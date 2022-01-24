React-Grid-Layout is a grid layout system much like Packery or Gridster, for React.

Unlike those systems, it is responsive and supports breakpoints. Breakpoint layouts can be provided by the user or autogenerated.

RGL is React-only and does not require jQuery.

GIF from production usage on BitMEX.com

[Demo | Changelog | CodeSandbox Editable demo]

Table of Contents

Demos

Projects Using React-Grid-Layout

Know of others? Create a PR to let me know!

Features

100% React - no jQuery

Compatible with server-rendered apps

Draggable widgets

Resizable widgets

Static widgets

Configurable packing: horizontal, vertical, or off

Bounds checking for dragging and resizing

Widgets may be added or removed without rebuilding grid

Layout can be serialized and restored

Responsive breakpoints

Separate layouts per responsive breakpoint

Grid Items placed using CSS Transforms Performance with CSS Transforms: on / off, note paint (green) as % of time

Compatibility with <React.StrictMode>

Version Compatibility >= 0.17.0 React 16 & 17 >= 0.11.3 React 0.14 & 15 >= 0.10.0 React 0.14 0.8. - 0.9.2 React 0.13 < 0.8 React 0.12

Installation

Install the React-Grid-Layout package package using npm:

npm install react-grid-layout

Include the following stylesheets in your application:

/node_modules/react-grid-layout/css/styles .css /node_modules/react-resizable/css/styles .css

Usage

Use ReactGridLayout like any other component. The following example below will produce a grid with three items where:

users will not be able to drag or resize item a

item b will be restricted to a minimum width of 2 grid blocks and a maximum width of 4 grid blocks

will be restricted to a minimum width of 2 grid blocks and a maximum width of 4 grid blocks users will be able to freely drag and resize item c

import GridLayout from "react-grid-layout" ; class MyFirstGrid extends React . Component { render() { const layout = [ { i : "a" , x : 0 , y : 0 , w : 1 , h : 2 , static : true }, { i : "b" , x : 1 , y : 0 , w : 3 , h : 2 , minW : 2 , maxW : 4 }, { i : "c" , x : 4 , y : 0 , w : 1 , h : 2 } ]; return ( < GridLayout className = "layout" layout = {layout} cols = {12} rowHeight = {30} width = {1200} > < div key = "a" > a </ div > < div key = "b" > b </ div > < div key = "c" > c </ div > </ GridLayout > ); } }

You may also choose to set layout properties directly on the children:

import GridLayout from "react-grid-layout" ; class MyFirstGrid extends React . Component { render() { return ( < GridLayout className = "layout" cols = {12} rowHeight = {30} width = {1200} > < div key = "a" data-grid = {{ x: 0 , y: 0 , w: 1 , h: 2 , static: true }}> a </ div > < div key = "b" data-grid = {{ x: 1 , y: 0 , w: 3 , h: 2 , minW: 2 , maxW: 4 }}> b </ div > < div key = "c" data-grid = {{ x: 4 , y: 0 , w: 1 , h: 2 }}> c </ div > </ GridLayout > ); } }

Usage without Browserify/Webpack

A module usable in a <script> tag is included here. It uses a UMD shim and excludes React , so it must be otherwise available in your application, either via RequireJS or on window.React .

Responsive Usage

To make RGL responsive, use the <ResponsiveReactGridLayout> element:

import { Responsive as ResponsiveGridLayout } from "react-grid-layout" ; class MyResponsiveGrid extends React . Component { render() { const layouts = getLayoutsFromSomewhere(); return ( < ResponsiveGridLayout className = "layout" layouts = {layouts} breakpoints = {{ lg: 1200 , md: 996 , sm: 768 , xs: 480 , xxs: 0 }} cols = {{ lg: 12 , md: 10 , sm: 6 , xs: 4 , xxs: 2 }} > < div key = "1" > 1 </ div > < div key = "2" > 2 </ div > < div key = "3" > 3 </ div > </ ResponsiveGridLayout > ); } }

When in responsive mode, you should supply at least one breakpoint via the layouts property.

When using layouts , it is best to supply as many breakpoints as possible, especially the largest one. If the largest is provided, RGL will attempt to interpolate the rest.

You will also need to provide a width , when using <ResponsiveReactGridLayout> it is suggested you use the HOC WidthProvider as per the instructions below.

It is possible to supply default mappings via the data-grid property on individual items, so that they would be taken into account within layout interpolation.

Providing Grid Width

Both <ResponsiveReactGridLayout> and <ReactGridLayout> take width to calculate positions on drag events. In simple cases a HOC WidthProvider can be used to automatically determine width upon initialization and window resize events.

import { Responsive, WidthProvider } from "react-grid-layout" ; const ResponsiveGridLayout = WidthProvider(Responsive); class MyResponsiveGrid extends React . Component { render() { var layouts = getLayoutsFromSomewhere(); return ( < ResponsiveGridLayout className = "layout" layouts = {layouts} breakpoints = {{ lg: 1200 , md: 996 , sm: 768 , xs: 480 , xxs: 0 }} cols = {{ lg: 12 , md: 10 , sm: 6 , xs: 4 , xxs: 2 }} > < div key = "1" > 1 </ div > < div key = "2" > 2 </ div > < div key = "3" > 3 </ div > </ ResponsiveGridLayout > ); } }

This allows you to easily replace WidthProvider with your own Provider HOC if you need more sophisticated logic.

WidthProvider accepts a single prop, measureBeforeMount . If true , WidthProvider will measure the container's width before mounting children. Use this if you'd like to completely eliminate any resizing animation on application/component mount.

Have a more complicated layout? WidthProvider is very simple and only listens to window 'resize' events. If you need more power and flexibility, try the SizeMe React HOC as an alternative to WidthProvider.

