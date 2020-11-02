A virtual-scrolling GridList component based on CSS Grids.
npm install --save react-gridlist
import React from "react"
import GridList from "react-gridlist"
function getGridGap(elementWidth: number, windowHeight: number) {
if (elementWidth > 720 && windowHeight > 480) {
return 10
} else {
return 5
}
}
function getColumnCount(elementWidth: number, gridGap: number) {
return Math.floor((elementWidth + gridGap) / (300 + gridGap))
}
function getWindowMargin(windowHeight: number) {
return Math.round(windowHeight * 1.5)
}
function getItemData(image: Image, columnWidth: number) {
let imageRatio = image.height / image.width
let adjustedHeight = Math.round(columnWidth * imageRatio)
return {
key: image.url,
height: adjustedHeight,
}
}
function Example(props) {
return (
<GridList
items={props.images}
getGridGap={getGridGap}
getColumnCount={getColumnCount}
getWindowMargin={getWindowMargin}
getItemData={getItemData}
renderItem={(image) => {
return (
<img
src={image.url}
width={image.width}
height={image.height}
className={styles.image}
/>
)
}}
/>
)
}
You can also pass a
fixedColumnWidth to lock the columns to a specific pixel
width.
<GridList
// ...
fixedColumnWidth={300}
/>