rg

react-group

by Artem Sapegin
3.0.2 (see all)

Render React children with a separator

Downloads/wk

111K

GitHub Stars

48

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React List

Readme

React Group

npm Build Status

React component to render a collection of items separated by space or other separator.

Installation

npm install --save react-group

Examples

<Group>
  <button>One</button>
  <button>Two</button>
  <button>Three</button>
</Group>

Will render three space-separated buttons. See more examples.

Change log

The change log can be found on the Releases page.

Contributing

Everyone is welcome to contribute. Please take a moment to review the contributing guidelines.

Sponsoring

This software has been developed with lots of coffee, buy me one more cup to keep it going.

Buy Me A Coffee

Author and license

Artem Sapegin.

MIT License, see the included License.md file.