Grid Layout Props

RGL supports the following properties (see the source for the final word on this):

width : number, autoSize : ?boolean = true , cols : ?number = 12 , draggableCancel : ?string = '' , draggableHandle : ?string = '' , compactType : ?( 'vertical' | 'horizontal' ) = 'vertical' ; layout: ?array = null , margin : ?[number, number] = [ 10 , 10 ], containerPadding : ?[number, number] = margin, rowHeight : ?number = 150 , droppingItem?: { i : string, w : number, h : number } isDraggable : ?boolean = true , isResizable : ?boolean = true , isBounded : ?boolean = false , useCSSTransforms : ?boolean = true , transformScale : ?number = 1 , allowOverlap : ?boolean = false , preventCollision : ?boolean = false , isDroppable : ?boolean = false , resizeHandles : ? Array < 's' | 'w' | 'e' | 'n' | 'sw' | 'nw' | 'se' | 'ne' > = [ 'se' ], resizeHandle?: ReactElement<any> | ( (resizeHandleAxis: ResizeHandleAxis, ref: ReactRef<HTMLElement> ) => ReactElement<any>), onLayoutChange : ( layout: Layout ) => void , type ItemCallback = (layout: Layout, oldItem : LayoutItem, newItem : LayoutItem, placeholder : LayoutItem, e : MouseEvent, element : HTMLElement) => void , onDragStart : ItemCallback, onDrag : ItemCallback, onDragStop : ItemCallback, onResizeStart : ItemCallback, onResize : ItemCallback, onResizeStop : ItemCallback, onDrop : ( layout: Layout, item: ?LayoutItem, e: Event ) => void , onDropDragOver : ( e: DragOverEvent ) => ?({|w?: number, h?: number|} | false ), innerRef : { current : null | HTMLDivElement},

Responsive Grid Layout Props

The responsive grid layout can be used instead. It supports all of the props above, excepting layout . The new properties and changes are:

breakpoints : ? Object = { lg : 1200 , md : 996 , sm : 768 , xs : 480 , xxs : 0 }, cols : ? Object = { lg : 12 , md : 10 , sm : 6 , xs : 4 , xxs : 2 }, margin : [number, number] | {[breakpoint: $Keys<breakpoints>]: [number, number]}, containerPadding : [number, number] | {[breakpoint: $Keys<breakpoints>]: [number, number]}, layouts : {[key: $Keys<breakpoints>]: Layout}, onBreakpointChange : ( newBreakpoint: string, newCols: number ) => void , onLayoutChange : ( currentLayout: Layout, allLayouts: {[key: $Keys<breakpoints>]: Layout} ) => void , onWidthChange : ( containerWidth: number, margin: [number, number], cols: number, containerPadding: [number, number] ) => void ;

Grid Item Props

RGL supports the following properties on grid items or layout items. When initializing a grid, build a layout array (as in the first example above), or attach this object as the data-grid property to each of your child elements (as in the second example).

Note that if a grid item is provided but incomplete (missing one of x, y, w, or h ), an error will be thrown so you can correct your layout.

If no properties are provided for a grid item, one will be generated with a width and height of 1 .

You can set minimums and maximums for each dimension. This is for resizing; it of course has no effect if resizing is disabled. Errors will be thrown if your mins and maxes overlap incorrectly, or your initial dimensions are out of range.

Any <GridItem> properties defined directly will take precedence over globally-set options. For example, if the layout has the property isDraggable: false , but the grid item has the prop isDraggable: true , the item will be draggable, even if the item is marked static: true .

{ i : string, x : number, y : number, w : number, h : number, minW : ?number = 0 , maxW : ?number = Infinity , minH : ?number = 0 , maxH : ?number = Infinity , static : ?boolean = false , isDraggable : ?boolean = true , isResizable : ?boolean = true , resizeHandles?: ? Array < 's' | 'w' | 'e' | 'n' | 'sw' | 'nw' | 'se' | 'ne' > = [ 'se' ] isBounded : ?boolean = false }

Performance

<ReactGridLayout> has an optimized shouldComponentUpdate implementation, but it relies on the user memoizing the children array:

shouldComponentUpdate(nextProps: Props, nextState : State) { return ( this .props.children !== nextProps.children || !fastRGLPropsEqual( this .props, nextProps, isEqual) || !isEqual( this .state.activeDrag, nextState.activeDrag) ); }

If you memoize your children, you can take advantage of this, and reap faster rerenders. For example:

function MyGrid ( props ) { const children = React.useMemo( () => { return new Array (props.count).fill( undefined ).map( ( val, idx ) => { return < div key = {idx} data-grid = {{ x: idx , y: 1 , w: 1 , h: 1 }} /> ; }); }, [props.count]); return < ReactGridLayout cols = {12} > {children} </ ReactGridLayout > ; }

Because the children prop doesn't change between rerenders, updates to <MyGrid> won't result in new renders, improving performance.

Custom Child Components and Draggable Handles

If you use React Components as grid children, they need to do a few things:

Forward refs to an underlying DOM node, and Forward style and className to that same DOM node.

For example:

const CustomGridItemComponent = React.forwardRef( ( {style, className, ...props}, ref ) => { return ( < div style = {{ /* styles */, ...style }} className = {className} ref = {ref} > {/* Some other content */} </ div > ); }

The same is true of custom elements as draggable handles using the draggableHandle prop. This is so that the underlying react-draggable library can get a reference to the DOM node underneath, manipulate positioning via style , and set classes.

Contribute

If you have a feature request, please add it as an issue or make a pull request.

If you have a bug to report, please reproduce the bug in CodeSandbox to help us easily isolate it.

TODO List