rg

react-guard

by Sasha Koss
0.5.0 (see all)

🦄 React Guard automagically catches exceptions from React components, extracts useful debug information and prevents White Screen of Death 👻

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

91

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Debugging

Readme

React Guard

React Guard helps to prevent White Screen of Death, improves user expirience and assists in the bug hunt.

It patches React, so it wraps every render function (including function components) intro try-catch block.

If an exception occurs during the rendering, it calls specified guard function. The guard function gets the exception object and extra information such as the component props, state and displayName.

Installation

npm install react-guard --save

or

yarn add react-guard

Usage

var React = require('react')
var reactGuard = require('react-guard')

// Catch and process component render exceptions.
reactGuard(React, function (err, componentInfo) {
  // Print stacktrace to the console
  console && console.error && console.error(err.stack)

  // Notify Sentry (replace with your service of choice)
  Raven.captureException(err, {
    extra: {
      props: componentInfo.props,
      state: componentInfo.state,
      displayName: componentInfo.displayName
    }
  })

  // Replace failed component with "Failed to render".
  // Use `return null` to render nothing.
  return <div>Failed to render</div>
})

License

MIT © Sasha Koss

