React GridList

A virtual-scrolling GridList component based on CSS Grids.

Render anything (not just images) of a known width/height inside.

Variable height items in the same row.

Highly performant virtual scrolling (aka windowing) for buttery smoothness.

Customizable & Responsive.

Very small bundle size

Install

npm install --save react-gridlist

Example

import React from "react" import GridList from "react-gridlist" function getGridGap ( elementWidth: number, windowHeight: number ) { if (elementWidth > 720 && windowHeight > 480 ) { return 10 } else { return 5 } } function getColumnCount ( elementWidth: number, gridGap: number ) { return Math .floor((elementWidth + gridGap) / ( 300 + gridGap)) } function getWindowMargin ( windowHeight: number ) { return Math .round(windowHeight * 1.5 ) } function getItemData ( image: Image, columnWidth: number ) { let imageRatio = image.height / image.width let adjustedHeight = Math .round(columnWidth * imageRatio) return { key : image.url, height : adjustedHeight, } } function Example ( props ) { return ( <GridList items={props.images} getGridGap={getGridGap} getColumnCount={getColumnCount} getWindowMargin={getWindowMargin} getItemData={getItemData} renderItem={(image) => { return ( <img src={image.url} width={image.width} height={image.height} className={styles.image} /> ) }} /> ) }

Fixed Column Width

You can also pass a fixedColumnWidth to lock the columns to a specific pixel width.