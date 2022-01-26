‼️ This repository is no longer maintained by the original author. PRs are still welcome, but active support is limited

Minimilistic ReactJS Gutenberg Blocks

The goal of this project is to be able to generate an entire WordPress post created with Gutenberg, within a seperate React based frontend.

Using LazyBlocks to create custom blocks you can mix both custom and builtin blocks in your posts & pages.

The frontend can either be a ReactJS App or Gatsby Headless site.

View Demo

Prerequisites

In order for this to work we'll need to get the Gutenberg data as JSON from WP via REST.

The following code exposes a new field on posts and pages called blocks . It can be added either via a plugin or in your theme's functions.php file

add_action( 'rest_api_init' , function () { if ( ! function_exists( 'use_block_editor_for_post_type' ) ) { require ABSPATH . 'wp-admin/includes/post.php' ; } $post_types = get_post_types_by_support( [ 'editor' ] ); foreach ( $post_types as $post_type ) { if ( use_block_editor_for_post_type( $post_type ) ) { register_rest_field( $post_type, 'blocks' , [ 'get_callback' => function ( array $post ) { return parse_blocks( $post[ 'content' ][ 'raw' ] ); }, ] ); } } } );

Usage

Install

Install react-gutenberg and it's peer dependencies

yarn add react-gutenberg @loadable/component

npm i react-gutenberg @loadable/component

for consumption in Typescript Project, also add @types/loadable__component as a dev dependency

yarn add -D @types/loadable__component

npm i --dev @types/loadable__component

ReactJS Example

import WPGBlocks from 'react-gutenberg' … constructor(props) { super(props) const WP_URL = https://my-wordpess-site.com/wp-json/wp/v2/posts fetch(WP_URL) .then(response => response.json()) .then(posts => { this.setState( { posts }) }) } render() { const { posts } = this.state if (!posts) return ( <div>Loading...</div> ) return ( <div class="posts"> { posts.map(post => ( <div className="post" data-id={post.id}> <h2>{post.title.rendered}</h2> <WPGBlocks blocks={post.blocks} /> </div> )) } </div> ) } …

Gatsby Example

import * as React from 'react' import { graphql } from 'gatsby' import WPGBlocks from 'react-gutenberg' import { IWPGBlock } from 'react-gutenberg/src/types' const Loading = () => <div class="loading"></div> interface IPost { wordpress_id: number id: number title: string blocks: IWPGBlock[] } const Post: React.FC<{ data: { post: IPost } }> = ({ data }) => { const { id, title, blocks } = data.post return ( <Layout> <article data-id={id}> <h2>{title}</h2> <WPGBlocks blocks={blocks} /> </article> </Layout> ) } export default Post export const pageQuery = graphql` fragment WPPost on wordpress__POST { wordpress_id id title excerpt slug type date categories { name slug } } fragment Blocks on wordpress__POSTBlocks { blockName innerHTML innerBlocks { blockName innerHTML attrs { blockId blockUniqueClass custom_name } innerBlocks { blockName innerHTML attrs { blockId blockUniqueClass custom_name_in_column } } } } query PostById($id: String!) { post: wordpressPost(id: { eq: $id }) { ...WPPost blocks { ...Blocks } } } `

Supported/Implemented WP Gutenberg Blocks

By default the raw innerHTML is used to render the block, however in some cases it is more beneficial that the block is built up in React for example having a the Gallery component to support lightbox effect.

As a fallback if a block can't be found it is rendered with the HTML Block which should cover most of the default Wordpress Blocks.

Common Blocks

Paragraph

Paragraph Image

Image Heading

Heading Gallery

Gallery List

List Quote

Quote Audio

Audio Cover

Cover File

File Video

Formatting

Code

Code Classic ! Raw html support only

Classic ! Raw html support only Custom HTML ! Raw html support only

Custom HTML ! Raw html support only Preformatted

Preformatted Pullquote

Pullquote Table

Table Verse

Layout Elements

Button

Button Columns ! Yes supports recursive blocks

Columns ! Yes supports recursive blocks Media & Text

Media & Text More

More Page Break

Page Break Separator

Separator Spacer

Widgets

Shortcode ! Not to be implemented

Shortcode ! Not to be implemented Archives

Archives Calendar

Calendar Categories

Categories Latest Comments

Latest Comments Latest Posts

Latest Posts RSS

RSS Search

Search Tag Cloud

Embeds

Embed

Embed Twitter

Twitter Youtube

Youtube Facebook

Facebook Instagram

Instagram Wordpress

Wordpress SoundCloud

SoundCloud Spotify

Spotify Flickr

Flickr Vimeo

Custom Blocks

Adding your own Custom Blocks

The main purpose of this library is to give you a easy way to add any custom blocks for your projects.

Blocks created with LazyBlocks have a blockName starting with lazyblock/ .

To do this you should lazy import all your custom blocks into one file say blocks/index.tsx (typescript) exporting a function that decides what component to load for which block name.

To support SSR, we use loadable . Install it: npm install @loadable/component @types/loadable__component --save

import loadable from '@loadable/component' const Employee = loadable( () => import ( './employee' )) export default function GetCustomBlock ( name: string ) { switch (name) { case 'lazyblock/employee' : return Employee default : return null } }

Then wherever you use the WPGBlocks component send it the function GetCustomBlock on the prop mapToBlock . The library will then first call your function before checking if it has a component.

Usage Example: `

Custom Component for Default Blocks

You may also supply your own components for the default blocks.

Example of a custom component for core/paragraph block:

import { IWPGBlock } from 'react-gutenberg/' import * as React from 'react' const CustomParagraphBlock:React.FC<IWPGBlock> = ( props ) => { const { attrs, innerHTML } = props return ( < div className = "custom-paragraph" dangerouslySetInnerHTML = {{__html: innerHTML }}/> ) } export default CustomParagraphBlock

For most people it might be fine just taking the raw html from the REST response; content.rendered , but I realized that some components I need to make more interactive.

This project hopefully gives a platform to parse the blocks property from a REST response and where needed custom and interactive blocks can be made Reactive.

Contribute

This project is dependent on PR requests and the community.

Source is coded in TypeScript to enforce more understandable code.

Make sure to install TypeScript before trying to build npm install -g typescript

Styling

The styles of each block is kept to a minimal and should work in both dark and light mode conditions.

Classes on blocks should conform to the BEM naming convention.