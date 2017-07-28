React Guard

React Guard helps to prevent White Screen of Death, improves user expirience and assists in the bug hunt.

It patches React, so it wraps every render function (including function components) intro try-catch block.

If an exception occurs during the rendering, it calls specified guard function. The guard function gets the exception object and extra information such as the component props , state and displayName .

Installation

npm install react-guard --save

or

yarn add react-guard

Usage

var React = require ( 'react' ) var reactGuard = require ( 'react-guard' ) reactGuard(React, function ( err, componentInfo ) { console && console .error && console .error(err.stack) Raven.captureException(err, { extra : { props : componentInfo.props, state : componentInfo.state, displayName : componentInfo.displayName } }) return < div > Failed to render </ div > })

License

MIT © Sasha Koss