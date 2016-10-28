|Demos
A React component enhancer for applying GSAP animations on components without side effects.
For simple use cases you might not need this tool. See this egghead.io tutorial.
Developed as part of the Animachine project.
Requirements:
We have great tools (like react-motion, or Animated) to animate the state and props of our React components but if you ever needed to create a longer animation sequence with React you can still feel the desire to reach out for a tool like GSAP which makes it easy to compose your animation and apply it on the DOM with its super performance and bulit in polyfills. Unfortunately, if you let anything to mutate the DOM of a component, React can break on the next update because is suppose that the DOM looks exacly the same like after the last update. This tool is a work around for this problem.
It's pretty simple: in every render cycle:
In this way you can even update a style of an element (like
transform: 'translateX(${mouse.x})') while you animating the same style relative to its original value (like:
.to(node, 1, {x: '+=300', yoyo: true})
First you have to enhance the component with react-gsap-enhancer:
ES5
var GSAP = require('react-gsap-enhancer')
var MyComponent = GSAP()(React.createClass({
render: function() {/*...*/}
}))
ES6
import GSAP from 'react-gsap-enhancer'
class MyComponent extends Component {
render() {/*...*/}
}
export default GSAP()(MyComponent)
ES7
import GSAP from 'react-gsap-enhancer'
@GSAP()
export default class MyComponent extends Component {
render() {/*...*/}
}
Now you can attach animations to the component with
addAnimation(animationSource). The
animationsSource is a function that returns a GSAP Animation (ex. TweenLite, or TimelineMax) like this:
function moveAnimation(utils) {
return TweenMax.to(utils.target, 1, {x: '+=123'})
}
the utils.target refers to the root node of the component but you can select any of it's children by they props in the good old jQuery style:
function moveAnimation({target}) {//just ES6 syntax sugar
var footer = target.find({type: 'footer'})
var buttons = footer.findAll({type: 'button'})
...
}
and later in a component you can use it like:
...
handleClick() {
var controller = this.addAnimation(moveAnimation)
...
the
addAnimation() returns a controller object that has the same API like the original GSAP Animation so you are free to control it like:
...
handleStartLoad() {
this.progressAnim = this.addAnimation(progressAnim)
this.otherAnim.timeScale(3.4).reverse()
}
handleProgress(progress) {
this.progressAnim.tweenTo(progress)
}
...
enhancedComponent.addAnimation(animationSource[, options]) -> controller: Add an animation to the component with the given source and returns a Controller for it. The options will be passed to the animationSource.
controller
Wraps the GSAP Animation returned from the
animationSource. It's exposing the following GSAP API methods:
For TweenMax and TweenLite:
delay*, duration*, eventCallback, invalidate, isActive, pause, paused, play, progress, restart, resume, reverse, reversed, seek, startTime*, time, timeScale, totalDuration*, totalProgress*, totalTime*,
For TimelineMax and TimelineLite:
currentLabel, duration*, endTime*, eventCallback, from, fromTo, getLabelAfter, getLabelBefore, getLabelArray, getLabelTime, invalidate, isActive, pause, paused, play, progress, restart, resume, reverse, reversed, seek, startTime*, time, timeScale, totalDuration*, totalProgress*, totalTime*, tweenFromTo, tweenTo,
Notes:
.to() or
.add()) aren't exposed by the controller so you can only use them inside the animationSource function while you construct the animation.
*** Trough the controller you can only get values with these methods.
var controller = this.addAnimation(animationSource)
controller.timeScale(2).play()
animationSource
({target, options}) -> GSAP Animation
A function that returns a GSAP Animation.
function animationSource(utils) {
return TweenMax.to(utils.target, 1, {x: 100})
}
this.addAnimation(animationSource)
target
jQuery like object that refers to the root component and lets select its children with chainable find methods and selectors.
target.find(selector): returns with the first match
target.findAll(selector): returns with all the matches
target.findInChildren(selector): returns with the first match in the direct children
target.findAllInChildren(selector): returns with all the matches in the direct children
function animationSource(utils) {
var button = utils.target.findAll({type: 'button'}).find({role: 'submit'})
return TweenMax.to(button, 1, {x: 100})
}
options
Arbitrary object. Passed to the addAnimation call as the second argument and and will be passed to the animationSource
this.addAnimation(animationSource, {offset: this.props.offset})
...
function animationSource(utils) {
return TweenMax.to(utils.target, 1, {x: utils.options.offset})
}
selector
Selectors are usually simple objects and the "find" functions are using it to select the elements with matching props. Ie.
{key: 'head'},
{color: 'red'}, and
{key: 'head', color: 'red} are all matches to
<div key='head' color='red'/>.
I'm looking forward for your feedback!