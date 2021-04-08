React components for GSAP
react-gsap lets you use the GreenSock Animation Platform (GSAP) in React in a fully declarative way.
It abstracts away the direct use of the GSAP Tween and Timeline functions.
If you need the full control it's possible by getting low level access to the underlying objects.
In addition to that it ships some GSAP Plugins and useful helper components.
From version 2 on it's build for GSAP 3 and only has
gsap as a peer dependency. In this way you can update
gsap separately from
react-gsap.
It's built with TypeScript and ships the types directly in the package.
Documentation and examples are here: https://bitworking.github.io/react-gsap/
npm install gsap react-gsap
GreenSock Animation Platform (GSAP) is a set of some JavaScript functions which let you tween a value/attribute/css property over time and insert these tweens into a timeline for more complex animations.
react-gsap just adds some React wrapper components for these functions, so also read the official GreenSock documentation to know how to do things:
MIT © bitworking