React component to render a collection of items separated by space or other separator.
npm install --save react-group
<Group>
<button>One</button>
<button>Two</button>
<button>Three</button>
</Group>
Will render three space-separated buttons. See more examples.
The change log can be found on the Releases page.
Everyone is welcome to contribute. Please take a moment to review the contributing guidelines.
MIT License, see the included License.md file.