rg

react-gsap

by Jan Fischer
3.2.1 (see all)

React components for GSAP

Readme

react-gsap

React components for GSAP

NPM npm type definitions npm bundle size (version)

Introduction

react-gsap lets you use the GreenSock Animation Platform (GSAP) in React in a fully declarative way. It abstracts away the direct use of the GSAP Tween and Timeline functions.

If you need the full control it's possible by getting low level access to the underlying objects.

In addition to that it ships some GSAP Plugins and useful helper components.

From version 2 on it's build for GSAP 3 and only has gsap as a peer dependency. In this way you can update gsap separately from react-gsap.

It's built with TypeScript and ships the types directly in the package.

Documentation and examples are here: https://bitworking.github.io/react-gsap/

The examples on the documentation pages are all editable directly in the browser. So play with it!

Installation

npm install gsap react-gsap

About GSAP

GreenSock Animation Platform (GSAP) is a set of some JavaScript functions which let you tween a value/attribute/css property over time and insert these tweens into a timeline for more complex animations.

react-gsap just adds some React wrapper components for these functions, so also read the official GreenSock documentation to know how to do things:

GreenSock Docs

License

MIT © bitworking

