Grid style drag and drop, built with React. See a live example on codesandbox. You can also see it in action here.

Features

Supports dragging between arbitrary number of lists .

. Built with react-gesture-responder to enable better control over gesture delegation.

Disable drop targets or dragging altogether

Animated with react-spring

Install

Install react-grid-dnd and react-gesture-responder using yarn or npm.

yarn add react-grid-dnd react-gesture-responder

Usage

Because GridItem components are rendered with absolute positioning, you need to ensure that GridDropZone has a specified height or flex, like in the example below.

import { GridContextProvider, GridDropZone, GridItem, swap } from "react-grid-dnd" ; function Example ( ) { const [items, setItems] = React.useState([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ]); function onChange ( sourceId, sourceIndex, targetIndex, targetId ) { const nextState = swap(items, sourceIndex, targetIndex); setItems(nextState); } return ( < GridContextProvider onChange = {onChange} > < GridDropZone id = "items" boxesPerRow = {4} rowHeight = {100} style = {{ height: " 400px " }} > {items.map(item => ( < GridItem key = {item} > < div style = {{ width: " 100 %", height: " 100 %" }} > {item} </ div > </ GridItem > ))} </ GridDropZone > </ GridContextProvider > ); }

Dragging between lists

You can see this example in action on codesandbox.