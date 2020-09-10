openbase logo
Downloads/wk

453

GitHub Stars

267

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

21

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

react-gravatar

React component for rendering a gravatar profile image. Adjusts automatically to HiDPI displays.

Demo

http://kyleamathews.github.io/react-gravatar/

Install

npm install react-gravatar

Usage

See https://en.gravatar.com/site/implement/images/ for documentation on all the options.

Avoid exposing email

If you wish to avoid sending an email address to the client, you can compute the md5 hash on the server and pass the hash to the component using the md5 prop instead of the email prop.

Defaults

  • 50x50 image
  • g rated photos
  • http
  • retro backup faces for emails without profiles
  • react-gravatar css class

Use defaults

<Gravatar email="mathews.kyle@gmail.com" />

Override all defaults

<Gravatar
    email="mathews.kyle@gmail.com"
    size={100}
    rating="pg"
    default="monsterid"
    className="CustomAvatar-image"
    style={{margin: '10px'}}
    protocol="https://"
/>

