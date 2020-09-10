React component for rendering a gravatar profile image. Adjusts automatically to HiDPI displays.

Demo

http://kyleamathews.github.io/react-gravatar/

Install

npm install react-gravatar

Usage

See https://en.gravatar.com/site/implement/images/ for documentation on all the options.

Avoid exposing email

If you wish to avoid sending an email address to the client, you can compute the md5 hash on the server and pass the hash to the component using the md5 prop instead of the email prop.

Defaults

50x50 image

g rated photos

http

retro backup faces for emails without profiles

react-gravatar css class

Use defaults

<Gravatar email= "mathews.kyle@gmail.com" />

Override all defaults