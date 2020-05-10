React responsive carousel component w/ grid layout
to easily create a carousel like photo gallery, shopping product card or anything you want
scroll-snap for each item on mobile device
$ npm install react-grid-carousel --save
Just import the
Carousel component from
react-grid-carousel
and put your item into
Carousel.Item
import React from 'react'
import Carousel from 'react-grid-carousel'
const Gallery = () => {
return (
<Carousel cols={2} rows={1} gap={10} loop>
<Carousel.Item>
<img width="100%" src="https://picsum.photos/800/600?random=1" />
</Carousel.Item>
<Carousel.Item>
<img width="100%" src="https://picsum.photos/800/600?random=2" />
</Carousel.Item>
<Carousel.Item>
<img width="100%" src="https://picsum.photos/800/600?random=3" />
</Carousel.Item>
<Carousel.Item>
{/* anything you want to show in the grid */}
</Carousel.Item>
{/* ... */}
</Carousel>
)
}
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
|cols
|Number
|1
|Column amount rendered per page
|rows
|Number
|1
|Row amount rendered per page
|gap
|Number | String
|10
|Margin (grid-gap) for each item/grid in px or %, passed Number will turn to px unit
|loop
|Boolean
|false
|Infinite loop or not
|scrollSnap
|Boolean
|true
true for applying
scroll-snap to items on mobile
|hideArrow
|Boolean
|false
|Show/hide the arrow prev/next buttons
|showDots
|Boolean
|false
|Show dots indicate the current page on desktop mode
|autoplay
|Number
|Autoplay timeout in ms;
undefined for autoplay disabled
|dotColorActive
|String
|'#795548'
|Valid css color value for active dot
|dotColorInactive
|String
|'#ccc'
|Valid css color value for inactive dot
|responsiveLayout
|Array
|Customized cols & rows on different viewport size
|mobileBreakpoint
|Number
|767
|The breakpoint(px) to switch to default mobile layout
|arrowLeft
|Element
|Customized left arrow button
|arrowRight
|Element
|Customized left arrow button
|dot
|Element
|Customized dot component with prop
isActive
|containerStyle
|Object
|Style object for carousel container
Array of layout settings for each breakbpoint
breakpoint: Number; Requried; Equals to
max-width used in media query, in px unit
cols: Number; Column amount in specific breakpoint
rows: Number; Row amount in specific breakpoint
gap: Number | String; Gap size in specific breakpoint
loop: Boolean; Infinite loop in specific breakpoint
autoplay: Number; autoplay timeout(ms) in specific breakpoint;
undefined for autoplay disabled
e.g.
[
{
breakpoint: 800,
cols: 3,
rows: 1,
gap: 10,
loop: true,
autoplay: 1000
}
]
// your custom dot component with prop `isActive`
const MyDot = ({ isActive }) => (
<span
style={{
display: 'inline-block',
height: isActive ? '8px' : '5px',
width: isActive ? '8px' : '5px',
background: '#1890ff'
}}
></span>
)
// set custom dot
<Carousel dot={MyDot} />
Storybook (Don't forget to try on different viewport size)
$ git clone https://github.com/x3388638/react-grid-carousel
$ cd react-grid-carousel
$ npm ci
$ npm run storybook
Use case in real world
# clone & install packages
$ npm run dev
# open localhost:8080
or visit https://react-grid-carousel.now.sh/#use-case-in-real-world
MIT