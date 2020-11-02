openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rg

react-gridlist

by Jamie Kyle
1.1.0 (see all)

A virtual-scrolling GridList component based on CSS Grids

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

448

GitHub Stars

409

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React GridList

A virtual-scrolling GridList component based on CSS Grids.

  • Render anything (not just images) of a known width/height inside.
  • Variable height items in the same row.
  • Highly performant virtual scrolling (aka windowing) for buttery smoothness.
  • Customizable & Responsive.
  • Very small bundle size

Install

npm install --save react-gridlist

Example

import React from "react"
import GridList from "react-gridlist"

function getGridGap(elementWidth: number, windowHeight: number) {
  if (elementWidth > 720 && windowHeight > 480) {
    return 10
  } else {
    return 5
  }
}

function getColumnCount(elementWidth: number, gridGap: number) {
  return Math.floor((elementWidth + gridGap) / (300 + gridGap))
}

function getWindowMargin(windowHeight: number) {
  return Math.round(windowHeight * 1.5)
}

function getItemData(image: Image, columnWidth: number) {
  let imageRatio = image.height / image.width
  let adjustedHeight = Math.round(columnWidth * imageRatio)

  return {
    key: image.url,
    height: adjustedHeight,
  }
}

function Example(props) {
  return (
    <GridList
      items={props.images}
      getGridGap={getGridGap}
      getColumnCount={getColumnCount}
      getWindowMargin={getWindowMargin}
      getItemData={getItemData}
      renderItem={(image) => {
        return (
          <img
            src={image.url}
            width={image.width}
            height={image.height}
            className={styles.image}
          />
        )
      }}
    />
  )
}

Fixed Column Width

You can also pass a fixedColumnWidth to lock the columns to a specific pixel width.

<GridList
  // ...
  fixedColumnWidth={300}
/>

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial