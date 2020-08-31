Justified image gallery component for React inspired by Google Photos and based upon React Images.
As react-grid-gallery continues to gain popularity and provide value to many users (around half a million downloads from NPM as of August 2020) it requires maintainers to at least take care of issues and pull requsts. If you're getting value from using this component or if you're just interested in becoming a maintainer, please let me know.
As of the release of v0.5.4 (2019-03-10) I will no longer be actively adding features and maintaining react-grid-gallery. My online behavioral experiment platform Psychstudio consumes all of my time and I am no longer capable of giving react-grid-gallery the attention it needs. A big thanks to everyone who has contributed over the last 5 years and thanks to everyone who has downloaded react-grid-gallery (hopefully it has been useful to you).
https://benhowell.github.io/react-grid-gallery/
Using npm:
npm install --save react-grid-gallery
import React from 'react';
import { render } from 'react-dom';
import Gallery from 'react-grid-gallery';
const IMAGES =
[{
src: "https://c2.staticflickr.com/9/8817/28973449265_07e3aa5d2e_b.jpg",
thumbnail: "https://c2.staticflickr.com/9/8817/28973449265_07e3aa5d2e_n.jpg",
thumbnailWidth: 320,
thumbnailHeight: 174,
isSelected: true,
caption: "After Rain (Jeshu John - designerspics.com)"
},
{
src: "https://c2.staticflickr.com/9/8356/28897120681_3b2c0f43e0_b.jpg",
thumbnail: "https://c2.staticflickr.com/9/8356/28897120681_3b2c0f43e0_n.jpg",
thumbnailWidth: 320,
thumbnailHeight: 212,
tags: [{value: "Ocean", title: "Ocean"}, {value: "People", title: "People"}],
caption: "Boats (Jeshu John - designerspics.com)"
},
{
src: "https://c4.staticflickr.com/9/8887/28897124891_98c4fdd82b_b.jpg",
thumbnail: "https://c4.staticflickr.com/9/8887/28897124891_98c4fdd82b_n.jpg",
thumbnailWidth: 320,
thumbnailHeight: 212
}]
render(
<Gallery images={IMAGES}/>,
document.getElementById('example-0')
);
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
|src
|string
|undefined
|Required. A string referring to any valid image resource (file, url, etc).
|thumbnail
|string
|undefined
|Required. A string referring to any valid image resource (file, url, etc).
|thumbnailWidth
|number
|undefined
|Required. Width of the thumbnail image.
|thumbnailHeight
|number
|undefined
|Required. Height of the thumbnail image.
|nano
|string:base64
|undefined
|Optional. Thumbnail Base64 image will be injected to background under the main image. This provides a base64, 4x4 generated image whilst the image is beong loaded.
|alt
|string
|""
|Optional. Image alt attribute.
|tags
|array
|undefined
|Optional. An array of objects containing tag attributes (value, title and key if value is element). e.g.
{value: "foo", title: "bar"} or
{value: <a href={tag.url}>{tag.name}</a>, title: tag.title, key: tag.key}
|isSelected
|bool
|undefined
|Optional. The selected state of the image.
|caption
|string|element
|undefined
|Optional. Image caption.
|srcSet
|array
|undefined
|Optional. Array of srcSets for lightbox.
|customOverlay
|element
|undefined
|Optional. A custom element to be rendered as a thumbnail overlay on hover.
|thumbnailCaption
|string|element
|undefined
|Optional. A thumbnail caption shown below thumbnail.
|orientation
|number
|undefined
|Optional. Orientation of the image. Many newer digital cameras (both dSLR and Point & Shoot digicams) have a built-in orientation sensor. The output of this sensor is used to set the EXIF orientation flag in the image file's metatdata to reflect the positioning of the camera with respect to the ground (See EXIF Orientation Page for more info).
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
|images
|array
|undefined
|Required. An array of objects containing image properties (see Image Options above).
|id
|string
|"ReactGridGallery"
|Optional.
id attribute for
<Gallery> tag. This prop may be useful for those who wish to discriminate between multiple galleries.
|enableImageSelection
|bool
|true
|Optional. Allow images to be selectable. Setting this option to
false whilst supplying images with
isSelected: true will result in those images being permanently selected.
|onSelectImage
|func
|undefined
|Optional. Function to execute when an image is selected. Allows access to image object using
this (See Programmers notes for more info about implicit
this). Optional args: index (index of selected image in images array), image (the selected image). This function is only executable when
enableImageSelection: true.
|rowHeight
|number
|180
|Optional. The height of each row in the gallery.
|maxRows
|number
|undefined
|Optional. The maximum number of rows to show in the gallery.
|margin
|number
|2
|Optional. The margin around each image in the gallery.
|enableLightbox
|bool
|true
|Optional. Enable lightbox display of full size image when thumbnail clicked.
|onClickThumbnail
|func
|openLightbox
|Optional. Function to execute when gallery thumbnail clicked. Allows access to image object using
this (See Programmers notes for more info about implicit
this). Optional args: index (index of selected image in images array), event (the click event). Overrides openLightbox.
|lightboxWillOpen
|func
|undefined
|Optional. Function to be called before opening lightbox. Allows access to gallery object using
this (See Programmers notes for more info about implicit
this). Optional arg: index (index of selected image in images array).
|lightboxWillClose
|func
|undefined
|Optional. Function to be called before closing lightbox. Allows access to gallery object using
this (See Programmers notes for more info about implicit
this).
|tagStyle
|object
|tagStyle
|Optional. Style to pass to tag elements. Overrides internal tag style.
|tileViewportStyle
|func
|tileViewportStyle
|Optional. Function to style the image tile viewport. Allows access to image object using
this (See Programmers notes for more info about implicit
this). Overrides internal tileViewportStyle function.
|thumbnailStyle
|func
|thumbnailStyle
|Optional. Function to style the image thumbnail. Allows access to image object using
this (See Programmers notes for more info about implicit
this). Overrides internal thumbnailStyle function.
|thumbnailImageComponent
|React component
|undefined
|Optional. Substitute in a React component that would get passed
imageProps (the props that would have been passed to the
<img> tag) and
item (the original item in
images) to be used to render thumbnails; useful for lazy loading.
NOTE: these options are passed inside the Gallery tag.
e.g.
<Gallery images={IMAGES} backdropClosesModal={true}/>
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
|backdropClosesModal
|bool
|false
|Optional. Allow users to exit the lightbox by clicking the backdrop.
|currentImage
|number
|0
|Optional. The index of the image to display initially (only relevant when used in conjunction with
isOpen: true property).
|preloadNextImage
|bool
|true
|Optional. Based on the direction the user is navigating, preload the next available image.
|customControls
|array
|undefined
|Optional. An array of elements to display as custom controls on the top of lightbox.
|enableKeyboardInput
|bool
|true
|Optional. Supports keyboard input -
esc,
arrow left, and
arrow right.
|imageCountSeparator
|string
|' of '
|Optional. Customize separator in the image count.
|isOpen
|bool
|false
|Optional. Whether or not the lightbox is displayed when gallery first rendered (can be used in conjunction with
currentImage property, otherwise the first image will be diplayed).
|showCloseButton
|bool
|true
|Optional. Display a close "X" button in top right corner.
|showImageCount
|bool
|true
|Optional. Display image index, e.g., "3 of 20".
|onClickImage
|func
|onClickImage
|Optional. Function to execute when lightbox image clicked. Overrides internal implementation of onClickImage.
|onClickPrev
|func
|onClickPrev
|Optional. Function to execute when lightbox left arrow clicked. Overrides internal implementation of onClickPrev.
|onClickNext
|func
|onClickNext
|Optional. Function to execute when lightbox right arrow clicked. Overrides internal implementation of onClickNext.
|currentImageWillChange
|func
|undefined
|Optional. Function to execute before lightbox image change. Useful for tracking current image shown in lightbox. Allows access to gallery object using
this (See Programmers notes for more info about implicit
this).
|showLightboxThumbnails
|bool
|false
|Optional. Display thumbnails beneath the Lightbox image.
|onClickLightboxThumbnail
|func
|gotoImage
|Optional. Function to execute when lightbox thumbnail clicked. Overrides internal function: gotoImage.
|lightboxWidth
|number
|1024
|Optional. Maximum width of the lightbox carousel; defaults to 1024px.
|lightBoxProps
|object
|undefined
|Optional. Object to pass props directly to LightBox.
react-grid-gallery is built for modern browsers and therefore IE support is limited to IE 11 and newer.
As the inspiration for this component comes from Google Photos, very small thumbnails may not be the most aesthetically pleasing due to the border size applied when selected. A sensible rowHeight default of 180px has been chosen, but rowHeights down to 100px are still reasonable.
Gallery width is determined by the containing element. Therefore your containing element must have a width (%, em, px, whatever) before the gallery is loaded!
Image Options:
thumbnail can point to the same resource as
src, bearing in mind the resultant data size of the gallery and page load cost. Thumbnails of whatever size will be scaled to match
rowHeight.
this via Function.prototype.call() do not require you to declare or pass
this as a parameter.
this will be defined at the time the function is called.
e.g.
// somewhere in your code...
function myTileViewportStyleFn() {
if (this.props.item.isSelected)
return {
// something stylish...
};
}
<Gallery images={IMAGES} tileViewportStyle={myTileViewportStyleFn}/>
// internally, within the react-grid-gallery component it will be called like so:
myTileViewportStyleFn.call(this); // this now refers to the image to be styled
thumbnailWidth and
thumbnailHeight values, you can find these out using any number of javascript hacks, bearing in mind the load penalty associated with these methods.
All contributions to react-grid-gallery are very welcome. Feature requests, issue reports and pull requests are greatly appreciated. Please follow the contribution guidelines
React Grid Gallery is free to use for personal and commercial projects under the MIT License. Attribution is not required, but appreciated.
Visual design inspired by Google Photos.
Thumbnail viewport implementation inspired by GPlusGallery by Florian Maul.
Backend lightbox functionality via React Images by jossmac.
The following gallery functions were obtained from the React Images example demo: closeLightbox, gotoNext, gotoPrevious, handleClickImage, openLightbox.
ValYouW for lightboxWillOpen and lightBoxWillClose functionality PR 20 and customOverlay option: PR 22.
danalloway for theme pass-through prop PR 27
SimeonC for update thumbnails when maxRows changes PR 35 and resize on scrollbar presence change PR 40
jakub-tucek for thumbnailCaption functionality PR 42
ScottMRafferty for preloadNextImage not propagating to Lightbox fix PR 78
Approximator for currentImageWillChange (Function to execute before lightbox image change) PR 97.
pxpeterxu for adding functionality to inject a custom thumbnail image component (for lazy-loading) PR 104.
lryta for fixing crash when this.props.images.length - 1 < this.state.currentImage PR #111.
jimishf for lightBoxProps option to assign any prop directly to lightbox PR #121.
Great library if you are a fan of the image galleries. Easy to use but no longer maintained by the owners and contributors of the same. Still, you can use it if it fits your demands. I have used it and loved the simplicity. So, go give it a try and give your feedback here.