



React Grid Carousel

React responsive carousel component w/ grid layout

to easily create a carousel like photo gallery, shopping product card or anything you want

Features

RWD

Multiple items

Multiple rows

Infinite loop

Support any component as a item to put into grid

Show/hide dots

Show/hide arrow buttons

Autoplay

Enable/Disable scroll-snap for each item on mobile device

for each item on mobile device Customized layout (cols & rows) for different breakpoint

Customized arrow button

Customized dots

Support SSR

Install

$ npm install react-grid-carousel --save

Usage

Just import the Carousel component from react-grid-carousel

and put your item into Carousel.Item

import React from 'react' import Carousel from 'react-grid-carousel' const Gallery = () => { return ( <Carousel cols={2} rows={1} gap={10} loop> <Carousel.Item> <img width="100%" src="https://picsum.photos/800/600?random=1" /> </Carousel.Item> <Carousel.Item> <img width="100%" src="https://picsum.photos/800/600?random=2" /> </Carousel.Item> <Carousel.Item> <img width="100%" src="https://picsum.photos/800/600?random=3" /> </Carousel.Item> <Carousel.Item> {/* anything you want to show in the grid */} </Carousel.Item> {/* ... */} </Carousel> ) }

Props

Prop Type Default Description cols Number 1 Column amount rendered per page rows Number 1 Row amount rendered per page gap Number | String 10 Margin (grid-gap) for each item/grid in px or %, passed Number will turn to px unit loop Boolean false Infinite loop or not scrollSnap Boolean true true for applying scroll-snap to items on mobile hideArrow Boolean false Show/hide the arrow prev/next buttons showDots Boolean false Show dots indicate the current page on desktop mode autoplay Number Autoplay timeout in ms; undefined for autoplay disabled dotColorActive String '#795548' Valid css color value for active dot dotColorInactive String '#ccc' Valid css color value for inactive dot responsiveLayout Array Customized cols & rows on different viewport size mobileBreakpoint Number 767 The breakpoint(px) to switch to default mobile layout arrowLeft Element Customized left arrow button arrowRight Element Customized left arrow button dot Element Customized dot component with prop isActive containerStyle Object Style object for carousel container

responsiveLayout

Array of layout settings for each breakbpoint

Setting options

breakpoint : Number; Requried; Equals to max-width used in media query, in px unit

: Number; Requried; Equals to used in media query, in px unit cols : Number; Column amount in specific breakpoint

: Number; Column amount in specific breakpoint rows : Number; Row amount in specific breakpoint

: Number; Row amount in specific breakpoint gap : Number | String; Gap size in specific breakpoint

: Number | String; Gap size in specific breakpoint loop : Boolean; Infinite loop in specific breakpoint

: Boolean; Infinite loop in specific breakpoint autoplay : Number; autoplay timeout(ms) in specific breakpoint; undefined for autoplay disabled

e.g.

[ { breakpoint: 800 , cols: 3 , rows: 1 , gap: 10 , loop: true , autoplay: 1000 } ]

dot

Example

const MyDot = ( { isActive } ) => ( < span style = {{ display: ' inline-block ', height: isActive ? ' 8px ' : ' 5px ', width: isActive ? ' 8px ' : ' 5px ', background: '# 1890ff ' }} > </ span > ) <Carousel dot={MyDot} />

Example

Storybook (Don't forget to try on different viewport size)

$ git clone https://github.com/x3388638/react-grid-carousel $ cd react-grid-carousel $ npm ci $ npm run storybook

Use case in real world

$ npm run dev

or visit https://react-grid-carousel.now.sh/#use-case-in-real-world

LICENSE

MIT