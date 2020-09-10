React component for rendering a gravatar profile image. Adjusts automatically to HiDPI displays.
http://kyleamathews.github.io/react-gravatar/
npm install react-gravatar
See https://en.gravatar.com/site/implement/images/ for documentation on all the options.
If you wish to avoid sending an email address to the client, you can
compute the md5 hash on the server and pass the hash to the component
using the
md5 prop instead of the
react-gravatar css class
<Gravatar email="mathews.kyle@gmail.com" />
<Gravatar
email="mathews.kyle@gmail.com"
size={100}
rating="pg"
default="monsterid"
className="CustomAvatar-image"
style={{margin: '10px'}}
protocol="https://"
/>