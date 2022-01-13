React Group

React component to render a collection of items separated by space or other separator.

Installation

npm install --save react-group

Examples

<Group> < button > One </ button > < button > Two </ button > < button > Three </ button > </ Group >

Will render three space-separated buttons. See more examples.

Change log

The change log can be found on the Releases page.

Contributing

Everyone is welcome to contribute. Please take a moment to review the contributing guidelines.

This software has been developed with lots of coffee, buy me one more cup to keep it going.

Author and license

Artem Sapegin.

MIT License, see the included License.md file.