/types'
const Loading = () => <div class="loading"></div>
interface IPost {
wordpress_id: number
id: number
title: string
blocks: IWPGBlock[]
}
const Post: React.FC<{ data: { post: IPost } }> = ({ data }) => {
const { id, title, blocks } = data.post
return (
<Layout>
<article data-id={id}>
<h2>{title}</h2>
<WPGBlocks blocks={blocks} />
</article>
</Layout>
)
}
export default Post
export const pageQuery = graphql`
fragment WPPost on wordpress__POST {
wordpress_id
id
title
excerpt
slug
type
date
categories {
name
slug
}
}
fragment Blocks on wordpress__POSTBlocks {
blockName
innerHTML
innerBlocks {
blockName
innerHTML
attrs {
blockId
blockUniqueClass
custom_name
}
innerBlocks {
blockName
innerHTML
attrs {
blockId
blockUniqueClass
custom_name_in_column
}
}
}
}
query PostById($id: String!) {
post: wordpressPost(id: { eq: $id }) {
...WPPost
blocks {
...Blocks
}
}
}
`
By default the raw
innerHTML is used to render the block, however in some cases it is more beneficial that the block is built up in React for example having a the Gallery component to support lightbox effect.
As a fallback if a block can't be found it is rendered with the HTML Block which should cover most of the default Wordpress Blocks.
The main purpose of this library is to give you a easy way to add any custom blocks for your projects.
Blocks created with LazyBlocks have a
blockName starting with
lazyblock/.
To do this you should lazy import all your custom blocks into one file say
blocks/index.tsx(typescript) exporting a function that decides what component to load for which block name.
To support SSR, we use
loadable. Install it:
npm install @loadable/component @types/loadable__component --save
// src/blocks/index.tsx
import loadable from '@loadable/component'
const Employee = loadable(() => import('./employee'))
export default function GetCustomBlock(name: string) {
switch (name) {
case 'lazyblock/employee': return Employee
default: return null
}
}
Then wherever you use the
WPGBlocks component send it the function
GetCustomBlock on the prop
mapToBlock. The library will then first call your function before checking if it has a component.
Usage Example: `
You may also supply your own components for the default blocks.
Example of a custom component for
core/paragraph block:
import { IWPGBlock } from 'react-gutenberg/'
import * as React from 'react'
const CustomParagraphBlock:React.FC<IWPGBlock> = (props) => {
const {
attrs,
innerHTML } = props
return (
<div className="custom-paragraph" dangerouslySetInnerHTML={{__html: innerHTML}}/>
)
}
export default CustomParagraphBlock
For most people it might be fine just taking the raw html from the REST response;
content.rendered, but I realized that some components I need to make more interactive.
This project hopefully gives a platform to parse the
blocks property from a REST response and where needed custom and interactive blocks can be made Reactive.
This project is dependent on PR requests and the community.
Source is coded in TypeScript to enforce more understandable code.
Make sure to install TypeScript before trying to build
npm install -g typescript
The styles of each block is kept to a minimal and should work in both dark and light mode conditions.
Classes on blocks should conform to the BEM naming convention.
Included is the default WP styles for Blocks based on the Twenty Ninetween theme. To use it:
import "react-gutenberg/default.css"